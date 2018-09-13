Fiat Chrysler's RAM 1500 Pickup Truck To Overtake The Toyota Prius Hybrid Sales Leadership

I drove it for a day and it is the first truly ultra-smooth large pickup truck experience, combined with improved fuel economy.

When the hybrid version became available in August 2018, sales of the RAM pickup truck boomed 33%.

RAM pickup truck sold 500,000 units in the U.S. alone in 2017, and for the 2019 model year, the base engine is a hybrid.

Fiat Chrysler’s (NYSE:FCAU) ("FCA") RAM 1500 isn’t the world’s first full-size hybrid pickup truck. General Motors (NYSE:GM) has made a few Chevrolet and GMC full-size hybrid pickup trucks over the last decade. However, they did not sell in large quantities. They were a very small subset of GM’s large pickup truck sales numbers, sold to the relatively few.

FCA is taking a different approach with the all-new 2019 model year RAM 1500, which has just started arriving in U.S. dealerships. Mind you, in 2017, RAM sold half a million pickup truck units in the U.S. alone. In the all-new RAM 1500 that is arriving in U.S. dealerships in various stages throughout 2018, the hybrid version is now the standard powertrain.

In the U.S. alone, it is expected that approximately 25% of those 500,000 RAM trucks will be with the new base V6 hybrid engine, which is only available as a hybrid. So that’s 125,000 units per year.

But wait, there’s more. While RAM will continue to offer a non-hybrid version of the gasoline V8 engine, for a mere $1,450 extra, the customer can get the hybrid version of that V8. Let’s say that only one-third of those customers opt for the hybrid V8, which would mean 375,000 divided by 3, or an additional 125,000 units, for a total of 250,000 hybrid full-size RAM pickup trucks sold into the U.S. market in 2019.

Let’s put that 250,000 annualized number in perspective. For the first half of 2018, Toyota (NYSE:TM) sold only 46,171 Prius units in the U.S. Let’s call that an annualized 100,000 rate, given that the second half of the year tends to be a little better for sales.

Toyota, including its Lexus brand, of course sells more hybrids than just the Prius family. For example, it sold 23,213 RAV4 hybrid units and 5,799 Lexus RX hybrid units in the U.S. in the first half of 2018. The Lexus NX hybrid sold 3,903. Toyota doesn’t report the other hybrid models, such as the Camry and Avalon.

All that said, it should be clear from the above that the RAM 1500 hybrid selling an estimated 250,000 hybrid units per year in the U.S. alone going forward is a really big deal. It’s a very different approach than Toyota in that FCA’s hybrid path starts in a big way with the largest pickup truck, not the smaller cars and crossovers.

The hybrid systems: They are not the same

It will rightly be pointed out that the Toyota hybrid system is not identical to the one that the RAM 1500 employs. The Toyota system usually employs a battery that’s just over 1 kWh in capacity. The RAM 1500 uses one that’s just below half a kWh.

As a result, the Toyota hybrid system is simply more capable, especially since it tends to work with a vehicle that weighs a lot less than a RAM 1500 pickup truck. From that perspective, this comparison is certainly not perfectly apples to apples. However, it’s still “close enough” to be largely relevant.

RAM 1500 hybrid: The benefits

People buy a Toyota hybrid primarily for the fuel economy improvement compared to the regular gasoline-only car. It should be no surprise if the same is true for the RAM 1500 hybrid.

However, improved fuel economy to what degree? It turns out that the fuel economy improvement of the hybrid versions is 2 MPG, according to the EPA labels. That may not sound like a lot, but the way the math works, it represents an improvement of approximately 10%.

Here are the details for the V6 hybrid:

RAM V6 MPG Improvement City 20 3% Highway 25 0% Combined 22 2%

As you can see in the table above, all of the benefit goes to city and combined driving. These are very important improvements in fuel economy for the base engine in the RAM 1500.

So what about the V8?

RAM V8 MPG Improvement City 17 2% Highway 23 1% Combined 19 2%

The fuel economy improvement of the hybrid version of the V8 is somewhat similar to the V6, but not identical. There is a measurable benefit to the highway fuel economy too, but the overall 2 MPG gain is similar.

When fuel economy goes from 17 MPG to 19 MPG, that’s a lot more than an improvement from 40 MPG to 42 MPG. It may be the most cost-effective way to get a 10% fuel economy improvement, while simultaneously not introducing any other significant downsides to weight, performance or capabilities - all critical in a large pickup truck.

In the RAM 1500’s case, it goes a long way to making this pickup truck more competitive against Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors, Toyota and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY). What has it meant for sales?

The hybrid version of the V8 started arriving in U.S. dealerships close to August 1, and the impact on the sales numbers is shown in the table below:

RAM pickup US 2018 2017 Change Jan 2018 29358 33769 -13% Feb 2018 33299 39046 -15% Mar 2018 41307 46384 -11% Apr 2018 39252 43321 -9% May 2018 46781 44850 4% Jun 2018 43542 43073 1% July 2018 40276 39708 1% Aug 2018 49912 37608 33% Total 323727 327759 -1%

As you can see in the table above, sales suffered in the first quarter of 2018, when the new model was not yet out. They stabilized once the non-hybrid V8 came out after March. Then, when the hybrid came available by August, they started booming into an unprecedented degree. Sales shot up a whopping 33% in August.

But wait, there’s more. The base V6 (hybrid) engine actually hasn’t started arriving in U.S. dealerships to any meaningful degree yet. This is expected to happen in late September or in October. Therefore, don’t be surprised to see huge sales gains yet again in the next couple of months.

How does it drive?

I first drove the RAM 1500 V8 without the hybrid system in March, and I found it to be at least as smooth of a powertrain as anything I have experienced in any other full-size pickup truck. I simply found no flaws with any part of the truck. The RAM 1500 has the best interior of any pickup truck by a wide margin, in my opinion.

Furthermore, the steering is perfect, as is the suspension. The RAM 1500 feels supremely solid and drives closer to that of a car (or an SUV) than any other full-size pickup truck that’s been in the market until this summer.

Then, in August, I drove the hybrid version of the V8. The result was predictable: the driving experience was, if possible, even smoother (hard to tell, frankly) - but what was clear was the improved fuel economy. I managed to hypermile it to 23 MPG, which surely would not be a normal real-world result. Still, getting at or just over 20 MPG seemed feasible under more normal operation.

As for the V6 hybrid, I drove it only so briefly that I was unable to measure fuel economy reliably, but it seemed almost as smooth as the V8. I would need more time with it to tell for sure.

The main initial impression of the RAM 1500 remained, however: almost regardless of powertrain, this is a truck with the best interior in the business - but also with the best steering and suspension.

I like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra a lot. They are all, broadly speaking, great products I can recommend in general. That said, the RAM 1500 is now a cut above.

What can change this equation? I have not yet driven the newest GM truck, which will have the segment’s first 4-cylinder engine. GM is also coming out with a straight-six cylinder diesel. Both of those will be out near the end of 2018. I am most interested in seeing the fuel economy from those new engine choices.

Ford delivers a long list of very solid engines, from V6 turbos to the Mustang V8 and a new diesel that is also used by Land Rover (NYSE:TTM). I have driven all but one of them, and they are superb.

In other words, GM and Ford are formidable competitors in this full-size U.S. pickup truck competitive landscape. However, especially with these new hybrid engine options, the RAM 1500 takes pole position. I could not recommend the 2019 RAM 1500 any more strongly.

Impact on FCA stock

After a huge two-year run 2016-2018, when the stock went from barely $5 to $24, FCAU pulled back over the summer of 2018 to barely $17 per share. This reflects primarily the international trade fears, with some contribution from ongoing emissions legislation risk and reaction to the abrupt CEO transition.

We will hear more in the next two weeks from the new CEO, and I don’t know what to expect. My sense is that any changes to the strategy and management team will be positive, unlocking value in this stock over the next 1-3 quarters.

This will happen in an uncertain macroeconomic and legislative climate. While I think FCA is executing very well on both product and financial strategy, it may pale in the context of any macro headwinds. All that said, with profitability and the recent dramatic reduction in debt, the stock is also one of the very cheapest based on almost any kind of valuation metric. I would get ready to buy this stock at some point in the coming months.

