Two Harbors: 7.50% With Less Risk

This case is no different, and yet I would choose the preferred at 7.5%.

There is a yield trade-off between the common and preferred stock of mortgage REITs, with the preferred yielding less.

I have recently been writing about investment alternatives in preferred stocks, choosing the right preferred and the benefits of preferred stock. I continue to increase my exposure to the asset class due to two primary reasons:

My outlook for the upside in the broader equity market is lower than the yield I am obtaining in preferred stocks. In addition, I believe that there is greater downside in common stocks than there is in preferred stocks. This outlook supports the investment in preferred as it creates higher returns, greater cash flow, and downside protection. I believe that longer-term rates, while headed higher, are not headed significantly higher, which should help create manageable duration risk. With duration risk somewhat limited, preferred stock provides the same cash flow as high yield or emerging markets without the volatility and risk exposure (as we have started to see a repricing in both credit spreads and EM sovereign spreads).

With this in mind, in this note I will be looking at the preferred stock of a mortgage REIT that I have followed for some time (my first note on this site was back in 2012, when I got long the shares - flashback, but little value), specifically, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a mortgage REIT which invests in, finances and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. The company is externally managed and advised by PRCM Advisers LLC, which is a subsidiary of Pine River Capital Management L.P.

Before the preferred shares are even looked at, it must be determined if they are indeed worth looking at. The following is a brief summary of TWO and the coverage stats for the preferred shares.

As the table above shows, the coverage of the preferred shares is strong. It also shows that the coverage has been declining. This shouldn't really be a surprise, as the table shows the increased use of preferred stock in the capital structure (perpetual capital that helps meet the REIT dividend requirement is helpful to a REIT) as well as the shrinking net yield on the portfolio (also shown graphically below). This is one of the reasons I am looking at the preferred rather than the common - a shrinking net portfolio yield as well as widening spreads will impact the common shares first (especially given dividend coverage levels) while the preferred stock remains more stable.

The coverage levels are acceptable to me, and as a result, a review of the preferred is justifiable and warranted.

Two Harbors' outstanding preferred stock details:

The pricing of the outstanding preferred:

Of the outstanding preferred stock, I would choose the Series B (TWO.PB). The rationale for the selection is:

The longest period until the early redemption date (2027). The highest stripped yield with call protection that is close to par.

The best alternative is the Series C (TWO.PC) as it has a price below par and lags the Series B by a mere 14bps. The Series C also has a little over six years of call protection.

It is worth noting that the Series B has less liquidity than the Series C in terms of average volume.

The yield-to-call, graphically:

The stripped yield, graphically:

It also helps to look at the relationship between the different series in order to determine relative value.

The Series B versus the Series C:

The spread between the B and the C is now above average and near the recent wides, which makes me favor the Series B.

The Series A versus the Series C:

The Series A has gapped out recently and now trades near its average spread to the Series C. Given the higher dollar price of the Series A, I would want greater compensation than is currently afforded.

The Series A versus the Series B:

As noted in the relationship between the Series A and Series C, the Series A has gapped out recently but trades slightly below its average spread to the Series B. Given the higher dollar price of the Series A, I would want greater compensation than is currently afforded versus the Series B.

As usual, in order to determine if the Two Harbors preferred stock has relative value, the series have to be compared to other alternatives available to investors.

As the table above and charts below show, the Two Harbors preferreds, while higher yielding near 7.50%, are about average versus the peer group. The New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) complex is the highest-yielding, followed closely by Chimera's (CIM). Disclosure: I am long the New York Mortgage Trust Series C (NYMTO) (not the optimal NYMT, but it was when I bought it) and the AGNC Investment Corp. Series C (AGNCN).

The stripped yield, graphically:

The yield-to-call, graphically:

For income investors, there are higher yielding alternatives to the Two Harbors preferred stock. While Two Harbors is well run and has an attractive portfolio, it isn't differentiated enough (although the exposure to MSRs is a differentiating feature) to choose it instead of another mortgage REIT preferred. It is worth considering adding to a preferred portfolio in addition to some of the others listed here.

As mortgage REIT preferred investors typically give up yield versus the common shares (the "cost of stability"), it is helpful to determine the amount of the "yield give" across the peer group.

As the table above and chart below show, the Two Harbors preferred stock has a larger yield give than the peer group, with only the two largest players - Annaly and AGNC - having greater yield differentials. This is often a sign that the equity is volatile and has the potential for a dividend cut factored in.

Similarly, it is helpful to look at the spread to the risk-free rate in order to determine the embedded risk premium.

As the risk premium is a function of the yield, the higher yielding preferred issuers (NYMT and CIM) will have the higher risk premiums which indicate the higher risk nature of the issuers and their portfolios (which is also why the larger issuers like Annaly and AGNC have lower risk premiums).

A snapshot of the equities of the peer issuers over the last year:

TWO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Three-Year:

TWO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line: I like Two Harbors and their portfolio, but if I had to pick one preferred, it would not be one of theirs. I would, however, add the Two Harbors series B to a portfolio of preferred stocks in order to diversify the portfolio and generate a strong cash flow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNCN, NYMTO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.