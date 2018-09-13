RigNet Is Going Parabolic

But as of yet, there is little hard financial data to underpin the shareholder enthusiasm, although that could certainly come.

Optimism also seems to return to offshore drilling, especially the Gulf, where the company is building a sophisticated communications network.

The host of other services it has acquired can offer additional revenues in their own right.

RigNet has, largely through acquisitions built a much more sophisticated offering for clients, and that seems to work to land new ones.

When we see a graph like this, our interest gets piqued and we're dying to find out what's going on:

The company is RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) a specialist in remote communications networks, using a variety of technologies to deliver communications to remote sites like oil rigs, maritime vessels, remote offices, etc.

On top of that, it offers a host of other related services like:

Our solutions range from fully-managed voice and data networks to more advanced applications that include video conferencing, crew welfare, asset monitoring, real-time data services, system integration and on-site maintenance.



Source: Company website

From RigNet's September 2018 Investor Presentation:

The company has the following divisions:

Managed communication services

Apps and IoT

System integration

While the share price rise is magnificent, a longer-term view puts it into considerable perspective:

Q2 Results

Results for the second quarter were pretty good:

Revenues grew by 22%, exceeding expectations by $4.7 million to $60 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.1 million, up from $6.1 million a year ago.

The site count increased by 246 (+23%) or 98 (+8% sequentially).

Backlog was $19.6 million (and more than doubled after the end of Q2).

Here is a little overview from the company's different divisions:

(Source: Company 10-Q)

Despite the considerable site win, revenues from managed services (communication) actually did not increase all that much, but revenues from the other two divisions rose a lot, although acquisitions had something to do with that.

The acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON were mostly responsible for the 91.9% rise in revenue (y/y), and the acquisitions of Intelie and ESS helped power Apps and IoT revenue 171% higher (y/y).

From the earnings PR:

In the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded $2.8 million for the change in fair value of an earn-out and $0.3 million in acquisition costs. In the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded $0.8 million in acquisition costs and $0.2 million in executive departure costs.

The change in fair value of the earnout was mostly responsible for the disappointing EPS (-$0.23), a miss by 13 cents.

Growth

Basically, the shares seem to function as a leveraged bet on the oil price, which is somewhat understandable given that corporate metrics do seem pretty correlated with the price of oil.

RNET Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is still making considerable losses, but these are GAAP losses and are hobbled by the effects of acquisitions (earnouts, etc.) as EBITDA is still positive.

RigNet has a number of growth initiatives:

Building out its sophisticated communications network over the Gulf of Mexico

Up-selling additional services

Acquisitions

Gulf of Mexico

The communications network RigNet currently has over the Gulf of Mexico is based on WiMax and microwave technologies, serving some 90 offshore sites and covering an area of 2,400 square miles.

However, these technologies have limitations (they are fixed, i.e., they don't allow roaming). Which is why the company is going to expand these with 4G and 5G networks with the help of a major US carrier. That requires some CapEx (less than $10 million over a three-quarter period), but management sees an attractive return. In fact, it's even going to be available in the consumer market, providing the company's own SIMs:

So, our 4G WiMAX network, it doesn’t allow for mobility. These are platforms that are for the most part touching the ground. By adding 5G LTE, you now pickup roaming traffic and that’s the mobile devices that roam in and out of the Gulf. So that could be anybody from commercial fishing or just pleasure craft and then you will also pickup rigs that are in motion... It’s relatively speaking a small incremental investment and we are excited about the return characteristics of it.



Source: Q2CC

The network will also extend its fixed network and operates in a much lower spectrum to increase the penetration into assets.

Up-Selling

Management considers going beyond communications services as a strategy that helps them to land deals:

the fact that we can provide that portfolio of technology solutions on top of the managed communications layer is an important consideration for them as they are making decisions about managed communication services.



Source: Q2CC

Indeed, after the close of the quarter this seems to bear out as RigNet secured a deal with McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), a notable expansion in the maritime sector moving the company beyond oil and gas. The deal not only involved communications services, but also a host of other solutions.

Revenue from its Apps and IoT division grew a whopping 171% in Q2 (y/y) testifies to the fact that these are also becoming important revenue generators in their own right, whether through acquisitions or development in-house.

Some of these apps are (from the Q2CC):

AVI uses industry-leading video compression technology, optimized to be used in low-bandwidth and high-latency networks to facilitate both video collaboration and real-time digital video monitoring.

uses industry-leading video compression technology, optimized to be used in low-bandwidth and high-latency networks to facilitate both video collaboration and real-time digital video monitoring. CrewConnect , as its name implies, helps the crew connect to the Internet in all of the social sites of a modern consumer. Not surprisingly, we are seeing increasing demand for these types of services.

, as its name implies, helps the crew connect to the Internet in all of the social sites of a modern consumer. Not surprisingly, we are seeing increasing demand for these types of services. MetOcean is an app that provides real-time weather and sea state information in a micro area surrounding offshore assets enabling safer operations.

We think these value-added services are pretty crucial for maintaining growth at RigNet. We fear that the organic growth really isn't all that much, given that the company's biggest division (Managed Services) didn't grow all that much. This is a little surprising, as RigNet actually added a good number of new sites - a 23% increase for the past 12 months. This suggests that there is a fair amount of price erosion going in in its basic telecom services.

An alternative explanation would be less use of the services, but we can't imagine that as modern rigs become more dependent on data and the company (see chart below).

The pricing pressure in communications services makes the strategy to include value-added services vital to maintain growth:

And indeed, there is a clear strategy behind this, introducing ever more sophisticated services:

RigNet has acquired several companies in the past couple of years:

Cyphre.com (hardware-based cybersecurity, encryption)

Intelie.com (analytics)

ESS (satellite communication)

TECNOR (a Mexican remote communications provider)

SAFCON (a safety and security provider)

Auto-Comm (a telecom services provider)

Below you see where these acquisitions fit in:

Some of these acquisitions look to be interesting:

The company's Systems Integration division is also a growth center, as revenues nearly doubled with the acquisitions of SAFCON and Auto-Comm bringing new capabilities in the process.

Margin expansion and converting projects into recurring revenue business do hold considerable promise.

Margins

RNET Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Operating costs rose from $12 million a year ago to $19.7 million in Q2, but this was mostly due to the acquisitions and a $2.8 million earnout for TECNOR. RigNet has bought an office in Lafayette, Louisiana, which will consolidate three offices there (resulting from acquisitions).

Cash

RNET Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

It's somewhat remarkable that the cash flow doesn't seem to join the other metrics which seem to cycle with the oil price, let alone the stock performance.

It's good to see that operations generate considerable cash (well, they have to - the business is somewhat capital-intensive, reaching $6.6M in Q2, and it's set to increase), although free cash flow is struggling apart from last year.

Much of the operational cash flow comes from depreciation and amortization ($16.3 million in H1 2018) and a large increase in accounts receivables ($12.4 million in H1 2018), which also explains the GAAP losses, of course.

Cash will be negatively impacted by an earnout agreement of $8 million with the sellers of TECNOR. Cash was $18.4 million and debt $58.1 million.

Valuation

RNET EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts continue to see losses. EPS is expected at -$0.50 this year, rising to -$0.21 in 2019.

Conclusion

Shares have doubled from the bottom seen not all that long ago, but it's difficult to assess the organic growth of the company through all these acquisitions. Despite adding 23% more sites, the revenue from its core businesses is near stagnant, suggesting price pressures. Management is doing a sensible thing by acquiring companies to boost the company's value-added services to counter the price erosion in its core business.

It holds promise, but apart from the deal with McDermott, there is little hard evidence to build a case for a sea change in financial performance. RigNet also has a history of losses and missed profit expectations.

So, we are a little surprised to see the shares more than doubling in short order. We are aware of improving conditions in the Gulf, and we certainly do see the contours of an attractive value proposition that the company is offering to clients, but we wonder if the shares aren't going a little too fast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.