Will Jack-Up Rates Rise Rapidly?

Older rigs are not ready to give up yet and clear the way for 84 newbuild ones.

My previous articles on supply fundamentals of the offshore drilling market, “Will Drillship Rates Rise Rapidly?” and “Will Semi-Subs Rates Rise Rapidly?” sparked lively discussion, so I decided to make the series complete and discuss the latest data on jack-up rigs. As in the previous installments, I will be using Bassoe Analytics database to get the data. The jack-up market data is of primary interest for shareholders and potential investors in companies which have jack-ups among their assets: Rowan (RDC), Ensco (ESV), Noble Corp. (NE), Seadrill (SDRL), Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). However, I believe the data is also worth watching for those interested in floater pure-plays like Diamond Offshore (DO), Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Ocean Rig (ORIG) and Transocean (RIG), since a major rise in jack-up activity may be a precursor of a similar increase in more expensive floater activity.

Now, let’s get straight to the data. According to Bassoe database, there are 571 jack-ups in the world. Out of this number, 298 rigs are drilling, 120 rigs are warm stacked, 67 rigs are cold stacked, 2 rigs are undergoing repair/SPS (special periodic survey) and 84 (!) rigs are under construction.

Many of those reading these words know that there are many older jack-ups in the market. Basically, the existence of a major number of older jack-ups was the idea behind ordering so many newbuild jack-up rigs. Despite the brutal downturn, the market still waits for older rigs to come to scrap. The process has recently intensified, as evident from this chart courtesy of Bassoe:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

So, let’s look at older jack-ups, which we will define as jack-ups built before 1990. Out of 298 rigs that are drilling, there are 114 such rigs. Out of 120 warm stacked rigs, 36 jack-ups have been built before 1990. Out of 67 cold stacked rigs, 51 jack-ups fall under this category. Together, there are 201 such rigs in the drilling, warm stacked and cold stacked categories.

I believe that, in an absolute majority of cases, everything is clear with cold stacked older jack-ups – they are scrap. No one will invest money in a jack-up rig built in 1970 – 1990 to bring it back to work in the current market environment, especially when there are 84 newbuild rigs in existence. As for warm stacked older jack-ups, they’d better find work soon or their owners will likely push them into cold stacked category, and, as I assume, there’s only one way out of this category for most jack-up rigs – to the scrapyard.

For older jack-ups that are drilling, the key to survival is to stay employed. Before year-end, 142 jack-ups roll off their current contracts (note that data does not include any potential options on contracts or future contracts that may exist but come with an unemployment gap). Out of these 142 jack-up rigs, 63 have been built before 1990. Solely looking at numbers, this looks like a major moment for older jack-ups to lose the ability to find new contracts and for new rigs to step in. However, looking at actual rigs, the situation appears more complicated:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

The list of these rigs is long but I wanted to present it so that you can more easily follow the argument. Three rigs belong to ADES (I wrote about this company here). Their business is to acquire old rigs, refurbish them and continue to drill with them. They are not going away. ADNOC Drilling has 10 rigs in this list. ADNOC is Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and their rigs are drilling in UAE. I think that chances that this fleet will disappear in a moment are slim. COSL (Chinese driller) has 9 rigs working in China. Another Chinese company, Sinopec Shengli Offshore, has 4 rigs in China plus one rig for Sinopec Offshore Oilfield Services. ONGC is represented by 5 rigs in this list and, of course, they are working in India.

I won’t go through each and every rig in this list, but my idea is clear – with many older rigs belonging to national (or close to national) drilling companies, chances are that many of them are not going away. The best-case scenario is China replacing older rigs with newly built rigs from Chinese yards.

The best chance for day rate increase is the continuation of demand bifurcation, when premium rigs get jobs and day rates. However, the significant number of jack-ups available has so far put significant pressure on day rates for each and every jack-up category as evident from Bassoe’s day rate estimates:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Conclusion: we need to see more jobs for jack-ups and at the same time more scrapping of older rigs. The newbuild overhang, 84 rigs, is very significant, and requires that many older jack-ups find their way to the scrapyard rather sooner than later. Without material improvements in both jobs available and scrapping of older rigs, it’s hard to expect a major move in day rates in 2019.

