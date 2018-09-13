Pacific Biosciences Inching Closer To A Key Event

The summer has been good to Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (or "PacBio"), as the shares have risen from $2.50 in late May to a recent high of just over $5 a share. I attribute some of this positive momentum to a strong market overall for more speculative med-tech stocks, but also to the approaching launch of PacBio's ZMW 8M cell - a major step forward for the productivity of the company's systems that should drive a significant step-up in the utility and popularity of the system, particularly for more advanced applications like structural variant analysis.

PacBio's just announced financing is unlikely to get the company through to cash flow breakeven, but it takes liquidity off the table as a risk through the launch of the ZMW 8M - long enough, I believe, to see the start of a meaningful inflection in demand that could allow for a "top off" financing on better terms ahead of cash flow breakeven (which I estimate in 2022). Valuation is complicated by the sluggish recent pace of revenue growth, but if PacBio can scale up towards $125 million in revenue in 2019 and $160 million in 2020, forward revenue multiples north of 6x could (if not should) come into play and drive further gains, but executing on the ZMW 8M opportunity is absolutely critical.

The Waiting Is The Hardest Part…

It now looks as though PacBio's revenue is going to come in somewhere around $90 million this year, marking the fourth straight year of no meaningful revenue growth. That's a superficial way to look at it, though, as instrument revenue has nearly doubled since 2015 and consumables revenue is on track to grow almost 2.5x (the difference being the loss of development revenue from a clinical partnership). That said, 2018 revenue is likely to be at or slightly below last year's level, with weaker instrument revenue and modest low double-digit growth in consumables revenue, and that's not what investors want to see from growth med-tech.

Unfortunately, investors are still going to have to wait a bit for the big move in revenue growth. Second quarter results saw an 8% yoy improvement in revenue, with 20% growth in system revenue against an easy comp (the year-ago quarter was the weakest quarter for instrument revenue since 2015) and 6% revenue growth in consumables. Although Sequel usage is accelerating, driving a 90% improvement in consumables revenue, that is being offset by sharply declining usage of older RSII systems (consumables revenue down more than 50%).

There were no large multi-system orders this quarter, though the company did install two large previously delayed orders in China. At this point, I see no reason to expect a big near-term upswing in instrument revenue, as the new ZMW 8M cell is going to require significant system upgrades and that is a disincentive to buying a new system now. I would also expect that labs/centers considering purchasing systems on the basis of the hoped-for improvements with the ZMW 8M cell (increased throughput and read lengths) may want to see how the cell actually performs first. Like other sequencing system companies (including Illumina (ILMN)), it's not uncommon for initial performance to be sub-optimal, with later chemistry and software updates driving better results.

The ZMW 8M Launch Has Challenges Of Its Own

PacBio management said it still expects to finish the ZMW 8M cell by year-end and get it out to beta users early in 2019. As I've said before, this is a major event for the company, with this product offering a significant improvement in throughput (150Gb) and average read lengths (30Kb) with improved consensus accuracy.

With this cell, whole human genome sequencing costs should drop to around $1,000 to $1,500 with 50x coverage. That will put PacBio closer to par with current whole genome sequencing done with Illumina machines, but that's a little bit misleading. PacBio is not looking to go head-to-head with Illumina, but that whole human genome sequencing cost is a worthwhile proxy for the overall cost of using the system. With that improvement in productivity, users can cost-effectively tap into its strengths and really drive its potential in complex applications like plant and animal sequencing, structural variant analysis, rare disease gene expression, and other emerging applications like gene editing (where the Sequel can be used to identify off-target effects that would be very difficult to detect with shorter-read systems).

It's not just a simple case of finishing product design and launching it into the market. First, PacBio would be well-served to get the chemistry and software as good as possible right out of the gate - while the sequencing market has come to expect follow-up releases that improve upon initial launches, disappointing performance reports from initial users would likely weigh heavily on PacBio shares.

Second, executing this launch is going to create some operational challenges for the company. At this point, the lead time for manufacturing the cells is quite long, which is going to put a premium on management's ability to accurately forecast demand so as not to burn cash building inventory and not frustrate potential users who get put on backorder. Likewise, PacBio will have to manage the upgrade process, as existing Sequel users must upgrade their systems to use the new cell and the company has limited service capacity. It sounds like PacBio is planning for a relatively slow and controlled initial launch, which I believe is smart, but this is still likely to be a challenging process.

The Opportunity

As of this writing, PacBio just announced a significant equity offering where it will issue over 14 million shares (including the overallotment) to raise over $60 million. The company wasn't in desperate straits as far as liquidity goes, but in med-tech, it is almost always the wiser move to raise money when the circumstances are favorable and not wait until you really need the cash. This isn't likely to be the last capital-raising event the company will need before turning cash flow positive, but it does give it the room to get the ZMW 8M on the market and prove (hopefully) that it is a thesis-changing product evolution.

All in all, I still believe there are meaningful and attractive applications for PacBio's technology, and I continue to believe that the ZMW 8M will be a big step toward unlocking those opportunities by driving a more compelling cost-per-base for users. PacBio is never going to be a "giant-killer" that dethrones Illumina in the sequencing market, but it doesn't have to be - low double-digit share in the still-fast-growing sequencing market is enough to make this is a compelling story.

Insofar as valuation goes, PacBio is a somewhat challenging case now because 2018 is an off year in terms of growth. While I've used a 5x forward revenue multiple in the past to reflect the balance of significant revenue growth potential and near-term risks, a successful launch of the ZMW 8M and a re-acceleration of instrument and consumables revenue growth could put multiples of 6x or higher into play. So although I think $4.50 to $5.00 is probably a reasonable valuation today, a strong first half of 2019 could put a forward fair value in the $7 to $8 range back in play late next year assuming a still-healthy market. On the other hand, if the ZMW 8M launch doesn't go well or the market goes risk-averse, retesting the sub-$3 levels is definitely a possibility.

The Bottom Line

Getting the ZMW 8M cell as "ready for prime time" as possible is mission-critical for PacBio, as is a successful launch process. The company continues to look for a distribution partner (particularly in clinical/diagnostic markets), and this would certainly be nice to have, but it's not currently part of my model and so a potential source of upside. Although this is still a very risky story, the ZMW 8M launch could be a major step forward in driving utilization of PacBio's technology and unlocking more of its potential, and I believe successful execution in 2019 could continue to support a higher share price.

