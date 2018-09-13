Redmond Overlake Plaza: One Reason Why Valuing Seritage Growth Is Difficult

644,688 square feet is the size of the lot while 1,050,230 is the approximate square footage of future buildings.

The balance sheet numbers based on how the property sits now don’t help us understand the future economics.

Introduction

My thesis is that the Redmond Overlake Plaza property owned by Seritage Growth (SRG) is one of many properties in the portfolio with tremendous upside such that the company is difficult to value. Developments will be unlocked slowly over time such that the FFO we see in ten years will be vastly different than what is seen today.

Rendering from the May 2018 presentation:

The Broken Rear-View Mirror

Accountants have valued the Redmond property as it sits now but that doesn’t help us moving forward. The past FFO in the rear-view mirror isn’t useful - it was mainly from a declining retailer, Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), at a below-market rate and the 267,400 square feet are low compared to what we will see in the future.

The balance sheet based on how the property sits now doesn't help us understand the future economics. The 2017 10-K shows $5,133 million for land, $4,133 million for improvements and $(849) million for depreciation bringing the total to just $8,417 million.

Recent Transaction

Redfin shows a nearby 1,132 square foot condo at 2222 152nd Ave NE that was sold in August for $654,449, which comes to $578 per square foot.

The Windshield

We need to be patient and look far through the windshield to see what lies in the future for this project and Seritage Growth as a whole. The August 27th Redmond Reporter revealed that the Redmond council approved Overlake’s Seritage development and the city of Redmond posted this decision.

The Development Agreement breaks down the project of more than 1 million square feet as follows:

476,865 square feet multifamily residential (500 units)

266,800 square feet office

185,000 square feet retail

121,565 square feet hotel (210 rooms)

This project shows that the land densification talk we’ve been hearing has merit. 644,688 square feet (14+ acres) is the size of the lot while 1,050,230 is the approximate square footage of future buildings. There will still be 2 acres available for parks and open spaces.

Big Picture

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) CEO Bruce Flatt recently did a Talk at Google where he discussed urbanization and assets that have cash flow inherent in them. Obviously, Bruce was talking about Brookfield when making these statements but I immediately thought of Seritage as well:

The world is urbanizing and what it means is the value of real estate in city centers is getting more valuable every day and and that means assets appreciate in value. ... What we're looking to do is to buy assets or find assets that that have cash flow inherent in them or [where] we can build the cash flows within the business. So they may not have cash flow day one, you may have an office building and you may just have a piece of land but inherently it's in a good place where you can build it to generate cash flow.

The urbanization point is critical. Historically, the local Sears store was often the center of a given city. The point about inherent cash flows is key as well. Looking at the Seritage FFO from the last few years doesn’t tell us much. The future is mixed use development in urban areas. I often ask myself why GGP (NYSE:GGP) sold its Seritage stock while much of GGP was controlled by Brookfield (Brookfield has since acquired all of GGP).

I'm guessing GGP isn't crazy about the 50% recapture properties where the Sears name stays in the equation. Sears has been declining for years so one can see why it makes sense for mall REITs like GGP to distance themselves from the name. If all the development projects were 100% recapture then maybe things would be different.

Redmond is one of many properties in the Seritage portfolio with mixed use potential. The Hicksville Draft Environmental Impact Statement mentions 596 rental apartments.

Closing Thoughts

We have a property in Redmond on the balance sheet for less than $10 million that should be worth hundreds of millions once the development is finished. However, we don’t know when construction will start, when it will end or how much it will cost. The same type of timing and cost questions are true for other properties in the Seritage portfolio making a precise valuation on the company as a whole an enormous challenge.

Redmond still has a ways to go before construction starts and there are many other properties in the portfolio that are even earlier in their journeys. Given the urbanization theme discussed earlier by Bruce Flatt, Seritage has time on its side. I’m betting the company will do well on projects like Redmond such that future cash flows ten years from now will be substantially larger than what we’re seeing today.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG, BAM, GOOG, GOOGL, VOO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.