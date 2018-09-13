Your Cancer Highlight: A Pfizer-Merck KGaA Collab Bears Fruit In The Competitive Kidney Cancer Market

Pfizer looks to maintain its grip on the field through several approaches, including using combo approaches with its own immunotherapy.

Kidney cancer, specifically advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), has been the subject of some of the most innovation over the past few years. Until just a few years ago, the field largely rested on a foundation of drugs that blocked blood vessel growth, including the following:

Sunitinib, Pfizer

Bevacizumab, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Everolimus, Novartis (NVS)

Sorafenib, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Pazopanib, Novartis

Axitinib, Pfizer

And for a while, there was not a lot of new development in the way of different kinds of drugs. That all changed when Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Exelixis (EXEL) stormed onto the scene with nivolumab and cabozantinib, respectively. These two agents have largely sucked the air out of the conversation of RCC, with many assuming the newer agents will come to totally dominate the front lines of care.

This may end up being true, but we can't count out competition coming from different angles. Of course, wherever there is BMY, we can presume that Merck (MRK) isn't that far behind, and it's no surprise that pembrolizumab is in late-stage clinical investigation for RCC, as well, so we may be hearing about this agent emerging as a competitor.

Today, however, you and I are going to focus on a different immune checkpoint inhibitor, and one that has arguably had the shakiest launch of the big five: avelumab. This PD-L1 antibody has been codeveloped by Pfizer and Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY), and it garnered its only exclusive approval to date in Merkel cell carcinoma, a rare but deadly form of skin cancer. It's also no shocker that PFE and MKGAY have pushed research into a variety of other areas, as well, including RCC.

The news

The only late-stage clinical trial being conducted by PFE and MKGAY in RCC is JAVELIN Renal 101, which is combining the approved kinase inhibitor axitinib with avelumab for frontline treatment of advanced RCC. The study's primary goal is to beat out sunitinib in terms of progression-free survival. This primary endpoint was evaluated in patients who were positive for PD-L1 expression, at a threshold of 1%.

Well, recently, PFE and MKGAY announced top-line findings from JAVELIN Renal 101. Avelumab plus axitinib proved superior to first-line sunitinib in advanced RCC in the PD-L1-positive patients. Interestingly, PFS was significantly improved in the cohort of patients who were PD-L1 negative. This isn't terribly surprising, since PD-L1 is not known to be particularly instructive as a biomarker in RCC. But it's good news to see this confirmed.

Looking forward

No surprise that the two companies are planning a prompt submission to the FDA for this combo, since it could put them in line to be a major player in the emerging space of immune checkpoint inhibitor frontline therapy. Only in this case, unlike nivolumab-ipilimumab, avelumab-axitinib could see approval for patients with any kind of risk of relapse, whereas nivo-ipi is more appropriate for higher-risk disease. Given that the avelumab-axitinib received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation last year, we could see this application come through, be accepted, and be approved in pretty short order, perhaps as early as Q1/Q2 2019.

This puts PFE and MKGAY in the surprising position of having a potentially dominant player in a competitive treatment landscape, something that we haven't been able to say of avelumab just yet. At best, we've seen it as a sort of "me too" drug that is unlikely to beat out other PD-1/PD-L1 agents.

But here is a serious chance to lay claim to a dominating approach to first-line RCC, which should excite current and potential shareholders in either company. Granted, there is upcoming competition, as various combination approaches are currently being explored for first-line therapy, not to mention the joint effort on the part of BMY and EXEL, which I covered in more detail recently.

Overall, however, it looks as though we should not count out PFE, which looked to have its defining position in RCC (it owns the classic first-line option in sunitinib) challenged by the upstarts, to the extent that it's been moving sunitinib down the pipeline of treatment, into the adjuvant setting and in combination with locoregional approaches to treatment like the TACE procedure.

As we can see, though, it has also adapted its later-generation kinase inhibitor into combination treatment with immunotherapy, bringing it potentially right into the mainstream.

Of course, given the potential complications of axitinib, I am pleasantly surprised to learn that the combination was apparently tolerated well, or at least to an acceptable level. This has been a challenge of unknown proportion in the early goings, where several clinical trials of immune checkpoint inhibition and targeted therapy combos had to be scuttled due to toxicity. The fact that JAVELIN Renal 101 was a success in regards to safety helps to further build the momentum for PFE and MKGAY.

