Dover's Analyst Day Offers Some Encouraging Signs

Dover shares don't look particularly cheap (unless you assume very good execution on these new goals), but margin, capital allocation, and portfolio management improvements strengthen the bull case meaningfully.

Dover (DOV) hasn't been my favorite industrial name, largely because of what I believe to be inefficient operations and bloated expenses (leading to less impressive returns on capital) and arguably a less than ideal collection of business. With a new CEO coming into the company from outside (previously the CEO of CNH Industrial (CNHI)), I'd hoped that the company might become more dynamic in addressing its cost issues and perhaps consider more portfolio restructuring activities. While the September 11 analyst day doesn't suggest any dramatic changes are coming, I like the overall direction and philosophy the new CEO is taking with Dover.

Valuation is a little more challenging now. The shares have outperformed industrial peers since the second quarter, in part I believe on improved guidance and healthy orders, but also in anticipation of the analyst day announcements. Although the shares look pretty fully valued on the basis of near-term numbers, successfully executing on cost cuts/margin enhancement efforts and deploying capital toward buybacks could significantly increase EPS in 2020 and beyond relative to current expectations.

Cutting Costs

Dover has long had elevated SG&A expenses relative to other industrials like Emerson (EMR), Colfax (CFX), Eaton (ETN), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and Parker Hannifin (PH), and it is not as though this has been a "spending money to make money" situation, as Dover's organic revenue growth hasn't been exceptional either.

Management is looking to take this head-on, with a "rightsizing" plan designed to take out $130 million of annualized SG&A expenses by year-end 2019. Most of the cost savings will be driven by headcount reductions, and management intends to reinvest $30 million of the anticipated savings in growth-driving initiatives including R&D (and it also sounds as though management is going to provide more information/detail in the future about R&D).

Dover is also looking at a longer-term plan to optimize its business, including a new customer-facing system and a new plant floor system. Management was not forthcoming with much detail (more details should come in January of 2019), but I would expect this process to include supply chain/procurement improvements, more automation, and perhaps some facility consolidation.

These efforts are what I hoped to hear, and I believe they're meaningful forward steps. Now the question is whether the company can execute. Dover has struggled to hit its margin improvement goals in the past, and while the company now has a new CEO, this CEO's history of cost-cutting/margin targets has some issues as well. Relative to the 2020 targets laid out for CNHI in 2014, that company has struggled through 2017 with two businesses (Ag and Construction) actually lower in 2017 than in 2014. To be fair, those targets were for 2020, not 2017, so the story is not over, but I think it does underline the point that cost-cutting/margin targets can be more challenging to reach than investors want to believe at the time of the announcements.

Capital Deployment And Portfolio Enhancement Offer A Lot Of Options

Dover management believes that it has about $3.5 billion in deployable capital. While the company does look to do additional deals, management is tightening up its return requirements such that deals should produce a 10% ROIC by the third year. Management would prefer to do mid-sized deals in areas like fluid handling, hygienic/pharma, printing/ID, precision components, and complementary software, and would consider leveraging up for the right deal.

Importantly, though, management was clear that it is not its intention or desire to accumulate cash on the balance sheet. That leads me to believe that a meaningful amount of capital could be directed towards share buybacks in the coming years.

Management also stated that "portfolio enhancement is a priority" - if businesses no longer seem able to meet the company's performance and return criteria, they will "consider alternatives". This is something I've wanted to see/hear from Dover. Although Dover has hardly been lackadaisical about its business portfolio, having spun off Apergy (APY) and Knowles (KN) and selling Performance Motorsports and Datamax in recent years, portfolio restructuring has done a lot of good for Honeywell (HON), 3M (MMM), and Fortive (FTV), among others, and I believe there are additional opportunities to improve Dover's long-term performance by further winnowing out some less attractive businesses.

Targeting Some Operational Improvements

In additional to overall corporate expense reductions, Dover will be focusing on driving better results from the retail refrigeration and retail fueling businesses. Neither business has acceptable margins today, with fueling running at about half the level of Fortive. In this business, I think there are opportunities to drive better integration of recent acquisitions and that should drive out duplicative expenses. In refrigeration, the growth outlook is not so attractive, and it may be time to concentrate on reducing some of the fixed expenses of the business.

The Opportunity

Dover shares have done well over the last couple of years, though the relative performance to peers like Honeywell, 3M, and Illinois Tool Works looks less impressive when you start going out past three years. If Dover can execute on these cost-cutting, capital allocation, and portfolio enhancement opportunities, I see the opportunity to continue outperforming in the industrial sector, as lower SG&A, higher gross margins, and buybacks could drive double-digit upside to current expectations for 2020 EPS (not to mention double-digit upside to my free cash flow estimates).

I still expect Dover's revenue to grow somewhere around the low-to-mid single digits unless management chooses to be more aggressive with portfolio restructuring than I expect and makes efforts to fundamentally alter the company's product/end-market exposures. Even so, hitting on those cost-cutting/margin improvement opportunities could add more than a point to the long-term FCF growth rate and upwards of $10/share in fair value.

The Bottom Line

I don't think Dover is especially cheap now, but its valuation isn't too far out of line with other industrials and there is now a stronger bull story in play around margin, capital, and portfolio improvements. If you're inclined to give Dover credit for the lion's share of the potential improvements today, you could argue for more upside, but I think there are some more attractive risk/reward opportunities out there right now.

