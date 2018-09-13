Can Optimism Make America Great Again?

It sure can't hurt. Thanks to sharply reduced tax and regulatory burdens, small business owners are more optimistic about the future than ever before. If we can make it through the current tariff wars, the US economy could experience surprisingly strong growth in the years to come.

Chart #1

Chart #1 shows how dramatically small business optimism rose in the wake of Trump's election. The index shown stood at 94.9 as of September '16. It now stands at a record-high level of 108.8. Trump gets pretty much all the credit for this, in my book.

Chart #2

Small businesses account for the great majority of jobs in the US. An index of the hiring plans of small business owners, shown in Chart #2, stood at 10 just before the November '16 elections. That has subsequently soared to a record-high 26 as of last month. New job creation is almost sure to increase as a result.

Chart #3

Not surprisingly, job openings already have increased by over 24% since October '16. I see no reason why this can't continue.

Chart #4

Since job openings now clearly exceed the number of people looking for a job (Chart #4), it is reasonable to think that companies that want and need more workers will inevitably have to entice more workers (that are currently on the sidelines, and which could conceivably total 8-9 million) to enter the workforce via better wages/salaries. What's not to like? All those new companies and expanding companies need more workers because they have, thanks to Trump, become more efficient and more productive. That alone justifies higher wages and salaries.

If Trump can turn his tariff wars (which I, and others, have argued are essentially negotiating tactics in the pursuit of more and freer trade) into tariff truces, then the future could hold very surprising and promising growth prospects. As I've said before, it makes little sense to bet against what could prove to be a win-win for all parties (i.e., if the threat of higher tariffs results in concessions that lead to lower tariffs, then all parties to international trade can win).