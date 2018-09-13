Oneok Is A Good Fixed Income Play - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/12/18)

Buy Home Depot when it comes down to $200.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, September 12.

Bullish Calls

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): It's a highly speculative biotech that is for younger investors.

Oneok (NYSE:OKE): It's a good fixed income play that has come down a lot. Cramer thinks it's a good yield equivalent.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU): The stock did not deserve to go down 15%. It has a great yield and CEO John Strangfeld's doing a good job. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU): "I don't feel like I have any real right to opine on Roku. I thought it was expensive in the $40s and $50s and here it is at $70. It's gotten away from me."

At Home Group (NASDAQ:HOME): Cramer finds the stock speculative. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is a better pick at $200.

Iqiyi (NASDAQ:IQ): Cramer is not recommending Chinese stocks as PRC is trying to prop up stocks.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC): It's not the next Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) as long as Intuitive Surgical exists. ISRG is the stock to buy.

