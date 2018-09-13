Micron: Why This Cycle Will Be Better

Micron's balance sheet is also much stronger this time around. A huge $10 billion buyback can also help to keep its earnings per share aloft.

However, fundamentals are different this time around. Demand growth is largely keeping up with supply growth, suggesting that the price declines may be more muted this time around.

In the last down cycle, Micron shares lost 70% of their value over an 18-month period, suggesting that this downtrend could get a lot worse for a lot longer.

Let's cut to the chase: sentiment on Micron (MU) is heavily misguided, and investors who neglect to purchase Micron on this drop are missing a tremendous opportunity.

Right now, Wall Street analysts are tripping over themselves to downgrade Micron shares, which is the primary cause behind the stock's recent ugliness. Shares have lost 35% of their value in a single quarter, and have dropped by 20% since last week alone. Micron has officially entered bear market territory.

This week, it was a downgrade from Goldman Sachs (GS) that did Micron in. Last week, it was Baird, and in early August, it was Morgan Stanley (MS) with a mass downgrade of the entire chip sector. Each time, Micron lost 5% or more on essentially the same news: concerns over building inventories, declining NAND and DRAM prices, and a return to the period of steep losses that Micron suffered in 2015. We have to think to ourselves: how many times is Micron going to fall on the same old concerns?

Yet not all Wall Streeters share Micron's view. To call Micron one of the most polarizing stocks of the moment would not be an overstatement. Some, like Bank of America, have retained a sky-high $100 price target, which would imply 2.5x gains on today's share price. When you consider the fact that Micron trades at <4x forward P/E (as I noted in a prior article, analysts are still expecting a consensus target of $11.60 in EPS next year despite all the doom-and-gloom chatter), this price target doesn't seem too unrealistic.

The biggest question for investors at this juncture is: when will the pain subside? How bad will this cycle be? When does Micron become a buy?

Fully realizing that I'm taking a highly contrarian position, I've added heavily to Micron shares over the past week and brought down my average cost. My last article covered recent discussions on memory pricing as well as commentary from Micron's management at an investment conference; in the following discussion, let's focus on the company's cyclical trends to get a feel for how this cycle might play out. I'm sitting on double-digit percentage losses, but am comforted by the wealth of data points that suggest that this cycle will not be as brutal as the last.

Price action, peak to trough

First, let's examine Micron's recent price movements and compare it to the last peak-to-trough cycle.

MU data by YCharts

As seen in the YTD chart above, Micron reached a peak of ~$63 in late May. It's been about fifteen weeks since then, and Micron shares have lost about 35% from that peak, a loss that would characterize the company as being in a bear market.

It's the memory of the previous cycle, however, that has investors chilled to the bone. The five-year chart is showing below, where you can see that Micron fell from a peak of $36 in December 2014 to a trough of just below $10 in May 2016, before embarking on the current rally that was just recently rudely interrupted in 2018.

MU data by YCharts

The implications of this history are frightening. Back then, Micron lost 70% of its value from peak (were MU to lose that same amount this time around, shares would dip to $18), and perhaps even more chilling, the peak-to-trough period lasted 18 painful months. Micron has only been in this current downdraft for six months, if you count the dip in March-May, so the downturn could potentially last much longer.

Which leaves us asking this question: what's different this time around that can make this peak-to-trough cycle quicker and less painful?

Fundamental history from the last cycle

Here's a look at Micron's five-year financial history, taken from its latest 10-K filing. The downdraft in the last cycle occurred during fiscal 2016 - recall that the company ends its fiscal year in August, so FY16 is the time period between September 2015 and August 2016.

Figure 1. Micron FY13-FY17

Source: Micron 10-K

The historical data can be quite appalling. From FY15 to FY16, Micron shed 23% of its revenues. At the same time, gross margin dipped from 32% in FY15 to just 20% in FY16. Like most cyclical companies, Micron can't easily shed operating expenses in a down year, so the company suffered tremendous losses that year: a -$276 million net income versus $2.9 billion in the prior year.

Compare that to where Micron is today. In the first nine months of this year, revenues are up 55% y/y, gross margins are at a sky-high 58.0% (versus just 37.5% in the year-ago period), and net income has ballooned - thanks to a combination of higher memory ASPs, fast unit shipment growth, and Republican tax reform.

Micron's recent price action essentially suggests that the good times are going to stop rolling. That's not an unfair assessment, given that this is a cyclical industry prone to the same rises and falls as, say, the auto industry. But there are a few factors to keep in mind - reasons that this cycle may be different and swifter than the last.

Stronger balance sheet this time around, fueling buyback activity

The first post I want to touch on is the strength of Micron's balance sheet. Since the last cycle, Micron has made tremendous improvements in its cash position.

At the nadir of Micron's last cycle and the lowest point in its share price history, where the stock dipped below $10 in 3Q15, the company held $5.65 billion of cash and marketable securities, against a gigantic debt load of $9.63 billion. This points to a net debt position of $3.98 billion:

Figure 2. Micron 3Q16 balance sheet

Source: Micron 10-Q, 3Q16

Fast forward two years to 3Q18, which is the last quarter Micron reported. The most recent balance sheet lists $7.56 billion worth of cash and marketable investments alongside $7.34 billion of debt, or a net cash position of $0.23 billion.

Figure 3. Micron 3Q18 (current) balance sheet

Source: Micron 10-Q, 3Q18

This is a ~$4 billion improvement in Micron's liquidity position in just two years. Let's also not forget that in the first nine months of this year alone, Micron produced FCF of $5.44 billion ($12.24 billion in operating cash flows, less $7.80 billion of capex), so there's plenty more to where that came from.

Figure 4. Micron cash flow data, YTD

Source: Micron investor relations

This cash flow run rate is the main reason Micron felt comfortable issuing a $10 billion buyback program. If the stock is down, all the better - Micron can repurchase billions of dollars in shares at a reduced price. At the moment, Micron's $10 billion authorization is enough to reclaim more than 20% of the company's market cap. I've said it time and again - even if margins and ASPs fall, Micron can still produce flat or even growing EPS through this massive buyback program. A lower tax rate from the new tax code doesn't hurt either.

Micron's fortified balance sheet this time around affords the company much more flexibility. Note also that the company just came off a period of heavy capex investments on the flash memory side, so FCF could even see a lift even if ASPs and margins fall.

Demand environment and cost profile are conducive to milder cyclical effects

At the moment, the entire market is so blindly focused on the supply picture. Yes, the memory manufacturers have ramped up capacity (hence the elevated capex spending Micron saw in the past year). The last time Micron issued an industry outlook (2Q18), the company predicted 20% bit supply growth for DRAM and 45% bit supply growth for NAND:

Figure 5. Micron memory supply outlook

Source: Micron investor relations

The memory industry faces, in some respects, the same fears as the airline industry. Investors worry that companies will race each other to the bottom on pricing and severely hurt margins when capacity is up (It hasn't happened yet in the airline industry, though the airline stocks have remained muted for several years based on these fears - fares aren't any higher, but they certainly haven't gotten cheap either).

In a similar discussion in Micron's May investor day, however, the company also flashed a slide with its memory demand predictions. The company predicted 20% demand growth for DRAM and 40-45% growth for DRAM. This is a long-term view of demand, presented as a compound annual growth rate through 2021:

Figure 6. Micron demand view

Source: Micron investor relations

For any product or company to grow at 20-45% CAGR for three to four years indicates an incredibly robust demand environment. Note the key point here: demand growth is expected to match supply growth. Recall your Econ 101 classroom - this is the point at which the two lines form an "X" on the graph, indicating price stability. If Micron's demand and supply forecasts are right (or even somewhat close), we won't see the massive price declines that everyone is fearing.

Note also that in Micron's most recent quarter, the company reported ASPs up on a quarter-over-quarter basis (from 2Q18 to 3Q18) in both DRAM and trade NAND. The crash everyone is expecting hasn't happened yet.

Let's say if prices do see a decline. That's normal and fine - but to make up for it, Micron (like most semiconductor manufacturers in any normal year) is also driving dramatic cost improvements. As I noted in my article last week, the CFO noted that he expects ~30% cost reductions on flash memory.

In short, what we have here is a major overreaction. Demand is keeping up with supply growth, indicating that pricing movements may be more muted than expected.

Key takeaways

The greatest gains from stock investing are made when sentiment is at its worst. Warren Buffett built a fortune from investing in out-of-favor value businesses, and Micron, trading at such a low earnings multiple despite tremendous cash flows and a strong balance sheet, fits this bill perfectly.

Micron is the kind of stock that can give investors heartburn - shares tend to drop sharply in the span of one day - but those with strong stomachs have plenty to gain. The data, in my viewpoint, indicates that fears are heavily overplayed and that Micron will do much better than expected over the next year, even if memory prices see a mild decline.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.