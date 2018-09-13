Eventbrite IPO: The Best Tech IPO This Year?

The company looks to be a solid investment at the initial IPO price and could be one of the best tech IPOs in 2018.

Eventbrite has announced that it intends to raise $200 million in its IPO, which will debut later this month.

Eventbrite (EB) has released further details about their upcoming IPO, which we should expect to drop before the end of the month. TechCrunch reported that the company will sell 10 million Class A shares between $19 to $21. With over 77 million outstanding shares after this offering, Eventbrite will look to raise $200 million and aim for a valuation of over $1.5 billion.

Many tech companies and unicorns have gone public this year, but Eventbrite could be among the best investor picks this year. The ticketing company is in prime position to take advantage of changing consumer tastes, has potential to grow, and has a reasonable valuation. Eventbrite does have some problems typical of a tech IPO and others which are more unique. But investors should definitely consider getting on the ground floor if they can.

Events And Competition

For the past few years, marketers and other analysts have noted that consumers are more interested in buying “experiences” such as a nice night out or a leisurely event instead of owning things. Eventbrite is in prime position to take advantage of these trends as an event manager and ticket seller.

Eventbrite works by marketing themselves to all platforms selling tickets regardless of size. By offering an attractive platform with minimum hassle, Eventbrite is able to lure event creators through word of mouth and minimal marketing. As a result, Eventbrite boasts a 97% customer retention rate in its S-1, and helped issue more than 200 million tickets in 2017. However, only 71 million of these tickets were paid tickets from which Eventbrite gets a cut and the overwhelming majority of its revenue.

But while Eventbrite has no trouble attracting customers, there are some concerns about its ability to attract paying customers. Eventbrite declares that “More than 95% of creators who used our platform in 2017 signed themselves up for Eventbrite,” and that they “derived 54% of our net revenue from these creators” in 2017. But this by extension means that 46 percent of Eventbrite’s revenue came from just 5 percent of creators. These are larger creators with massive paid ticket sales, and Eventbrite does have to spend heavily to market to these creators.

Fortunately, Eventbrite is working towards a more diversified revenue model. In September 2017, Eventbrite added pricing packages to its services. Higher tier packages offer additional services for event creators such as “branded community pages, installment payments, product training, team access and permissions, and onsite staffing and support.”

In summation, Eventbrite is in prime position to take advantage of a rapidly growing market both in terms of number of customers and increasing revenue per customer. Eventbrite does face some competition from other event management companies like Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), but it does not face the problem of squaring off with giants like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) which many tech IPOs have to figure out.

Eventbrite’s Finances And Valuation

As is normal for most tech IPOs, Eventbrite reports rapidly rising revenue while suffering net losses. Revenue rose from $133 million in 2016 to $201 million in 2017, a 51 percent increase. Over that same period, net losses shrunk from $40 million to $38 million, though losses did rise in the first six months of 2018 compared to the same time period in 2017. These numbers indicate that investors cannot rely on Eventbrite being profitable in the near future.

But despite these losses, Eventbrite is cash-flow positive. It had $258 million cash on hand on June 30, 2018 compared to $139 million on December 31, 2016. Eventbrite also intends to use the raised IPO proceeds to repay $30 million in indebtedness. All of this means that Eventbrite can continue to focus on growing past its competitors in the short to medium term. While the lack of profitability is not good, this is hardly unusual for a tech IPO and the rest of Eventbrite’s numbers appear acceptable.

The same is true of Eventbrite’s valuation. Let us assume that Eventbrite’s revenue only rises by 40 percent in 2018, putting them at around $280 million. This means that Eventbrite’s sales per share is around $3.64, which gives a P/S ratio at $20 of 5.49. This is an acceptable value compared to its competition, though investors may worry if Eventbrite’s stock shoots up to $30 or higher in the initial IPO boom.

Plenty To Like

All IPOs can point to one reason or another for why their market will continue to grow, and Eventbrite’s argument is stronger than most. Consumers in general as opposed to just millennials are more interested in having great experiences instead of owning things. Eventbrite also boasts strong revenue growth, a reasonable valuation, and is cash flow positive with minimal debt concerns.

Any investor who can get in on the IPO price of $20 should do so, and I would expect Eventbrite to perform strongly out of the gate. Investors may want to hold if Eventbrite gets above $30, and make sure of this company’s ability to continue its strong revenue growth. But as of now, this tech IPO may be one of the best of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.