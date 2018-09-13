Silver: A Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity?

Pinterest

Silver (SLV) has sold off roughly 16% since the start of the year, making it the worst performer across the precious metals space.

Source: Seeking Alpha

After an encouraging performance in Q2 (-1.4% vs. gold -6%), silver has once again disappointed so far in Q3, down around 12%, compared with a more moderate loss of 5% in gold (GLD).

Source: Seeking Alpha

As I wrote in my latest Gold Weekly (See: Gold Weekly: 'Don't Focus On Making Money, Focus On Protecting What You Have', September 11, 2018), silver has become extremely cheap relative to gold, with the gold-to-silver ratio at its lowest since 1993.

Source: Macro Trends

While the weakness in gold and silver prices so far this year is in part driven by FX depreciation in the EM world, silver has weakened relatively more due to its stronger sensitivity to EM. This is because the growth in industrial demand for silver – which accounts for 50% of global silver consumption – is mainly driven by EMs. In contrast, industrial demand for gold represents a relatively much smaller share of global gold demand, the main driver being monetary demand (driven by the dollar and US real rates).

While the speculative community is overly bearish on gold, it is even more bearish on silver. To gauge speculative sentiment, I track the net speculative position held by non-commercials on the COMEX. This offers us more historical perspective because the CFTC tracks data since 1986.

Source: CFTC

Source: CFTC

As you can see above, while speculators are the most bearish on gold since July 2000, speculators are the most bearish on silver ever.

While the excessively negative speculative positioning in gold gives us a positive contrarian signal, the situation in the silver market looks even more compelling.

However, I caution that catching a falling knife is dangerous. As such, even if the pain seems nearly over and a rebound due, it may be wise to await a turn in sentiment and tangible signs of a bottoming-out process before going long silver.

To play a rally in silver, I would take a long position in the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), which provides investors with a direct exposure to the precious metal by holding it physically in vaults in London. The horizon of this investment would be relatively short term (less than 6 months) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

SLV may not be appropriate for a long-term “buy and hold” strategy, except for institutional investors in need of strong liquidity conditions. Since SLV is the largest fund among its peers, liquidity is better and therefore more suitable for large market participants.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the negative trading momentum, a slight break below the 2016 low of $13.04 is almost ineluctable, which in turn may force remaining longs to capitulate. Once the capitulation is over, a rebound is likely to take place, which is when I hope to be brave enough to establish a long position in SLV.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my research, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.