Cisco, Intent On Soaring Again, Has More Than One Catalyst

Background - it can't be the '90s again, but...

Cisco Systems (CSCO) went public around a split-adjusted 6 cents per share price; 10 years later, it peaked at $82. The CAGR to shareholders was at least 100% a year for 10 years. Here we are, more than 18 years later, and there have been no splits; the stock has "surged" to regain the upper $40s. Is this rebound just based on hopes for past glories in the midst of a strong bull market in the S&P 500 (SPY) and DJIA (DIA), both of which count CSCO as a prominent mega-cap member? Is CSCO just a bond in disguise, as IBM (IBM) has been for a number of years?

Maybe so.

But, after refreshing my Cisco-ology, I have the thought that a bond equivalent is the likely worst-case scenario (no guarantees!), and that CSCO is well-positioned in several ways to pull a Microsoft (MSFT) and soar again under new leadership. Of course, I certainly don't purport to know how CSCO's latest initiative will come out from a P&L standpoint. In this article, after a few more introductory points, I'd like to share some of the big picture story of what CSCO is up to, along with a few details of how this potential major transformation has begun.

The charts are similar (semi-log), beginning with CSCO's 1990 IPO:

CSCO data by YCharts

Both stocks peaked in or around 2000 after extensive runs largely based on earnings growth and attainment of an impeccable market position in growing parts of the global economy. Then, suddenly, neither quite knew what to do. Some may remember the ending of The Graduate, where the bride-to-be in her wedding gown and her grimy suitor, who has disrupted her wedding, find themselves riding a bus - with no plans on what to do next. That made for a clever, ambiguous ending to a movie, but in the ever-changing world of business, it's not too hot for shareholders. Only the immense market power of each company kept the stocks hanging in there while they figured out how to grow again. But hang in there they did, and on the log scale of the y-axis, what's striking and almost core to my thesis is that even in the Tech Wreck of 2001-2, they never fell anywhere as much as they had risen. So, they have been structurally poised for fresh success. MSFT under CEO Satya Nadella has accomplished this, and perhaps CSCO, under the tenure of Charles Robbins since 2015, just might be able to do as well or perhaps even better.

So, while CSCO cannot match its 1990s performance, it might be able to deliver alpha with a dividend and with a certain amount of safety that it lacked 25 years ago.

This article explores some aspects of this thesis.

Why CSCO could be on the march again

Whether it is MSFT in the late '80s into Y2K (the Gates era), or AAPL in both the Steve Jobs 1.0 and 2.0 eras; or Facebook (FB) and other leading techs; or Walmart (WMT), Home Depot (HD) or McDonald's (MCD); a great stock requires the company to focus on what it has a competitive advantage in and drive home a business plan. CSCO may be doing that finally, after years of consolidating its position as a backbone of the Internet but also years of wandering around in what proved not to be fruitful pursuits. The consumer division is gone, and the sale of the Service Provider Video Software and Solutions segment is scheduled to be sold within months. CSCO does have a sprawling set of hardware-software, and software-only products, plus a services division, but that can be OK. The network world, about which I know just a little bit from a family member who is a technical expert, is immensely complicated. The number of use cases is very large and increasing, current and evolving standards are numerous, and security challenges are increasing. So, I don't mind CSCO having many products and a complicated path to regaining its mojo.

The key to CSCO having time to grow again is that the Internet - which can be considered as the world's largest WAN - and networking in general - remain dynamic growth engines. CSCO appears to have strong tailwinds simply from operating in this immense and growing sector of the global economy.

In addition...

Controlling both hardware and software can be a big advantage

For years, CSCO specialized in software-enabled gear, most notably routers and switches CSCO describes a core part of its software this way:

Cisco IOS® Software is the world's leading network infrastructure software, delivering a seamless integration of technology innovation, business-critical services, and hardware platform support. Currently operating on millions of active systems, ranging from the small home office router to the core systems of the world's largest service provider networks, Cisco IOS Software is the most widely leveraged network infrastructure software in the world.

That's a powerful advantage. On a related webpage, CSCO says this:

Cisco IOS:

Allows enterprises to build resilient, cost-effective standards-based infrastructures end to end

Delivers thousands of features network-wide to meet the unique needs of evolving enterprises

Supports the increasing demand for service orchestration, application awareness, and simplicity.

We all know that CSCO designs rectangular solid-shaped boxes, i.e. hardware, but its integration of complex hardware with proprietary, widely-adopted software makes it more like a B2B-focused AAPL than one might think. Maybe it's coincidence, but when MSFT and Intel (INTC) ceased to be joined at the hip in "Wintel," both companies floundered.

Just for fun, here's the performance of CSCO versus AAPL since CSCO IPO'ed (not on a log scale):

CSCO data by YCharts

Surprisingly, given that CSCO is still back to a price it first reached in 1999, CSCO has crushed AAPL since 1990 even though Steve Jobs or his designated successor were running AAPL for about 22 of the past 28 years.

What this tells me is that if AAPL could come back, so can CSCO; it would be building on immense structural strength as reflected in its stock performance.

Now, why the prolonged intro? Because I believe that investors are human and have recency bias, and CSCO may be viewed by many investors as yesterday's story, doomed to be another IBM of recent vintage.

Yet, as a company that is still so central to networking, that designs its own hardware and software, partnering broadly with other major companies and has an ecosystem of smaller players that work with it, I believe that CSCO's market position and technological knowledge are great underpinnings.

So, if CSCO merely grows faster, as it has begun to do, I'd like to think that it's a reasonable dividend growth stock, and with a dividend yield close to 3%, that's OK with me though not exciting.

But maybe, just maybe, CSCO can get hot. Here's the reason it is telling investors this might happen:

CSCO intends

Having just completed its 2018 fiscal year, CSCO's 10-K is out, and this 10-K lays out its strategic vision clearly.

From p. 1, "Strategy and Priorities:"

Accelerating Pace of Innovation - Enabling Network Automation In fiscal 2017, we announced the initial development of new network product offerings that feature our intent-based networking technology. The intent-based networking platform is designed to be intelligent, highly secure, powered by “intent” and informed by “context”—features aiming to constantly learn, adapt, automate and protect in order to optimize network operations and defend against an evolving cyber threat landscape. To further our innovation in this area, we are applying the latest technologies such as machine learning and advanced analytics, to operate and define the network.

The key term here is intent-based networking. This is how CSCO under the successor CEO to John Chambers, Chuck Robbins (now also chairman) sees itself as having a unified growth path. Let's go to CSCO's web page on that subject and then to a linked Gartner report (if link fails, access is also from the above-linked CSCO web page). Gartner published this in 2017 and updated it in April 2018, so it's current. Here is its big picture view:

Intent-based networking is nascent, but could be the next big thing in networking... Intent-based networking systems (IBNS) provide a new way to build and operate networks that improve network availability and agility, compared to traditional approaches... IBNS is a very early-stage technology with few real-world implementations showing quantitative results. It will not be mainstream prior to 2020, but solutions are emerging that can provide value in the enterprise today.

So, CSCO is trying to be a leader in a different way of building and managing networks. IBNS is not a new concept, but CSCO now thinks it can drive its adoption, which does require both hardware and software expertise.

What's the point of IBNS? Gartner provides an explanation and some examples:

Contrary to traditional networking, input into an IBNS is not based on prescription (see Table 1).

Table 1: Intent-Based vs. Prescriptive (Conventional) Approaches

Intent Prescription

What I want, now how to do it; e.g., protect HR applications from all other WAN traffic How to do it (commands, rules, settings) Portable, independent of protocol, vendor and media Nonportable, dependent on protocol, vendor and media "I want my headache to stop." "Give me two aspirin." "Bob is allowed to access the internet." "Send packets matching this five-tuple out port 11." "Please cut my lawn." "Take mower out of truck, fill gas and oil, pull starter cord, push onto lawn…"

I hope this is clear as a starter (again, I have no expertise here).

Gartner reviews various high-level and specific potential benefits of IBNS, the technological reasons why it (and presumably CSCO) believe the times are finally right for it to take off, discusses naysaying views, and then summarizes IBNS versus alternative strategies. This table helps clarify what the concept is about:

Figure 2. Intent-Based and Alternative Approaches

This array suggests the benefits of IBNS could be substantial. Give the network a goal and priorities, and it will use all its pre-programmed capabilities, aided by artificial intelligence/machine learning, to achieve the goal/priorities, and to do so system-wide rapidly, at low cost and without errors.

Sounds good. But it's early. Yet, the IBNS era has begun at CSCO.

Catalyst 9000 gets off to a fast start

Introduced last year, the Catalyst 9000 group of switches is described by CSCO as:

The foundation for intent-based networking We designed the Cisco Catalyst 9000 LAN switches to support intent-based networking. This is about building a network that recognizes your intentions. It’s a network that learns, adapts, and protects your investment by getting more efficient and more secure over time. [More detail of this device's benefits worth reviewing is found on the web page]

This is offered with a subscription-based software package, Cisco DNA (Digital Network Architecture). Cisco DNA is a core part of CSCO's IBNS strategy:

Intent-based networking built on Cisco DNA Cisco DNA takes a software-delivered approach to automating and assuring services across your campus, WAN, and branch networks. Based on an open and extensible platform, DNA allows you to build value on the network, so you can streamline operations and facilitate IT and business innovation.

The good news is that the Catalyst 9000 product introduction is a success. From the CEO's prepared remarks in the Q4 conference call:

A year ago, we reinvented enterprise networking with the launch of our intent-based networking architecture. This quarter we saw continued strength in infrastructure platforms driven by the Catalyst 9000 as customers look to us to simplify and automate their networks.

The CFO, Kelly Kramer, also called out sales growth in the Catalyst 9000 series in her upbeat review of the quarter. Showing the importance of this whole effort to the analysts, the very first question was on this topic. Here are the question and part of the response:

Vijay Bhagavath My question to you Chuck and Kelly, please chime in, is it reasonable to assume you'd be extending the software subscriptions, idea and plan across the portfolio. Give us an early glimpse as to how is it going, what were some of the challenges, what were some of the positive surprises and would the makeup of this software subscription portfolio meaningfully change as you look to extend this model across the portfolio? Chuck Robbins So, most of you know that we -- when we began the sale of the Catalyst 9000 that was the first attempt to sell a subscription software offering on top of a core networking product and that has gone as we’ve said on prior calls reasonably well. I'm very pleased with how the adoption has been from our customers, they understand the value... And you'll see us over the next coming quarters when we bring new products to market in the - particularly, in the enterprise networking space but across the portfolio, we will apply that same strategy.

And, indeed, this process is underway, though as Gartner says, it is nascent:

A new router is primed for intent-based networking

Tuesday, CSCO announced a new generation of its routing system, the ASR 9000.

In a related blog post, the company talks about the upcoming trend for traditional networks to be intent-based, and in the blog post and the press release itself, CSCO emphasizes that this device is "automation ready."

This device has several other, non-IBNS advantages over prior generations of routers, but note that CSCO is not quite calling it an example of IBN.

But it's also clear that this capability is waiting in the wings.

A potential business advantage of having the overarching IBNS goal

CSCO has simplified and reduced its product line to bring it back more toward its core business of providing secure networking in a complicated world, also developing and marketing applications and services. With the goal of achieving a next-gen network as soon as possible, under the general rubric of "intent-based," then the formerly scattershot acquisition strategy that kept me away from CSCO stock is unlikely to be repeated. Rather, CSCO can perform the traditional dominant-company strategy of paying current fair market value for a company or technology, then using its scale, know-how and other partners to have the acquisition pencil in as accretive. AAPL does this all the time with small acquisitions (larger than acqui-hires), and sometimes with larger ones such as the Authentec deal.

I now expect CSCO's acquisitions to be top-notch and to contribute to building out a single-minded plan to improve its offerings while advancing the IBNS cause.

Even if the roll-out of its IBNS is patchy, given the technical difficulties it entails - and you can search the web and find different takes on IBN, working toward a reasonably well-defined big picture goal can finally allow CSCO to turn its deal-making strategy into an asset.

Other matters

CSCO is too large and complicated to get into the many existing and moving pieces of the company. The company continues to make interesting, relevant acquisitions; people researching CSCO may wish to read up on them. It designs and sells a wide range of products and has a wide range of competitors ranging from other mega-caps to start-ups. It attends various conferences, with audio archives available on its website. Please do not take this particular article as even approaching being comprehensive. Due to space constraints and the several weeks since Q4 results were announced, also note that I am omitting a discussion of CSCO's financial results, the details of which are relevant to an investment decision on the stock.

Valuation

CSCO's broad-based growth in Q4 and projected 5% or so sales growth (ex the 1% effect of implementing ASC 606) in the current quarter reflect CSCO upping its sales and product game. The growth in deferred revenue was a positive as well.

In thinking about CSCO, I note the significant amortization charges and the frequent restructuring charges, so I rely on GAAP EPS, not the Street's favored "adjusted" earnings. My reasoning: these and other charges that CSCO likes to exclude from its "earnings" represent cash out the door that has to hit the profit-and-loss statement at some point.

With that, and with CSCO in the $47 range at Tuesday's close, I'm not sure whether to actually project that it is trading at 20X FY 2019 GAAP EPS, but for sake of argument, let's say that's the P/E. Is that attractive?

It's an interesting question, because there are at least two CSCOs. One is the current CSCO, and the other is the future (hoped-for) IBNS-centric CSCO.

I do not think there is an easy way to model the probabilities of success or timelines of CSCO's transformation, either technically or competitively against other companies. I do think the upside is very large.

Even if CSCO simply grows with the global economy, as it more or less did in Q4 and may be doing again in Q1, an important part of its attractiveness is that the Internet in specific, and networking in general, are growth vehicles for as far as the eye can see. And with CSCO so much in the center of so much of this growth, I'm comfortable projecting a certain growth in free cash flows for decades in the future. I think that CSCO as currently configured is an investment-grade security, probably with a great many years ahead of it to return cash to shareholders. If the forward GAAP P/E is 20X, and CSCO has close to 100% conversion of GAAP EPS to FCF, then a starting FCF yield of 5%, rising at some rate for many years, may not be exciting, but it may be OK or more than OK relative to competing financial assets even if CSCO cannot lead the world to IBNS and garner rapidly-growing profits from that effort.

But if the multi-year development of a new and improved broad set of networking products, both hardware and software, under the IBNS rubric, does succeed, then I think the stock can provide very strong returns to investors for quite some time.

Eventually, as with automobiles and older industrial achievements, hot sectors such as the Internet and networks become mature, and can eventually decline. But for now, I'm reasoning that either CSCO is a dividend growth stock (i.e., a bond substitute) or a dynamic growth stock again. That is, it can emulate MSFT of this decade, or AAPL of 20 years ago, and get hot.

Risks

CSCO reviews its view of risks inherent in owning its stock in the 10-K. Please consider reading it before considering buying CSCO stock. One can learn a lot about a company from reading its risk factors, which are often not merely boilerplate.

My two cents on CSCO is that as a stock, it has inherent risks, but that it is less risky than the average stock even though it is in a dynamic industry with strong competitors.

Summary

To summarize, CSCO has not gone away. Its stock chart shows that it achieved such great success in the '90s that many years of sideways price movement has still left it as a wonderful performer since its 1990 IPO. Even before the IBNS effort really gets rolling, CSCO's last quarter or two and forecast for the current quarter suggest that it has made an operational turn toward excellence and focus again. If it merely continues on that trajectory, I see it as a solid DGI buy-and-hold stock. But if it can have a high degree of success in leading the world to a new paradigm of intent-based networking, perhaps CSCO can become a dynamic stock market performer once again. I went long CSCO on the Q4 results with a full position with this dual potentiality in mind.

Competition abounds, and technology never stands still in the networking space, so risks are not trivial here, even aside from all the usual risks of a highly-valued stock market.

Thanks for reading and sharing your thoughts and knowledge of this story should you wish to contribute them.

