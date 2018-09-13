The Children's Place: Bull Case Looks Stronger After An Impressive Quarter

From a distance, The Children's Place (PLCE) perhaps doesn't look that compelling. PLCE trades at 16x earnings and about 9.5x EBITDA, based on FY18 (ending January 2019) guidance. Both multiples are toward the high end for retail at the moment, but PLCE has posted strong comp results and earnings growth of late, and seems to merit a modest premium toward the space and peer Carter's (CRI) (which trades at about 15x guidance).

But I still think PLCE is one of the best plays in retail - and significantly undervalued at current levels. Most notably, FY18 guidance includes about $30 million in investments in the company's digital transformation - which will taper off over the next few years. Simply from removing that spend, and share buybacks, The Children's Place has a clear path to double-digit EPS, which at even reasonable multiples suggest a share price closer to $200 and 50%+ upside from current levels.

A blowout Q2 earnings report late last month only helps the case. And yet investors have largely shrugged, with PLCE actually down almost 4% from pre-earnings levels. That leaves the opportunity to go long here available a little while longer - but I don't think that opportunity will last forever.

Q2 Earnings

The simple bull case for PLCE is that the company is targeting 12% margins in fiscal 2020, and about $12 per share in EPS - and if it hits those targets, the stock is going to rise nicely from a current $135. Even a 15x multiple to that FY20 target would suggest ~35% upside in the next 18-30 months.

While betting on management targets is always a bit risky, the point I made back in early June was that much of the improvement is pretty much locked in. Near-term investments in omnichannel and other efforts will fall away. Store closures are expected to boost margins. The underlying business itself isn't necessarily expected to accelerate from current strong performance; in fact, as management pointed out on the Q2 call, internal models suggest slightly negative in-store comps.

The Q2 release seems to support more optimism toward the story here. Most notably, same-store sales rose a sizzling 13.2%, the company's highest comp ever. That's good news, and not just from a fundamental perspective. It further validates management's claim that a disappointing Q1 (-1.8% comps, adjusted EBIT down by almost 50%) was largely due to weather, not a sign of weak underlying demand.

To be sure, Q2 numbers likely benefited from pent-up demand. Management had said on the Q1 conference call that same-store sales were up 24% through the first 16 days of the quarter. Not only did Q1 demand slip into the quarter, but back-to-school shifted into Q2 from Q3 last year. The closure of Gymboree stores added a boost to comps as well.

That said, full-year comp guidance was raised again, from 3.5%-4.5% after Q1 to 'mid-single-digits' following Q2. And the strength on the top line was broad-based, with CEO Jane Elfers saying on the call that both in-store and digital comps were positive in every month in the quarter. In a notable change relative to recent trajectory and the sector as a whole, traffic was "nothing short of spectacular", as Elfers termed it. Brick-and-mortar traffic rose mid-single-digits, and mall visitation was up high-single-digits.

On the margin side, the news was a bit more mixed. Adjusted gross margin only expanded 10 bps despite the strong comp, with pressure from e-commerce penetration and lower merchandise margin offsetting fixed cost leverage. SG&A did leverage 150 bps on an adjusted basis, however - despite over 300 bps of spend behind the continuing transformation efforts. And on a pro forma basis, excluding that spend, this looks like a very, very strong quarter indeed:

The Long-Term Case

Admittedly, a good quarter isn't necessarily enough in retail - and perhaps for good reason. We're heading into year ten of an economic expansion. As PLCE's own results show, the move to 'omnichannel' retailing can keep the top line intact, but pressures margins as well. PLCE's Q2 traffic figures aside, mall weakness looks like a secular trend. "Business is good right now" simply isn't a strong enough bull case for any retailer. Indeed, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) posted a pretty fine Q2 of its own; the stock sold off and trades at multiples similar to that of PLCE.

But the solid performance right now certainly is better than the alternative. Meanwhile, as noted, management is forecasting nearly 50% EPS growth over the next two years, from FY18 guidance of $8.09-$8.29 to the targeted $12. Close to half is coming simply from the investments falling away. And as far as the underlying business goes, the news from Q2 seems strong - for reasons that go beyond the numbers.

First, the e-commerce business continues to strengthen, with PLCE posting a "mid-30s" penetration in July, per the call. PLCE is looking to get that figure consistently to ~35% over the next couple of years from a recently cited 26%, and is making progress before all of the online initiatives are established. (In-store pickup revenue is "very small," per Elfers, and ship to store is coming in January.) Part of the argument for PLCE is that between e-commerce and outlet, its traditional mall exposure is manageable. As such, even if the mall traffic numbers from Q2 are unsustainable (and they are), there's enough strength elsewhere to keep comps positive going forward.

Secondly, PLCE still sees opportunities to take market share. As Elfers pointed out on the call as part of a long discussion, the company's end market is basically stagnant - at best. Low birth rates and a consistent 'aging out' of the company's customer base present persistent headwinds - and mean The Children's Place pretty much has to take share in order to drive revenue growth. Right now, the closure of ~200 stores by Gymboree and the Babies 'R' Us bankruptcy are helping (even if Babies 'R' Us appears to be a smaller benefit than hoped). Once those tailwinds are lapped, however, growth fears can return relatively quickly, particularly with Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) looking to the space.

But Elfers detailed the company's efforts to continue taking share - including an initiative to try and take share from Gymboree's existing locations, in addition to an estimated $150 million benefit from closed stores. Gymboree has retooled its assortment to mixed reviews, and PLCE sees an opportunity to peel off disaffected customers from its wounded competitor.

Third, the smaller additional tailwinds pushing the company toward $12 all seem intact. International distribution expanded by another 10 points, with a partnership in China expected to add $125-$150 million in sales over the next five years. CFO Anurup Pruthi said on the call that the company would repurchase $500 million in shares (an incremental $313 million post-Q2) between FY18 and FY20 without taking on debt, a feat I wasn't 100% sure was possible. A partnership with Amazon (AMZN) is showing early success, and The Children's Place will be a part of the Prime Wardrobe launch as well.

All told, there seems to be an awful lot of good news in the quarter. Yet it's done little to move the PLCE share price.

Valuation

Even if growth slows markedly what was shown in Q2 and what is guided for FY18, PLCE still looks reasonably cheap. FY18 guidance of $8.09-$8.29 includes an estimated $0.89 benefit from income tax impacts of share-based compensation, and a $1.67 impact from the investment spend. Netted out, then, the business is generating ~$9 in EPS this year.

Repurchases alone (with the $500 million target suggesting an incremental ~14% reduction in share count, and completed buybacks already cutting FY19 shares by ~5% year-over-year) get the figure to close to $11. That in turns leaves PLCE trading at roughly 13x FY20 EPS - if growth in the underlying business just completely stalls out.

There's no evidence at the moment of that occurring. The business is growing nicely, instead, with the Gymboree opportunity suggesting another 4 points-plus in revenue growth. Store closures are supposed to boost EBIT margins by an incremental ~100 bps, with a 20%+ recapture rate on stores already closed. PLCE has more than 1,000 lease events coming up over the next three years against a fleet of 992 stores at quarter-end, giving the company plenty of flexibility to either close underperforming locations or negotiate rent reductions.

Not all of this is news, of course - but Q2 does strengthen the existing bull case. It's easier to trust management targets when management's explanation for the subpar Q1 was proven correct. It's easier to believe the underlying business can show some growth after a quarter with a 13%+ comp. It's easier to trust PLCE will execute well, and make the right decisions relative to competitive efforts and footprint optimization, when management seems on the ball on both those fronts and is calling out both the bad (~flat end markets, shrinking mall traffic over multi-year horizons, forecasts for negative in-store comps) and the good.

I still see a relatively open path toward at least $180 (15x $12 in EPS) and possibly $200 over the next 2-3 years - just assuming The Children's Place keeps doing what it's doing. Even a slowdown, whether due to better competition from private labels at Walmart and Target or difficulty lapping increasingly difficult comparisons, still probably keeps PLCE relatively flat. It's an attractive risk/reward, and one made even more attractive by both the numbers in, and the commentary coming out, of PLCE's Q2.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLCE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.