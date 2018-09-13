Bonterra: A Bargain At Current Oil Prices

Balancing the free cash flow against the risks, the market offers an attractive price.

But the hedging policy and the debt are not without risks.

With the release of the Q2 2018 earnings, Bonterra (OTCPK:BNEFF) shows the solid cash flow it generates at current oil and gas prices. Due to its history of keeping production flat, the company benefits from a low decline rate and lower maintenance capital.

But the company is not without risks. Management has decided not to hedge the production for the moment. And the short-term debt is important.

Despite these risks, I am interested in buying shares. The market currently values the company at an attractive price.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Strong free cash flow

The company produces about 70% of oil and NGL. The rest is natural gas.

Considering the evolution of the oil and gas prices, the company realizes a bigger proportion of revenue from liquids. The table below shows the huge drop in AECO prices during Q2 2018 compared to last year.

The strong increase in liquid prices contrasts with the natural gas situation.

As a result, with a proportion of 63% of the total production, the crude oil production represents more than 90% of the revenue.

Thus, this pricing dynamic and the production profile of the company provided strong free cash flow for Q2 2018. The table below shows C$31.9 million of cash flow from operations. With about C$19 million of capital expenditure, the company still has some cash left after the payment of the $10 million dividend.

The company can generate free cash flow, thanks to the increasing oil prices. The low growth profile of the last few years helps diminishing maintenance capital costs.

No growth for lower capital costs

The management is touting the low 22 percent decline rate. But to be fair, a decline rate should be compared with the growth profile. A growing production will have a more important decline because new wells decline more rapidly during the first year of production.

The graph below shows that, since 2013, the company stabilized its production to a range of 12,190-13,400 boe/d.

Management indicated it would continue to run the company with this model.

The Company remains focused on being a low-cost producer, with industry-low decline rates and a large inventory of economic undrilled locations that will support its sustainability model for many years into the future. Source: Q2 2018 earnings

For FY 2018, management confirmed the target of a production in the range 13,200 to 13,500 boe/d.

Thus, I expect the low maintenance capital expenditure combined with improved oil prices will cover the dividend. And management will have some cash left to make capital allocation decisions.

Towards reduction of debt

Management is targeting a debt to funds flow between 2.1x and 2.5x by the end of the year, which is a high range compared to other oil and gas producers.

Bonterra has a C$380 million bank facility with a maturity date in 2020, subject to an annual review. The company has drawn C$303.4 million from this bank facility.

With this important and short-term debt, management has indicated the priority toward the reduction of the net debt.

The broader energy sector will have allocation decisions to make based on available free cash flow. For now Bonterra will continue to allocate free cash flow to debt reduction. Source: Q2 2018 earnings

The reduction of debt is even more important as the company is not hedging its production for the moment.

A bargain at these oil prices

The table below provides an estimation of the free cash flow based on maintenance capital with different oil prices.

As a side note, the table above also shows that the current dividend is more than covered by the free funds flow at a WTI price of $55.

In any case, for the valuation, I take into account the US$65 WTI scenario for a free funds flow of C$91 million. Applying a 12x multiple gives a valuation of C$1.09 billion.

The company also provides the estimated FY 2018 all-in costs per BOE as shown below:

We must add the costs to replace the produced reserves. For this, I use the three years' average proved reserve FD&A costs as shown below (C$12.6/boe):

Thus, the company needs to realize a price of C$21.73 + C$12.60 = C$34.33/boe to become profitable while keeping its production flat. The table below shows that the company realized C$53.15 this quarter.

Of course, the realized price depends on the WTI prices. For the future, if we assume the same prices and costs as Q2 2018, the company would realize a profit of C$53.15 - C$34.33 = C$18.82/boe while keeping production flat.

With a FY 2018 production of 13,350 boe/d, the company would generate a profit of 13,350 boe/d * 365 * C$18.82 = C$91.7 million. This result is consistent with the free funds flow the management provided above.

Thus, this estimation confirms the fair value of the company at C$1.09 billion. With the 30% margin of safety I require, I will buy shares if the market values the company at less than C$760 million, corresponding to a share price of C$22.8 ($17.47). The current price of C$18.42 ($13.87) provides me with such an opportunity.

With these costs, I also calculate that the company needs to realize a price of about C$43/boe for the free cash flow to cover the C$40 million dividend while maintaining the production flat.

The flowing barrel valuation provides an extra way to value the company. The table below provides the flowing barrel valuation:

The C$70,752/boe/d is in a high range compared to other producers. But this valuation takes into account the high netbacks the company generates, thanks to its low-cost oil production.

Conclusion

With the current oil prices, the company still has cash available after the maintenance capital and the dividend payment.

The lack of hedging and the high short-term debt constitute the main risks for the company. But the management has decided to allocate the free cash flow after dividend to the reduction of the net debt.

At the current prices and costs, the market values the company at less than seven times the free cash flow after the maintenance capital expenditures. Considering the risks and the profile of the company, this price is attractive.

