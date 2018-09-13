Applied Optoelectronics: Tariff Narrative Is Overblown And The Stock Is Undervalued

Wild Pricing Swings Driven By a Few Factors

Applied Optoelectronics' (AAOI) stock trades with extreme volatility and wild pricing swings. The stock has at times been the highest shorted name in the entire stock market and subject to intense selling pressures that saw it collapse 75% from its all-time high around $100 per share. The stock price bottomed in early April and rose over ~$50 per share, which is a ~100% gain from the lows experienced earlier in the year.

A combination of factors has caused the stock to drop nearly 25% in two weeks. The stock sell-off is a perfect storm of factors, the market came back from Labor Day locking in gains and positioning itself for the fourth quarter. The market is risk averse at the moment because of the geopolitical rhetoric with the final $200 billion tariffs against China expected to be approved within the next few weeks. Money managers are in post Labor Day profit-taking mode and looking for new investment opportunities in the second half of 2018. When you factor tariff concerns on Applied Optoelectronics' products that are assembled in the Ningbo, China, facility, you have a perfect storm that explains a 25% drop in the share price.

Source: Koyfin

Tariff Risk to AAOI's Datacom Business

The share price has undergone consolidation during the past two weeks, and some pressures are the result of an analyst with B. Riley issuing a research note indicating the company is at risk of losing business with its top 3 data center customers Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) due to tariffs affecting the pricing power of Applied in the optical transceiver market.

The analyst narrative implied the Trump tariffs against $200 billion of Chinese goods expected to be applied September 23-25 will cause Applied Optoelectronics to raise prices on its optical transceivers produced in the Ningbo, China, facility and lose business in the extremely competitive optical transceiver market. The research note also mentioned the company would maneuver in a cost-saving effort to shift the manufacturing of the transceiver products to its Taipei, Taiwan, facility to save on costs and retain its top customers. I believe this analyst's scenario to be plausible but unlikely for a few reasons.

The B. Riley analyst's investment thesis contains a lot of what ifs and requires a sequence of bad events to occur for Applied Optoelectronics to lose its top US-based data-center customers

The B. Riley analyst cited:

"The tariff-related uncertainty could impede the anticipated optical recovery in 2H18. Our latest checks indicate that demand has not been affected by the trade-war headlines thus far, but this is perhaps because the tariffs have yet to go into effect" "We are uncertain as to whether AAOI's Taiwan and China have comparable capabilities and note that it could take some time for Taiwan to get up to speed on Chinese products should AAOI decide to transition Chinese production to Taiwan. Even if the two locations have comparable capabilities, we believe manufacturing costs will be higher in Taiwan, which is a major issue since the datacom industry is already faced with severe pricing pressure leaving little room for cost inflation. Compounding the situation is that most of AAOI's products are sold to US data center customers such as Facebook and Amazon. Therefore, we believe AAOI will be most vulnerable to the tariffs if it goes into effect in September"

Source: Koyfin

Looking at multiple tariff lists, the description of goods that could affect the optical industry if the product is manufactured in China is small. I compiled the optical tariff list from the United States Trade Representative first tranche and the final second tranche tariff lists. The first tranche was for $16 billion of imports and the second tranche was for $34 billion. Each tranche applied a 25% additional tariff on the goods listed. The final list is expected be confirmed and go into effect over a period of months following the September 23-25th decision. The tariff will be 10% on the goods listed in the $200 billion list.

First Tranche For $16 Billion of Goods

8475.21.00 Machines for making glass optical fibers and preforms thereof

9002.90.20 Prisms, mounted, for optical uses

9002.90.40 Mirrors, mounted, for optical uses

9002.90.95 Mounted optical elements, nesoi; parts and accessories of mounted optical elements, nesoi

Second Tranche For $34 Billion of Goods

8536.70.00 Connectors for optical fibers, optical fiber bundles or cables

9001.10.00 Optical fibers, optical fiber bundles and cables, other than those of heading 8544

Source: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, nearly 63% of the revenues are sourced from Taiwan manufacturing facility and nearly 32% are sourced from Chinese-based facilities. Nearly 30% of the company's manufacturing assets are located in China, and this shows the company's significant China manufacturing presence. Based on the 10-K, it appears the China facility is used primarily for assembly of the end product, and the company doesn't perform technologically and capital intensive processes in the Ningbo factory.

In the company's 10-K, it stated the laser chip and sub-assemblies are only manufactured in the Texas factory, and primarily labor intensive activities like incorporating the components into an entire finished assembly are done in its China facility. It appears the combined assembly is the primary output from the Ningbo factory, and the company doesn't do a majority of component creation there, rather just a portion.

2017 10-K:

"We have three manufacturing sites: Sugar Land, Texas, Ningbo, China and Taipei, Taiwan. Our research and development functions are generally partnered with our manufacturing locations, and we have an additional research and development facility in Duluth, Georgia. In our Sugar Land facility, we manufacture laser chips (utilizing our MBE and MOCVD process), subassemblies and components. The subassemblies are used in the manufacture of components by our other manufacturing facilities or sold to third parties as modules. We manufacture our laser chips only within our Sugar Land facility, where our laser design team is located. In our Taiwan location, we manufacture optical components, such as our butterfly lasers, which incorporate laser chips, subassemblies and components manufactured within our Sugar Land facility. In addition, in our Taiwan location, we manufacture transceivers for the internet data center, telecom, FTTH and other markets. In our China facility, we take advantage of lower labor costs and manufacture certain more labor intensive components and optical equipment systems, such as optical subassemblies and transceivers for the internet data center market, CATV transmitters (at the headend) and CATV outdoor equipment (at the node). Each facility conducts testing on the components, modules or subsystems it manufactures and each facility is certified to ISO 9001:2008." (Source: Company 10-K Pg.10)

The tariff uncertainty comes from the government's interpretation of a product manufactured in China. If the tariff will apply to an entire finished product with components sourced from Taiwan and Texas that are incorporated into the final assembly in China, the entire transceiver unit could be subject to a 10% tariff even though a majority of work was done elsewhere. It seems Applied Optoelectronics could apply for a tariff exclusion since some of the components are not made in China. Based on management's statement in the Q2 conference call about tariffs, it looks unlikely it will significantly impact the company's business.

Stefan Murray on the Q2 Call:

"Some of our products are on the subsequent larger, $200 billion tariff list. And the point of what we were trying to say in the prepared remarks is that we do have capability to manufacture those products in both locations. And we think there will be minimal impact from those tariffs on AOI's business, if any."

As of the second quarter, the CFO seemed confident there won't be significant impacts to the overall business moving forward. The company will likely update this tariff analysis during the third-quarter conference call and breakdown the impact on its Ningbo products.

The biggest risk to the company's business is the continuing strategy to invest in Chinese manufacturing facilities. Building the new Ningbo, China, facility is a large risk because of the uncertainty surrounding the United States' new tariff model and how long such a policy could last. The facility won't be operational until 2019-2020 at the earliest and the company still has time to consider alternatives to an additional China facility.

Who would take the business?

If the company's pricing was affected and it lost the cost advantage to peers, who would benefit?

It looks like the Applied Optoelectronics has a significant cost and price advantage over peers, and it would likely just sell the product to the customer and take the hit on profits. The lead time in the optical industry is significant and order commitments ensure a steady stream of business over the next 6-9 months.

Candidate 1

Finisar (FNSR) is manufacturing at full capacity to build out the China telecom provisional metro networks using its 100G wave length selective switches. It is the closest peer to Applied and the most likely candidate to compete on pricing with hyper-scale data center customers. Finisar has the same problem as Applied because it manufactures/final assembles its transceivers in a Wuxi, China, facility. The 10% pricing pressure would likely apply and make the company an unlikely candidate to benefit in a tariff environment. In the current environment, Finisar can't compete price wise with Applied and a 10% price hit wouldn't cause Microsoft, Facebook or Amazon to shift spending. It is also deploying a large percentage of capital expenditures towards 3D VCSEL sensors for Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone XS and focusing the company towards this opportunity.

Moving to our first quarter results, overall revenue for the first fiscal quarter was 317.3 million compared to 310.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. Sales of telecom products increased by 17.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, 78.2 million in total. This was primarily due to an increase in demand for wavelength selective switches driven by carrier deployments in India and China. Sales of datacom and sensing products decreased by 9.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 to a total of 238.1 million, primarily due to lower demand for 40-gig transceivers. In the first quarter, we had two 10% or greater customers. Our Top 10 customers represented 62% of total revenues compared to 58.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Candidate 2

Lumentum (LITE) is another optical manufacturer. It is similarly positioned to Finisar and committed to deploying capital expenditures to 3D VCSEL sensors as the iPhone XS ramps. The company has a product line of 10, 40 and 100G products which account for roughly ~$127 million in sales annually. The company seems more focused on the long-haul and metro markets, rather than the data center market. According to the annual report, the company has a majority of its manufacturing facilities in the US, Switzerland and Thailand. Lumentum doesn't appear to be affected by China tariffs. The company also has established customer relationships with Microsoft and Facebook. The OpComms division also has the scale to take on a hyper-scale customer with over $1.05 billion in revenue for fiscal 2018. Nearly 85% of OpComms' revenues were telecom based and only $127 million in sales were attributed to the datacom segment. Datacom is extremely competitive on price and tends to drive gross margins lower. With Lumentum ramping 3D VCSEL sensors and driving the gross margins towards ~40%, I find it unlikely Lumentum would take on the lower-margin datacom business.

Notable Mention:

NeoPhotonics (NPTN) has a datacom segment, but the company remains focused in the telecom segment. Datacom is a small portion of the company's overall revenues, and it is extremely unlikely the company will compete against Applied in the datacom segment.

Valuation

The stock appears to have settled in the $32 pricing range and is supported by the low end of management's Q3 guidance. The stock is trading as if the company will report revenues around $82 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.54. A 15 times price to earnings of its non-GAAP estimate gets you a share price of $32.40. It looks like the low $30 pricing range is a good base to acquire additional shares and will provide near-term support.

Stefan Murray on the second quarter conference call:

"Moving now to our Q3 outlook. We expect Q3 revenue to be between $82 million and $92 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be in the range of 40% to 41.5%. Non-GAAP net income is expected to be in the range of $11.1 million to $15.2 million. And non-GAAP EPS between $0.54 per share and $0.75 per share using weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 20.4 million shares. We expect our Q3 effective tax rate on our non-GAAP net income to be between 6% and 12%."

How to protect your stock position in the options market?

Since my vertical bull spread in a previous article will likely expire worthless due to the precipitous drop in Applied Optoelectronics stock, we will take a risk management approach to the impending tariffs and to the company's datacom business.

Strategy: Purchase an out-of-the-money put option

The purpose of this strategy is to provide catastrophe insurance in the unlikely event a B. Riley analyst scenario plays out. Option premiums are elevated and you will pay extra extrinsic value to acquire the put option. An October 19th expiration should get you close to Q3 earnings and will protect you against a surprise earnings pre-announcement to the downside.

Buy a $30 strike put option for $107 with an expiration of October 19th.

Source: Thinkorswim

Options trading involves risk

Options trading is not for everyone, and this strategy is for experienced investors. I highlighted this strategy to show a unique perspective trading AAOI's stock. If you have any questions about how to implement this strategy, contact a finance professional for guidance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI, LITE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I manage client positions in Applied Optoelectronics and Lumentum Common Stock. I reserve the right to acquire any stock mentioned within 72 hours of publication.