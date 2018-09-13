Here's The Price I'll Start Buying Micron

Introduction

For several years now the majority of my work on Seeking Alpha has been focused on analyzing stocks from a cyclical perspective. Generally speaking, these articles take three forms. The first form is 'How far could they fall?' articles. These articles analyze cyclical stocks that are trading near all-time highs, and they usually warn investors of the potential downside of the stock in question. I've written about 30 of these articles this year. The second form is 'buy' articles, and these are stocks I'm buying because they are either pure cyclical values trading near cyclical lows or they are going through acquisition cycles and are good values relative to the rest of the market. And the last form, which is what this article will be, is 'Here is the price I'll start buying' articles. These are articles I write about stocks that have fallen over 20% off their highs, but, judging from history, might stand to fall farther and offer better entry points for potential buyers.

In a more perfect world, I would have written a "How far could they fall?" article about Micron (MU) this spring, when the price was near all-time highs. Unfortunately, I was focusing on other sectors at the time, so I wasn't able to do that. The best I could do was a quick assessment for a reader in the comment section of one of my articles back on March 23rd.

Since that initial assessment back in March, MU is down 20% while the S&P 500 is up over 12%.

MU Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even though I missed warning investors of Micron's dangers near the top (sorry about that), now that the stock is about 30% off its most recent high price, I think it's a good time to consider at what price I might start buying.

It should be noted that I consider myself a value investor (though many traditional value investors would dispute that). So I am looking to buy the stock with a considerable margin of safety. When I list the price I'm looking to buy, it represents three things: The first is that there must be a reasonably high percentage chance (let's say over 50%) that the stock will actually reach that price before it makes new highs. The second is that the price is low enough to provide some margin of safety so that if I'm wrong about something or something unexpected emerges I don't lose a lot of money over the medium-term. And the third is that if the stock recovers I have a very good chance to produce market-beating returns.

So the price I come up with isn't me saying "This is what Micron is worth." It's me trying to get a good deal on the stock.

Historical Cyclicality & Supercycle Adjustments

I've had two or three requests over the past few months to cover Micron, and it fits my basic profile of being a cyclical stock that has been publicly traded for over 25 years, and a stock that has found a way to recover from most past cyclical downturns. I say "most" because technically the stock is down 53% from its 2000 super-cyclical highs. Quite a while back I developed a way to deal with when to buy stocks that were coming off super-cyclical highs, and it has worked well for me so far with stocks like Amtech Systems (ASYS) and 3D Systems (DDD), both which produced around 100% returns for me. So, it seemed possible to make some simple adjustments to account for historical super-cycles when analyzing the historical cyclicality of a stock like Micron, and that is what I'll do in this article.

Those readers familiar with my research will recognize the table below. It contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% Micron stock has experienced since it was a publicly traded company. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. I'll be making two adjustments to the data to account for the stock's post-IPO drop and the late 1990s super-cycle. In those cases, I will treat the data as though Micron fully recovered its previous high even though it didn't.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1984 1 year 9 years 89% 1986* 6 months 18 months 79% 1988 6 months 1 year 42% 1989 18 months 4 years 71% 1995 1 year 4.5 years 80% 2000 2.5 years 18 years+ 92% 2004* 1 year 2 years 47% 2006 1.5 years 7 years 90% 2014 1 year 3 years 73%

*There are two 'resets' being made here. The first was after the dip Micron took after its IPO around 1984. These post-IPO dips are fairly common and a lot of times I completely disregard them if they happened over 25 years ago, but I thought I would include this one and adjust for it. The stock price did eventually recover after 9 years, but I went ahead and recorded the drawdowns during that time frame as if the stock price had recovered. The second * denotes the stock did not make a full recovery back to the 2000 super-cyclical highs, so I 'reset' the highs here, too. In this case, the stock price still hasn't fully recovered those highs to this day.

The first notable thing about Micron's historical drawdowns is the frequency of them. To have nine significant drawdowns in 35 years is quite high. So I consider Micron a "high-frequency" cyclical stock. The next notable thing is the depth of these drawdowns. When Micron stock falls, it tends to fall very deep. Seven out of the nine drawdowns were over 70%, which is incredibly deep. And the last notable thing is the speed with which the stock falls. Eight out of nine times the stock price took less than 1.5 years to bottom. That is very fast, especially considering how far the stock tends to fall. The free-fall that the stock price has experienced the past few months is not uncommon.

When I'll look to buy

Since I know Micron is somewhat of a battleground stock, I'm going to preface this section of the article by emphasizing that what I'm sharing here is the price at which I personally will be looking to buy the stock, and I rely mostly on history to guide me. The most common reaction from those who are bullish on stocks like Micron is "this time it's different". And, sometimes, this time really is different. In my experience, about 9 times out of 10, this time isn't different, though, so I assume that history is a pretty good guide most of the time. And, if I miss out on 1 in 10 opportunities, then I'm alright with that.

An additional complication to "this time it's different" approach is that I don't really have a good guide to use if I can't use history as a guide. My cyclical investing approach crosses lots of different industries, which gives me lots of opportunities to invest, but it doesn't allow me to become an expert in every industry. In order to be right about "this time being different" consistently, I would have to possess a lot more industry knowledge than I do.

When I look at Micron stock's history, only two significant drawdowns have been less than 70%. So, there is some precedent for a drop in the 40-45% range. A 40% drop from Micron's high would be a price of about $38.80. However, I'm usually pretty conservative when it comes to stocks that have a history of being really deeply cyclical. Here's the thing, if I were to buy at $38.80 and Micron ended up taking a typical deep dive of 70%, the price would fall to $19.40. I would be down a full 50% even though I purchased the stock nowhere close to the top of the price cycle. That isn't something I want to experience. However, there are two factors we need to take into account.

There's always a little truth to "this time it's different" stories, and in Micron's case, I think the announced stock buybacks along with the possibility that we may be in an upward secular trend for Micron's products need to be considered. My view is that just because there may be a secular tailwind for Micron doesn't mean that there can't be cycles within the larger trend. It might just mean that instead of an 80-90% drop in price we get a 60-70% drop in price because the cycle turns around faster. The buybacks are tough to measure too because we don't know at what prices the buybacks will be made. However, the lower the prices, the more effective we can expect the buybacks to be in supporting Micron's stock price and aiding in the eventual price recovery. This could soften Micron's potential deep cyclical drawdown even more, or at least tilt me toward an expectation of a faster recovery time, which historically has been quite erratic for Micron stock.

Putting all this together, I think the rosy drawdown scenario has me making an initial purchase around $38.80, and a less-rosy drawdown scenario where the stock price doesn't recover before the next recession or bear market around $19.40.

Weightings and Strategy

First, some background on my cyclical investing strategy. I use a medium-term investment time-frame, which has a maximum holding period of five years in most cases. For that reason, I usually only invest in companies that have a history of recovering from their price declines within five years. When we look at Micron's history, we see that 6 out of 9 drawdowns took less than 5 years to recover. Of the 3 that didn't recover within 5 years, one of those I consider IPO related so I don't count that one. Another is the result of the dot.com bubble super-cycle and I don't think Micron has just experienced a super-cycle, so that doesn't seem to be a danger for me. The final occasion where Micron didn't recover within 5 years was the Great Recession, which it took 7 years to recover from a 90% drawdown. Using my current strategy for Micron, of buying after drawdowns of 40% and 70%, that would have had me 'all-in' in mid-2008, and the stock would have fully recovered within 5 years. So, even though Micron has had an erratic recovery history, I think there is a high probability that this time will be one of the times the stock recovers in a timely manner in less than five years.

Because I'm almost always buying stocks on the way down (against the momentum often used by short-term technicians) I've found it very useful to use a two-entry-point purchase system, largely predetermined in advance (which is what I'm doing now). Having two entry points serves several purposes.

First, it makes me focus my research and make clearer decisions about the stocks in question. How often have you read in the comments sections of articles "Mr. Market is wrong. I just bought more!" over and over again as the stock price falls? Rarely does anyone tell you how much they bought initially, where they came up with the cash to buy more (did they have to sell something else?), how much they bought each time, or when they'll stop buying. (Many years ago, I was this person, so I know what it's like.) Ultimately, it's a sloppy way to invest. Knowing I get exactly two shots to get it right helps me focus more than making multiple purchases.

The second reason I use two entry points is for psychological reasons. When I buy cyclical stocks on the way down, everything about them is bad. Near the bottom, the numbers are bad, the technicals are bad, the future looks bad. So, when all that negativity is happening, it makes it hard to remain confident when a stock you've just invested in drops 50% or more. Not only is that sort of drop possible with cyclical stocks, I would go so far as to say it is common. Having one more price point where I am more-or-less pre-committed to buying the stock helps totally shift my mindset from one of doubt after a 30, 40, or 50% drop, to one of opportunity. My mind is thinking about lowering my cost-basis on my initial investment rather than how much money I just lost and how long it's going to take for the stock to make it back up.

And the third benefit of having two entry-points is that I have some flexibility with weightings when it comes to stocks like Micron which have a long history of taking one of two paths regarding their downturns. There is a big gap, for example, between Micron's 42-47% drawdowns and Micron's 70%+ drawdowns. (And while Micron has a lot more deep drawdowns than shallow ones, many stocks are split 50/50 between deep and shallow so it's not always easy to anticipate which type of drop will happen.)

Now that I've covered some of the reasons why I use two potential entry points for falling cyclical stocks, let's turn to weightings. For me, weightings are the trickiest part of investing. Currently, I consider a 4% portfolio weighting a full position for the stocks of 'high-quality' companies, and a 2% portfolio weighting a full position for average quality companies. (Below average, I don't buy.) I consider Micron a high-quality company. So, I'm working with a maximum 4% weighting when fully invested after two purchases. This leaves me with two weighting possibilities: One where both purchases are 2% weighting, and one where the first purchase is 1% and the second 3%. (Theoretically there could be a third possibility where the first purchase is weighted 3% and the second 1%, but in reality, I don't think there is a scenario where I would do this.)

Given Micron's history, where about 78% of drawdowns are deeper than 70%, I think it makes sense to weight that first purchase at 1% and the second at 3%. Should Micron make a shallow dive due to secular tailwinds, stock buybacks, and the odds that about 1/4 of the time the stock takes shallower dives, there is a good chance I'll be able to participate in the relatively quick rebound of the stock price. But, if this time it's really not different than the past, we are wrong about secular tailwinds, and the buybacks aren't enough to prop the stock price up, then I'll have enough dry powder to significantly lower my cost-basis by quadrupling my position if the stock takes a deep dive of 70% or more.

Conclusion

As I finish up this article Micron is down over 30% off its highs and set to fall even lower pre-market.

MU data by YCharts

If the stock drops another 10% or so, I'll be a buyer. But it is important for Micron holders to be prepared for the stock price to fall much deeper and to have a plan in place should the price fall 70 or 80%. If the stock hits my 'buy price', I'll write a new article where I do a final examination to make sure there isn't anything I've missed that might be cause for Micron stock to become permanently impaired. In the meantime, I'll be waiting for the stock to drop a bit farther.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.