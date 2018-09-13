Tanger: Batten Down The Hatches

Same center NOI is still negative and the additional impact from the weather could have an affect on guidance.

The first major Atlantic hurricane of the year is fast approaching the east coast and this hurricane has the possibility to have an impact on Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT). The following chart shows Tanger has a number of centers in South Carolina & North Carolina, which is the area where hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall. In addition, the corporate headquarters for Tanger is in Greensboro North Carolina.

Tanger Q2 earnings presentation

Beyond visually seeing Tanger locations on a map, I have included the following chart with a breakdown of GLA by state. South Carolina holds the largest percentage of GLA for Tanger and when combined with North Carolina, they account for 16% of GLA. In addition, the largest center in the JV portfolio (not shown) is in Charlotte North Carolina. Depending on the track once the hurricane makes landfall, other inland locations in Georgia (9% of GLA) or Tennessee (3% of GLA) could see lots of wind/rainfall.

Tanger property portfolio

The first reason why this hurricane could have an impact is traffic tends to slow down prior to, during and after a hurricane. The following is from the Q3 2017 earnings call where Steve Tanger was referencing the impact of hurricanes last year.

Cumulatively, these centers were closed for 22 days during the third quarter, with the impact on local residents and tourists resulting in a significant reduction in traffic and tenant sales in the weeks before during and after the storms. ~Tanger Q3 2017 earnings call

The second reason why this hurricane could have an impact on results is the fact that on the last earnings call Tanger was already expecting the second half of the year to be soft.

We've got a business right now that's very dynamic and there's lots of unknowns. We acknowledge that there's going to be challenges in the second half of the year, that's why we have a range. Candidly, the third quarter -- the third quarter maybe a little bit softer. But as things change, we'll update our guidance as appropriate. But again as I've said, we are cautiously optimistic. It's going to take several more quarters for things to stabilize. ~ Steve Tanger CEO Tanger Q2 Conference call

Hurricane

The following chart from the National Hurricane Center shows all the Atlantic hurricanes for 2017. The majority of the hurricanes that made landfall did so in Florida or various places along the Gulf of Mexico. The maps shows the majority of the east coast did not seeing anything major. Tanger has many locations in areas that were impacted in 2017, however they are more spread out and less concentrated than the locations that are in the potential path of the current hurricane. The second chart below shows the projected path of hurricane Florence. When comparing the map of Tanger locations with the projected path it is easy to see a number of Tanger locations have the possibility of losing significant amounts of traffic.

National Hurricane Center

National Hurricane Center

Moving on from the weather….

Tanger Summer bump pattern playing out

In a previous article I wrote on Tanger, I referenced a “summer bump” pattern that I had discovered. In each of the last two years, shares of Tanger have seen a double-digit summer bump in the share price. This pattern has occurred once again this year. The intraday low on May 2 was $19.86 and the intraday high hit in August was $24.91. This represents a gain of 25.43% since May 2nd. The gain this year is nearly the same percentage gain that occurred in 2016. If this pattern holds true again this year, it means the high for Tanger is in for the year.

2018 2017 2016 Intraday low in May 2018, on May 2nd at $19.86 Intraday low in May 2017, on May 18th at $24.71 Intraday low in May 2016, on May 19th at $33.71 Intraday high the rest of 2018 (so far), on August 20th at $24.91 Intraday high the rest of 2017, on July 27th at $27.88 Intraday high the rest of 2016, on August 1st at $42.20 GAIN: 25.43% GAIN: 12.83% GAIN: 25.71%

Relative Performance

Some have declared that the worst is over for Tanger and are touting the performance of Tanger since a previous article I wrote in May. I compared Tanger to the FTSE NAREIT Retail Capped Index, which tracks a basket of retail REITs. The blue line shows the relative performance of Tanger to retail REITs. When the blue line is increasing, Tanger is outperforming the retail REIT sector and the opposite is true when the blue line is declining. Since the relative performance peak at the beginning of 2017, Tanger has been underperforming the retail REIT sector. Even with a 25% gain this summer, Tanger could not break through the downtrend. The fact that relative performance is making new lows, yet the stock is not, is a sign that there is more potential downside.

*Chart Scale is weekly

ThinkorSwim

Guidance

The following chart shows same center NOI has been declining and occupancy is trending lower. However, the last two years occupancy has picked up in Q3 and Q4, which will be something to watch for in the next earnings report. The updated FFO guidance range for 2018 is $2.40-$2.46. For the first two quarters of 2018, Tanger has reported FFO of $0.60 and $0.60, which means Tanger has to average FFO of $0.62 over the next two quarters to beat the midpoint of their guidance. Given the trends in same center NOI, management commentary on Q3, the second half weakness and the potential impact from weather, I would not be surprised if Tanger lowered their guidance. On the other hand, Tanger does have share repurchases at their disposal, which could help mitigate the impact by helping to improve FFO/share to be able to meet guidance.

Chart data from Tanger 8-K filings

Closing Thoughts

In closing, baring a further cut in guidance for 2018, it is not likely that Tanger will reach my $15 target price, which I originally set last year in October when the stock was trading north of $25. Just because Tanger might not reach my target this year, in no way has changed my bearish thesis. I believe shares of Tanger will get to the $15 level in 2019 given the likelihood of continued negative same center NOI, occupancy rates trending lower and the potential weather related impact.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.