If You Want Canopy Growth Corp., Invest In Constellation Brands

Last week, I wrote about Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE:CGC) and pretty much concluded that North American growth was priced in, while global growth was still a lucrative opportunity. There’s no doubt prices seem speculative at the moment, but depending on your outlook for the future of the legal weed industry, valuations could be justified.

In short, if a few more developed countries legalize weed, Canopy Growth manages to create a brand that resonates with consumers, and captures a double-digit percent of the global market, the stock could return multiple times its current value. All this within the next 12-15 years.

However, there’s simply no certainty in the weed market. Trump could win another term, while Trudeau could fail to get re-elected next year. Legalization on a federal level in the United States could fall apart, while the Canadian legal market could end up highly fragmented and still dominated by illegal sales.

There are so many known unknowns about the market that weed stocks are the textbook definition of "hope stocks". There’s nothing wrong with speculating a tiny portion of your portfolio on the hope of a magnificent return. However, what should the risk-averse, hope-averse investor do? What if you appreciate the once-in-a-generation opportunity of pot legalization but don’t want to lose money on a scale that would make cryptocurrency investors blush?

Well, maybe it’s time to consider investing in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) as a proxy for Canopy Growth. After all, Constellation owns a massive chunk of the company, has the right to select 4 out of 7 board members, and can intervene in financial transactions above a certain value. It has effective control and warrants for a larger stake. Is STZ a way to protect the downside, while still gaining from the upside in weed stocks?

A closer look

It takes a little digging to understand exactly what Constellation Brands has done with its recent investment in Canopy Growth Corp. At first glance, this looks like a stable market leader in the beverage industry adding exposure to weed stocks just as legalization gains steam. In fact, that’s exactly how Constellation CEO Rob Sands describes it in interviews.

If you take a closer look, though, you’ll realize just how big a gamble this is for Constellation Brands. STZ has had a stable and impressive run for years. The stock has quadrupled in the past 5 years, and earnings have grown tremendously. Last fiscal, the company delivered $8.3 billion in revenue and $2.3 billion in net income. Much of the growth can be attributed to its strategy of buying premium brands and expanding production. As a result, operating margins are up, but so is debt.

In Constellation's annual report (which came out before the Canopy Growth investment), its net long-term debt stood at $10 billion. Meanwhile, book value of equity is also nearly $10 billion. That’s a debt-to-equity ratio of 1. Now, the company has issued new debt of $4 billion to finance the Canopy Growth deal. This means Constellation’s debt/EBITDA ratio will rise to 5x from 3.7x currently.

Meanwhile, Canopy Growth won’t generate enough of money to help pay back this debt till at least 2021. Over the past year, it has generated a mere $78 million in revenue. For context, that means STZ’s investment valued it at a 128x of last year’s sales - an unbelievably hefty premium.

Maybe the Constellation team has made a massive mistake. Investors who punished the stock certainly seem to think so. In fact, analysts like SunTrust’s Bill Chappell downgraded the stock right after the acquisition was announced.

So here’s what I’m going to try to do in this article:

Assume the Canopy Growth investment is written down in the next five years. Determine whether the write-off could be life-threatening for STZ. Value the business assuming the core business continues as usual. Finally, I estimate the upside for STZ investors who expect healthy growth in the core+CGC businesses and are willing to hold till 2030.

The impact of a failed investment

CGC data by YCharts

At the moment, Constellation is committing 40% of its book value to Canopy Growth Corp. That’s one of the biggest commitments to an acquisition it has ever made. In the unlikely event that the entire $4 billion is written off by 2023, the company’s core book value will still grow to roughly $15 billion.

How? Well, Constellation delivers really high return on equity (31%) with a high retention rate (68%). The justified rate of growth is about 21% (68% x 31%). In fact, the company has delivered this rate of growth over the past five years. The book value per share has grown 3.5x since May 2013, a CAGR of roughly 28.5%. So, the core business has been growing decently, and there’s no reason to assume that growth will slow over the next five years.

Debt service

STZ data by YCharts

Long-term debt-to-equity will escalate to 1.4 with this deal. Debt/EBITDA, meanwhile, will reach 5x because of this. Constellation Brands has clearly outlined its intention to bring the leverage back down over the next few years. In a statement, the company said:

“Constellation Brands remains committed to its investment grade rating and therefore, has no plans to engage in mergers, acquisitions or share repurchase activity until the company returns to its 3.5x leverage target, which is expected to occur within 18-24 months of deal closing.”

In other words, it will pay down debt by 2021 before resuming business as usual. Of course, Canopy Growth will not help add cash flow to the company’s books, so it must lower the ratio by either increasing EBITDA or paying back debt with free cash flows. Most likely, it will do both. EBITDA has grown from $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion in the past four years, a CAGR of 11%.

Assuming 10% annual growth over the next 24 months, EBITDA will grow to $2.8 billion. Meanwhile, annual free cash flows (which are currently around $1.2 billion) will have paid down the debt to $11 billion or lower. This means the company will likely miss its 3.5x target, which isn’t an existential crisis but could prompt ratings agencies to downgrade the bonds.

A bond downgrade in the coming years will increase the company’s WACC. Although the management seems confident about avoiding this, I think it is prudent to build in a higher cost of debt for the valuation. Earlier this year, the company issued debt at a 3.2% rate. I’ll assume an effective cost of 4.5% on the debt for the valuation factoring in a downgrade.

Valuation

So, with free cash flows of roughly $1.2 billion this year, cost of debt (60% of capital) at 4.5%, a required rate of 8% for equity (40% of capital), and an effective tax rate of 15%, the WACC is 5.8%.

With a terminal growth rate of 3%, the intrinsic value works out to $44 billion, or about 6% higher than current market price of $216. This means STZ is fairly valued at the moment and could be the reason why the company was buying back its stock over the past year at an average price of $216.

Upside

In my article published on Seeking Alpha last week, I outlined the most optimistic and pessimistic scenarios of the global weed industry. Under Constellation’s bull case, the global weed market will be worth $200 billion by 2030, and Canopy Growth will dominate nearly 15% of market share with a well-recognized weed brand. In this case, the value of CGC could be around $150 billion (5x revenue) in 2030. However, I think this valuation is so exuberant that CEO Rob Sands should probably talk about it on a Joe Rogan podcast instead of Bloomberg.

Instead, it’s more prudent to assume a smaller market with lower margins. Assuming Canopy Growth captures only 10% of the North American market by 2022 and delivers a 15% margin, sales could exceed $7 billion and earnings could be close to $1 billion. That could represent close to 27% of Constellation’s core earnings by 2022. In other words, there’s a real chance weed will make up a quarter of earnings even if Canopy gets a fraction of the North American market. Note that Constellation Brands will have paid off the extra debt even if this doesn’t happen.

Final Thoughts

Brothers Richard and Robert Sands have taken their family’s wine business and turned it into one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer brands in the world. They’ve managed to do this by taking leveraged bets on buying out premium brands that are either niche or just emerging.

Their acquisition of Canopy Growth is one of the most audacious bets they’ve ever taken. They’ve paid a hefty premium for a significant chunk of a company with barely any earnings. Also, they’ve jeopardized their company’s fundamentals and credit rating to do so, putting off many investors. However, the Sand brothers seem to believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity.

If they’re right - and they have a track record for this sort of thing - the company’s earning power will be noticeably wider over the next decade. However, if they’re wrong and the cannabis market fizzles out, the blow won’t put the company’s survival at risk. For a risk-averse speculator tempted by the weed opportunity, I think this is a better bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.