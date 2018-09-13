Francesca's Nears Liquidation Value

However, I still think the direction management is taking is the right one and at 1.3 times book value, the stock is very cheap.

Image credit

New lows once again

Well, that was ugly. Francesca’s (FRAN), a stock that I recently turned bullish on again, just had the bottom fall out. The culprit was a terrible Q2 report and guidance that wasn’t any better, sending the stock down a full 34% on Tuesday. That counts for Francesca’s worst day ever as a public company and it was well-deserved.

It has become abundantly apparent that investors have had enough with being patient when it comes to Francesca’s as the stock languishes below $4 after the fall on Tuesday. At this point, however, the stock is trading for just 1.3 times its tangible book value and with a zero-debt balance sheet, Francesca’s could certainly afford to ride out this storm. As hard as it is, I’m not sure now is the time to jump ship.

A roller coaster investors surely want to get off

Shares have been on an extremely volatile ride in the past several years as Francesca’s has managed stops and starts when it comes to growth. Indeed, whenever it appears the corner has been turned, Francesca’s produces a quarter like the one we just saw. The stock fell last year from $22 to $4 in basically a straight line, highlighting just how done investors are with this company right now. After a sharp rebound earlier this year where shares almost doubled, we are making new lows again, well below the prior nadir in April. Even the magnitude of the selling on Tuesday was something to behold despite how ugly the Q2 report was.

A terrible report, and confidence lost

Total revenue decreased 6% in Q2 as a result of new stores adding to the top line, but a -13% comparable sales number more than offsetting those gains. Francesca’s is no stranger to enormous swings up and down in its comparable sales, but this is huge, even for this company. Clearly, investors didn’t take kindly to such a terrible number even though it wasn’t that much worse than guidance for the quarter. Still, there is no putting lipstick on a number of -13% as Francesca’s clearly dropped the ball.

Management said traffic was weak despite progress made in its merchandise assortment, inventory discipline and its store renovation/relocation project. Indeed, inventory per boutique was down 13% year over year in a sign that the company’s new buying strategy is working from that perspective. However, as we saw in Q2, it isn’t translating to better sales or margins.

The company also continues to remodel and relocate stores such that its goal is to have the overwhelming majority of its boutiques in A or B malls over the next few years. Many of its stores already are but the ones that remain in C or D shopping centers will largely be closed or relocated.

This is expensive not only in terms of the actual relocation, but in ongoing occupancy expense as well. Management cited this as part of the reason why gross margins fell off a cliff in Q2, but more on that in a bit. The problem in all of this is that these initiatives are supposed to be driving higher traffic, but they aren’t, and I’m not entirely sure there’s an answer right now.

Management reiterated that the e-commerce strategy is working and that it should roughly double as a percentage of total revenue in the coming years. Francesca’s has spent heavily to invest in this channel, so it is critical the company sees success, and it is. In addition, it is working on ramping marketing spending in order to communicate to customers regarding its new merchandising strategy and new boutique locations. These efforts take time, but investors clearly aren’t willing to wait given the history of this company. Management’s plan seems well-reasoned to me and it seems to be doing the right things, but it just isn’t working.

Gross margins declined enormously during Q2 to just 39% from 46.3% in last year’s comparable quarter. One thing I was always drawn to with Francesca’s was its margins but that advantage has completely disappeared, at least for now. Management said lower margins were due to higher markdowns and clearance pricing, as well as occupancy expenses. You’d expect higher markdowns given that Francesca’s is trying to flip its assortment to the newer, broader merchandising strategy, but investors clearly weren’t ready for a 39% gross margin print, yours truly included.

Higher occupancy costs are here to stay given that Francesca’s is targeting higher traffic, higher cost A/B malls, so that isn’t going away and if anything, will get worse. The idea is that the better locations will drive more traffic but again, we aren’t seeing that.

SG&A costs decreased slightly on a dollar basis but deleveraged against revenue, driving operating margins down to just 0.7% against last year’s Q2 number of 9.9%. This is a bit difficult to believe given the progress Francesca’s had made in recent quarters on sales and margins, but Q2 really was an unmitigated disaster.

The strategy is sound, but we need results

I’ll reiterate that I think Francesca’s stated strategy is a good one. It is working on its assortment, which clearly isn’t resonating with consumers, it is relocating underperforming stores to higher traffic areas, and it is spending on e-commerce capacity and marketing initiatives to educate customers on the company’s offerings. Those are the things one would expect from a retail turnaround story, but it isn’t working. Management tried to calm the waters on Tuesday with reassuring words that Francesca’s is on the right path, but clearly, it didn’t do anything to stem the tide of selling pressure.

Shares are nearing liquidation value

At 1.3 times tangible book value, Francesca’s is undoubtedly cheap. Guidance for this year is for just ~20 cents in EPS, which is a fraction of prior guidance. Indeed, despite the 34% decline on Tuesday, the stock is more expensive on an earnings basis than it was prior to the report. A silver lining in all of this is that with renewed guidance of comparable sales falling 8% to 10% for the full year, next year’s comparables should be much easier. Perhaps a couple of positive comps will get investors interested in the stock again, but we are a long way off from that.

Trying to figure out what valuation Francesca’s should trade for is a bit of a fool’s errand right now because investors were selling first and asking questions later following this dismal report. However, with a very clean balance sheet, what I believe is the right strategy and at least some level of profitability, Francesca’s has a very long time to figure out its issues.

It still wants to grow the footprint to 900 to 1,000 boutiques from the current 742, so there is some top line expansion coming from that. Margins are a huge concern right now but given the markdowns due to the new assortment, I think margins will rebound in the coming quarters as the new merchandising strategy is put into place in earnest, which should lead to better pricing power.

This is a leap of faith, however, as Francesca’s is in free fall. I like the story and the potential but please keep in mind this is a very high risk/reward situation. If Francesca’s figures things out, the stock could easily be $20 again in the years to come. However, it could go to $1 if the company’s strategy fails. I’m still leaning bullish based on what I’ve seen but please be careful out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRAN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.