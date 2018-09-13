Is The Dividend Of Omega Healthcare Investors Safe?

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) is the largest REIT that is focused on skilled nursing facilities and currently offers a remarkable 8.0% dividend yield. The market rarely offers such a high yield for free. Therefore, as most shareholders are holding the REIT for its generous dividend, the big question is whether this dividend is safe.

Omega Healthcare Investors has exhibited poor performance in the last two years, as it has failed to grow its funds from operations (FFO) during this period. The main reason is the bankruptcy of two of its tenants: Orianna, and Preferred Care. The latter was a small tenant, but Orianna was the 5th largest tenant, with its rents comprising approximately 5% of the total revenues of Omega Healthcare Investors. Consequently, the REIT is now in the process of transitioning the facilities of Orianna to new tenants, and the process is taking its toll on the results of the REIT.

While the solvency of the tenants of a REIT is a key factor in its performance, investors should realize that the above issue will gradually fade away in the upcoming quarters and Omega Healthcare Investors will thus recover. In addition, the REIT will screen its prospective tenants much more strictly now so its future performance will improve.

Moreover, the REIT will benefit from some major secular trends. Baby boomers started turning 75 years old in 2016. This is great news for healthcare REITs, as the Medicare utilization of skilled nursing facilities significantly increases from the age of 75. For instance, the age group 75-85 has a utilization rate that is 2.5 times higher than the age group of 65-75. As the elderly group has much greater spending power, the above facts certainly bode well for the future prospects of Omega Healthcare Investors.

The REIT also has an exceptional dividend record. To be sure, it has raised its total annual dividend for 16 consecutive years. Moreover, it raised its dividend for 22 consecutive quarters until this year. Management has frozen the dividend in the last two quarters due to the above-mentioned headwind, but the REIT is still far from cutting its dividend. As it is expected to post FFO around $3.04 this year, its current payout ratio is 86.8%. While this payout ratio is elevated, it is not extreme for a REIT and does not signal an imminent dividend cut, particularly given that the REIT is recovering from its issues. As shown in the chart below, the payout ratio has risen to its current level in the past, but the dividend has not been cut.

It is also worth noting that Omega Healthcare Investors has a net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) of $4.4 B. While this amount is not low, it is about 7 times the annual funds from operations and hence it is manageable. Moreover, there are no material debt maturities until 2022. Furthermore, while the rising interest rates render the debt of most REITs burdensome, Omega Healthcare Investors has locked 79% of its debt at a fixed rate. It can thus easily withstand the environment of rising interest rates. The reasonable amount of debt and the absence of debt maturities in the next four years render the scenario of a dividend cut very unlikely.

Investors should also note that only a small portion of the leases of the REIT will expire over the next decade. More precisely, only 7% of the leases are set to expire until 2022 and only 20% of the leases are set to expire until 2026. As a result, Omega Healthcare Investors is positioned to enjoy reliable cash flows in the upcoming years.

Finally, it is critical to realize that OHI is unlikely to cut its dividend even in the event of a recession. Thanks to the resilience of their business, healthcare REITs exhibit impressive resistance during recessions. To be sure, in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, Omega Healthcare Investors continued to raise its dividend, as its FFO fell only 4%.

To conclude, OHI has been hurt by the bankruptcy of a major tenant, but most of the damage has already been absorbed. The REIT is in the early stages of a recovery while it also has a reasonable payout ratio, a healthy balance sheet, and minimum lease expirations and debt maturities in the upcoming years. As a result, its generous 8.0% dividend should be considered safe for the foreseeable future. The market has already begun to appreciate the prospects of Omega Healthcare Investors and has thus rewarded the stock with a 32% rally in the last five months. Therefore, investors should initiate a position in the REIT before its dividend yield falls further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.