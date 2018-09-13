Q2, 2019 will be crunch time for Tesla

Once the backlog of orders for the long-range Model 3s is exhausted, Tesla faces an uncertain future with no new products on the horizon for at least three years.

It may be possible to operate at roughly break even for the next three quarters by cherry picking the high value orders from the backlog.

Production will be at or below the low end of guidance. However margins may exceed guidance because of a higher content of AWD and Performance vehicles.

Production in Q3

My estimated production for Q3 is approximately 50,000 cars, which is at the low end of Tesla’s guidance.

The basis for this estimate is Fred Lambert’s article on the Electrek website which indicated that Tesla had produced just under 30,000 model 3 cars in the first 8 weeks of the quarter. This number was later updated to 34,700 for the months of July and August, and a later figure of 3,100 was given for the first week of September. If Electrek’s numbers are correct, then with three weeks left in the quarter, Model 3 production is at 38,800 cars for Q3. Electrek has been used in the past as an informal method for Tesla to leak information so it seems reasonable to assume that those numbers are correct.

According to Electrek production has never reached 5,000 per week since the burst production week at the end of Q2 and has settled at a rate of approximately 4,000/week.

A second source for estimating the current production rate is @skabooshka on twitter, who has provided some accurate data in the past. His estimates are based on observations of activity at the Fremont factory. The tweet below is from September 6th and appears to back up Electrek's estimate for that week.

@skabooshka has also noted that the factory was shutdown last Sunday, and the production rate on Monday was less than 2,000, probably no more than 1,000 per week.

I see at least two feasible explanations why Tesla’s production rate has settled at about 4,000 per week

The end of quarter push in Q2 resulted in a 5,000-car production of which 4,300 required re-work. Tesla has realized that pushing production at the expense of quality is counter-productive and 4,000/week is the maximum sustainable rate for the existing production lines.

There is a limit on production of the AWD variants. One explanation that has been put forward is a shortage of components for the inverters. It is possible that Tesla (TSLA) has ordered components based on assumed mix of AWD/RWD production and cannot immediately shift production towards all AWD variants because the AWD cars.

Whatever the explanation, it appears that Tesla Model 3 production in Q3 has averaged less than 4,000 units per week and is not ramping further.

Ignore the Bloomberg Model 3 production tracker

Some SA contributors (e.g. this article from Victor Dergunov) have used the Bloomberg Model 3 tracker to predict Tesla’s Q3 production and are coming up with much higher numbers.

The Bloomberg tracker is based on a combination of VINs registered with the NHTSA and allocated VINs reported by buyers. Analysis of data on the Model 3 tracker spreadsheet indicates that Tesla has skipped large blocks of VINs. For example, VINs are now being allocated in the 106,000 range but there are no VINs reported in the 80 to 85,000 range, none in the 90 to 95,000 range and very few in the 85 to 90,000 range. This would result in the Bloomberg tracker overestimating production.

As Fred Lambert indicated in his report on the Electrek website:

I can confirm that the Bloomberg ‘Model 3 tracker’ is completely off most of the time. I know a lot of Tesla fans and publications refer to it, but I can assure that it is not a good idea to base your expectations on it.

Deliveries in Q3

Tesla recently appointed four managers to be responsible for deliveries in four separate regions. Hopefully, for Tesla buyers, this will lead to improvements in what seems to be a dysfunctional delivery system, judging by the number of complaints on the TMC forums.

One change which has been introduced very recently is that buyers are now given specific delivery dates about a month in advance, even before they are given a VIN. (The previous procedure was to allocate a VIN, then a delivery date, often at relatively short notice).

According to Inside EVs, deliveries in the USA for July and August were 32,050 Model 3 (total deliveries would be around 32,500 including Canada). Using that data and relating it to weekly scheduled deliveries as reported to the Model 3 tracker spreadsheet on the TMC website it is possible to estimate the pattern of weekly deliveries of RWD, AWD and Performance variants.

Deliveries of RWD vehicles started to fall at the end of July as Tesla ran out of buyers for that configuration. Overall deliveries also fell because production of the AWD and Performance variants was in the early stage of ramp up and there were not enough AWD cars being produced to make up the shortfall in RWD sales.

Based on the above data, estimated deliveries for Q3 come to 53,000 which includes a big push to deliver about 6300 cars in an 8-day period at the end of the month. Most of those scheduled deliveries are AWD cars which have not yet been produced and may not be produced until after Q3. I think it likely that a portion of the deliveries scheduled for the final weeks of Q3 will be delayed to Q4. I am therefore forecasting 50,000 Model 3 cars delivered in Q3.

Product mix, average selling price and gross margin

Based on an analysis of the entries in the Model 3 tracker spreadsheet, I estimate that deliveries for Q3 will breakdown as follows:

*Assuming 50% of the orders were placed before the price change

The above figure does not include an estimated $700 per car for the full self driving option (23% of cars at $3,000). The self driving option has not yet been delivered, so income from that option will not contribute to profit margin, it goes into deferred income, at least for now.

At the end of Q2 Tesla provided guidance for a 15% gross margin on the Model 3 in Q3. I am expecting the Q3 margins to beat that guidance because of the higher than expected percentage of AWD and Performance options in the mix, and slightly higher take-up rates for the autopilot option. My forecast is for a 17% margin on Model 3 in Q3.

A 17% margin will provide a contribution to overall gross margin of $516 million from Model 3. That in itself is not enough to offset the $700 million GAAP loss in Q2, but Tesla could eke out a very small GAAP profit using ZEV credits along with some creative accounting.

Backlog and reservations

There is no backlog in the USA and Canada for the RWD version of the Model 3. I identified that in an article published two months ago, and all observations since point to the same conclusion. It is now possible for a non-reservation holder to buy a rear wheel drive Model 3 with immediate delivery. If you have a reservation for an RWD Model 3 and are still waiting for delivery, don’t comment here, blame Tesla’s dysfunctional distribution system.

However, there is a backlog for the AWD and Performance options. Based on entries in the Model 3 tracker spreadsheet, I estimate that Tesla will have filled approximately 50% of the orders for the Performance version and 40% of the AWD orders by the end of Q3. Approximately 36,000 firm orders will remain to be filled in Q4.

The rate at which new orders are flowing in is shown in the chart below. This chart has been developed using the configuration dates entered in the TMC model 3 tracker spreadsheet.

Approximately half of the new orders are coming from new customers and half are from reservation holders as shown in the chart below:

Expiry of the full $7500 FIT credit at the end of 2018 has no doubt provided a tailwind for new orders during August. However, that tailwind is weakening because AWD cars ordered now may miss the December deadline, which could explain why new configurations have fallen significantly in the last 3 weeks.

Tesla has not yet released the Cream Seats option, or the White Seats option combined with the RWD. It is possible that release of one or both of those options will give a small boost to sales during Q4, which may be enough to fill up the order book for Q4 (assuming 50,000 cars produced).

However, new demand for the RWD variant, which starts at $49,000 appears to have fallen to less than 500 cars per week. I expect demand for the AWD and Performance options to follow a similar trend by the end of Q4 when the North American backlog will be exhausted.

Getting ready to ship overseas

According to this report on the Cleantechnica website, Tesla is preparing to ship vehicles to Europe. I expect Tesla to open their order book to European customers soon, possibly by the end of Q3 to collect cash from $2500 deposits before the end of the quarter. It will certainly happen well before the end of Q4.

However, I also expect European sales to disappoint. Tesla has been having major problems with service in its biggest European market, Norway – a self inflicted wound which will be hard to heal. Sales in the Netherlands will be negatively impacted as tax credits are phased out in 2019 and competition is much stronger now than it was when Tesla opened its Model 3 reservations in 2016.

I don’t expect European sales of the higher priced long-range options plus ongoing North American sales to be enough to support a 4 to 5,000 per week production rate beyond the end of Q1, 2019.

Chinese demand will probably be close to zero with the 40% tariffs which means that by the end of Q1, 2019 Tesla will be in a position where they are forced to sell the lower priced variants of the Model 3.

Q2, 2019 will be crunch time for Tesla

Tesla may be able to show a small GAAP profit for the second half of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, but only because they will be cherry picking the high value sales from a disappearing backlog.

Tesla cannot afford to sell the $35k versions of Model 3 because they don’t make any money on them. They cannot afford not to sell them because they won’t have enough demand for the high-priced variants to fill their production. Is there a sweet spot where they can eke out a profit with a mix of short range and long-range Model 3s? I doubt it.

I don’t believe that Tesla can ramp up Model 3 production to 6,000 or 10,000 cars per week in 2019. There is no possible way that a production line which has taken 9 months to reach a sustainable 4,000 cars per week can be “tweaked”, with minimal capital expenditure, to produce two and a half times that number.

And I don’t believe that a money losing, and moribund energy division can be suddenly brought to life to make any meaningful contribution to profits.

Nor do I believe that a new factory in China or Europe, or wherever Musk’s imagination takes him, can be built in less than three years and without new capital.

Tesla’s growth story will end abruptly by the second quarter of 2019, with declining revenue, declining margins and mounting losses. With no new products on the horizon for at least three years, mired in debt, beset by quality problems, bogged down by lawsuits and facing intense competition from real car manufacturers, Tesla will be toast.

Buy the 2020 January puts to profit from their demise.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short via 2020 puts