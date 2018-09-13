Euro To Take On US Dollar As Global Reserve Currency

This seems to be a very daunting task, but given the disequilibrium that the world seems to be in these days, maybe it is something Mr. Juncker can pull off.

Europe must pull together and unite in order to protect its interests, is the call of Jean-Claude Juncker, the commission's president.

The president of the European Commission has just proposed that the Euro challenge the US dollar as an international reserve currency.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, in his last ‘State of the Union” speech to Members of the European Parliament, argued, “The Euro must become the active instrument of a new sovereign Europe.”

Mr. Juncker, in his last year of a five-year term as president, vowed to turn Euro into a reserve currency to rival US dollar.

“It is time,” Mr. Juncker said, “to put an end to the state of a sorry spectacle of a divided Europe.”

And, herein lies the problem.

Constant divisions have kept the members of the European Union divided on economic policy, on banking regulations, on foreign policy.

And, with the new “populist” movements in Europe, especially in Italy, the road to such unity on these issues seem to be even more in doubt.

But, Mr. Juncker believes that there are issues on the table currently that require that the community draw together and address things that are all in their common interest.

Specifically, Mr. Juncker draws on the situation in Iran where the United States has left the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, a deal that the Europeans “want to preserve.”

President Trump has “moved to weaponize the dollar as an instrument of foreign policy to punish America rivals.” And, “The White House has threatened European companies with exclusion from the US financial system for defying tough new sanction against Iran.”

This, however, is just the tip of the iceberg.

Mr. Juncker believes that the European continent “deserves better.”

So, Mr. Juncker is setting out this year to change this and to do so before elections are held for the European Parliament so that these issues can be a major part of the agenda.

This move includes many components that are a part of developing a EU economic policy, unifying banking regulations, and foreign policy.

For one, the European Union, this year, is switching from the use of dollars to the Euro to pay for Iranian oil imports. Germany has suggested that Europe should set up a rival international payments system.

“As senior EU official said the commission’s initiatives would include encouraging the European Central Bank to promote the use of the single currency.”

And, these moves are just a part of “a wider drive to get EU governments to face the international community as a single bloc.” Not doing this causes the community to lose credibility.

Mr. Juncker’s program represents quite a stretch, especially given the changing political landscape within the EU. Not only Italy has experienced dissatisfied blocks of “populist” political parties, but even the position of Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany is not what it once was.

But, Mr. Juncker feels that the situation cannot be allowed to deteriorate any further. And, with only a short time left to his tenure, he feels that he needs to get out in front of the issue and make the next year and the elections for the European Parliament a part of the tipping point to achieve

“a new sovereign Europe.”

Taking on the US dollar and achieving greater equality with the currency as a global reserve currency is a supreme test, in and of itself.

For one, the Federal Reserve System, the central bank of the US dollar, has seemingly become, de facto, the world's central bank.

The US dollar, more than ever, rules the roost as the most predominant international reserve currency in the world.

European diplomats have pointed to the fact that the Bank of England has accumulated “record holdings” of its foreign currency reserves in the Euro. This, they take, as a sign that there is growing confidence in the use of the Euro, globally.

And, what would this mean for the financial community? For investors?

It would mean that focus would shift from the dollar, to the Euro. Focus would shift from the United States toward Europe. The Euro would strengthen relative to the US dollar and the EU would stand up to the United States more often.

The European Central Bank would play more of a role in world financial affairs. More trade would take place in Euros...less in dollars.

In the longer-run, more international capital would flow into Europe and away from the United States. European stock markets should rise relative US stocks.

Europe would find itself in a stronger position in the world...not only economically...but, politically.

Still, to really rival the US dollar as an international reserve currency, the Euro has a long, long way to go. Just ask Chinese, who would like to challenge the US dollar in this respect.

The basic operating procedure of the European Union in dealing with difficult issues since its beginnings has always been to “kick the can down the road” until the issue becomes more of a problem. And, even then, “kick the can down the road even further.”

Just to give up national sovereignty on making economic policy appears to be a non-starter.

Is this time different? Does Mr. Juncker have what it takes to pull off his plan? Can the US dollar, even at this time, be challenged? Can the Federal Reserve System be threatened as the world’s central bank?

Maybe the time is right, given the way the political winds are blowing internationally…and, maybe this is the key element right at this time.

Whatever, it gives us one more “new” thing to consider over the next year or so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.