Going For The Brass Ring (Energy)

This company will grow very fast in the future because the infrastructure and management needed for that growth is present.

Sometimes being in a location without a lot of major competition is an advantage. Acreage can be acquired cheaply and there is not a whole lot of competition for midstream access. However, Mr. Market often wants proof that an unusual strategy works. The steadily increasing production along with the doubling of revenues despite some operational hiccups may provide some preliminary proof that Ring Energy (REI) may have found a profitable niche in an interval many Permian competitors have ignored in the Permian area. The company just raised the capital budget to $197 million from $150 million to maintain an aggressive drilling strategy.

Ring Energy is a Permian producer that uses the Occidental Petroleum (OXY) midstream system. Headlines keep blaring that the Permian is running out of capacity. The company drills cheap San Andreas wells in the midlands while using one of the few midstream systems with considerable extra capacity is a big competitive advantage. Leasing rates are relatively cheap and competition for acreage appears to be low. The wells earn a fantastic rate of return.

Management has increased the borrowing base to $175 million to look for possible accretive acquisitions. The company has a goal to generate free cash flow by fiscal year end. In the meantime, the debt free balance sheets allows management considerable flexibility with next year's capital budget.

Cash flow per share topped $.61 for the first six months. Shareholders should expect considerable growth in that cash flow now that some operational challenges have been resolved. Management stated in the press release and again in the conference call that growth would accelerate. Production was already more than 50% above the second quarter of 2017. Accelerating production growth should mean even larger positive comparisons are ahead in the future.

The stock is now trading at less than ten times annualized cash flow per share. That ratio will shrink very fast in the face of rising production. This is one of the few companies reporting profits for the last two years in the industry. Many companies in the industry will report profits after some significant write-offs a few years back with some help from higher commodity pricing. This company did not need large charges previously to report income. The higher oil and gas prices will increase that income and profitability.

Source: Ring Energy August, 2018, Corporate Presentation

The management strategy is similar to the strategy employed by the industry for the Austin Chalk interval. The San Andres has produced through vertical wells for a long time. Ring Energy management is trying to replicate the success that horizontal wells have had with the Austin Chalk elsewhere in Texas. As shown above the horizontal wells are extremely profitable in the relatively shallow zone.

So the horizontal wells drilled are relatively cheap. Large flow rates are not necessary to assure an adequate rate of return. Lease operating expenses are minimized by using a water handling system. All of these factors make raising production much easier than for many competitors that need to drill much more costly wells.

The frac crew had been delayed at the start of the quarter. Even though production grew more than 50% from the previous year's quarter, it only grow a percent or so more than the first quarter. Additionally, the buildup of iron sulfide in some wells led to an increasing decline rate. So those wells were reworked to remove the clogging iron sulfide. Many of the hurdles that occurred at the beginning of the second quarter have been overcome. Some will not recur again. Others, such as the iron sulfide issue, will be handled appropriately as needed in the future.

Finances

Source: Ring Energy Second Quarter 2018, Press Release

This company is very unusual in that it includes the lease costs per drill-able location in the rates of return reported to stockholders. Management then follows that by showing the cash provided by operating activities. This saves shareholders a lot of work when calculating company profitability.

Many times, companies report highly profitable wells without mentioning the effect of the cost to purchase and operate the leases. Some Permian operators have paid as much as $2 million per well location. The effect of that expensive purchase would be to approximately double the costs shown above and decrease the rates of return tremendously. Therefore the results shown by Ring Energy management are far more realistic when determining the effect of new wells on corporate profitability. The roughly $100,000 paid per drilling location is far below the Permian average.

As shown above, the change in operating assets and liabilities greatly aided the cash flow from operations comparison. Nonetheless, the growth in cash flow from operating activities is impressive. The production rates are still relatively low. It is not often that a production rate this low justifies the stock price of a roughly $700 million enterprise value company.

Management does run the company with a negative working capital balance. However, the company has no long term debt. Therefore the cash flow shown above easily services the negative working capital balance. The rapidly growing cash flow should top $50 million in the fourth quarter. This cash flow would easily justify the use of much of the credit line should management find a suitable acquisition. The recent increase in the credit line should imply that management will make an acquisition or two in the near future.

Conclusion

Ring Energy has found a very profitable low cost Permian niche in the middle of a very high cost Permian basin. Management has just begun to explore the Delaware Basin acreage that is the industry focus. Even that acreage will produce from lesser known intervals if current exploration is successful.

Administrative costs run extremely high with this company, but the current results appear to justify that relatively high cost. Management appears to have hired the necessary management to foster considerable growth without a future hiring spree. Therefore administrative costs per BOE should decline significantly as production rises.

In the meantime, some giant production comparisons appear to be waiting in the future for shareholders. The extremely low lease operating expenses combined with the low finding and development costs give this company a very significant competitive advantage over many in the industry. This company can grow profitably under some very hostile industry conditions.

The currently debt free balance sheet only adds to that advantage. Mr. Market has been concerned about the excess of capital expenditures over the cash flow. However, management appears to have a realistic goal of generating free cash flow by the end of the fiscal year. A delay in that goal could easily be handled by the open bank credit lines. Significant capital appreciation appears likely for shareholders despite the low debt.

Source: Ring Energy August, 2018, Corporate Presentation

This management built and sold Arena Resources for a very attractive return to long term shareholders. Management appears well on its way to doing the same thing again for an attractive return to shareholders. The San Andreas acreage already has much of the supporting infrastructure present. Therefore much of the future capital expenditures will be for production expansion. Continuing industry well design improvements could lead to even greater profitability and initial production rates than forecast above.

Further additional growth will likely be supplied by the Delaware acreage. Management provided an exponential return to long term shareholders with the sale of Arena Resources. A lot of bad things can happen and shareholders would still earn an adequate return on Ring Energy. Not much upside is currently priced into the stock. Therefore the stock price could easily triple as production continues to increase from a very low production base.

June production topped 6,000 BOED. The current drilling program could raise that production well past 8,000 BOED to possibly 10,000 BOED depending upon results of the individual wells. This is one of the more undervalued Permian producers that should catch the attention of Mr. Market over the next year.

