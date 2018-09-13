Two Superstars Join Forces

Constellation (STZ) has been a bit of a battle ground stock for me for a couple of years now. Looking backwards, the alcohol space has been one of the best performing areas of the market long-term. With STZ as a pinnacle of success in the alcohol space in recent years. In a day and age where beer sales volumes are facing pressure from a variety new market entrants, including the rise in the popularity of spirits, wine, sparkling alcoholic beverages, craft beer, and most recently, the increasing prevalence of legal recreational marijuana, Constellation has been able to continue to post positive volume growth. It seems clear to me that Constellation is the highest quality domestic beer play, though I’m not alone in that boat, which is why STZ shares trade at such a high premium.

As you can see below, STZ shares have significantly outperformed their U.S. counterparts, as well as the broader market as a whole.

In 2013, Anheuser Busch InBev (BUD) sold the U.S. distribution rights to Corona, and several other Mexican brews, to Constellation. BUD made this deal to get U.S. anti-trust approval of its ~$20b acquisition of Grupo Modelo. I don’t know if there were other concessions that regulators would have accepted from BUD 5 years ago, but if there were, I’m sure that A-B management is regretting this deal.

Mexican beer is gaining popularity in the U.S. while other, more traditional brands are losing market share. Constellation has done a great job marketing its Mexican beer portfolio to the U.S. audience. Consumers (and especially the millennial demographic that so many companies are trying to attract) associated these beers with tropical settings, summer time nostalgia, and laid back vibes. What’s not to like about those things?

What’s more, as population demographics continue to change in the U.S., with more immigrants coming into the country from south of the border or people of Latino decent coming of age in the US, it is no surprise to me that the Mexican beers are becoming more popular.

The success that STZ has had with its beer portfolio has led to strong operational results. Since the Great Recession, STZ has produced double digit bottom-line gains in 8 out of the last 10 years. However, since the deal with A-B closed, this growth has increased further. STZ produced EPS growth of 48%, 37%, 22%, 24%, and 29%, during the last 5 years, respectively.

The compounding that takes place with those types of annual growth rates is amazing. In 2013, Constellation’s EPS came in a $2.13/share. Flash foreword to 2018 and we see that STZ produced EPS of $8.72/share. When you see EPS nearly quadrupling in a 5-year span, it’s no wonder that shares are expensive.

Even after selling off from ~$233 to $207, STZ shares still trade at 23 times trailing twelve month ‘TTM’ earnings. This is down from the 27-28x peak premium that we’ve seen placed on STZ in recent years, but it still represents a steep premium to the broader market. What’s more, STZ’s fantastic bottom line growth appears to be slowing.

Although EPS grew nearly 30% in FY2018, analysts are only expecting STZ’s bottom line to increase by ~10% in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Granted, there is nothing shameful about double digit growth, but shares are trading with a forward PEG ratio above 2 assuming that analysts are correct.

One thing that I like about Constellation in the forward thinking, proactive stance of its management team. We’ve talked about STZ’s strong cash flows and the company’s slowing growth. STZ has been quite generous with its dividend growth in recent years, which is originally what caught my eye. But, strong dividend growth can only be sustained long-term if the top and bottom line continue to grow and therefore, I was happy to see STZ Management using cash flows to combat slowing growth with recent investments into the marijuana space.

Legalized weed is all the rage right now. I’m not surprised. It’s rare that such a popular produce comes off of prohibition. I’ve seen projections that marijuana could be a $30b-$50b industry in the not so distant future. Honestly, I think it’s hard to make any sort of accurate projection in that regard. There are estimates of the potential size of the medical market assuming the FDA approves cannabis related treatment options. There are completely new markets opened up with cannabis infused foods and beverages that have never been produced on a large scale before. However, I don’t think there is any way to truly tell what sort of adoption legalized weed would have.

Sure, there are estimates of the size of the black market when it comes to weed, but I don’t think they’re great comparisons. I can only assume that many Americans (or individuals world wide) who would never consider breaking the law would be open to trying something that was legal. I think this why the marijuana industry is so exciting for investors. Right now, global beer sales are more than half a trillion dollars annually with about 40% of that, $200M, being light beer. Various Cannabis companies claim they can make a better THC infused craft or light beer. Less calories than current light beer, whatever taste profile is desired, same effect and time to effect, and no hangover. I also recently came across a research report that suggests that the global beer market could grow to be ~$750b by 2022. These are very significant numbers indeed.

Constellation will benefit from this trend should beer continue to increase its popularity, but I’m happy to see it hedge its bets a bit as well. Could weed be the beer of the 21st century? I think so. Sure, cannabis wouldn’t offer the nutritional sustenance that beer does, though in many parts of the world adults are looking for low calorie alternatives anyway. Weed fits that bill perfectly. Cannabis can be better customized to fit the taste of consumers while still offering the recreational high that they’re interested in. Furthermore, if health studies show that marijuana is a healthier alternative to alcohol, I see no reason why there couldn’t be a wholesale shift towards the cannabis space as the go-to recreational choice for consumers.

I think this is why there is a “bubble” forming today. The ultimate size of the pot market is unknown, though it could be absolutely massive. While other U.S. cash cows have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for legalization nation wide, STZ has made investments into the Canadian pot space, giving it a strong first mover advantage. There was certainly a high degree of speculation involved in the bets that STZ has made on Canopy (CGC) and the cannabis market at large, though I’d much rather see a large company like STZ using its cash flows to attempt to generate growth than sitting back and potentially losing market share to a disruptive force.

Last October STZ dipped its toe in the water, purchasing a 9.9% minority stake in Canopy Growth Corporation for ~$190m. This deal came with options to make further purchases in the future and it appears that STZ liked what it saw with CGC because in August, the company spent another $4b on CGC shares, bumping its ownership position up to ~38% of CGC.

The price tag on this $4b purchase was high. STZ paid a ~51% premium on shares. The market didn’t like this move at first, causing STZ shares to sell of ~6%+. However, the price movement of CGC shares since the deal appears to be justifying STZ’s move. CGC shares have doubled since the deal was announced, it’s even been referred to as “The Cisco of Pot”.

As a part of the deal, STZ’s heft $4b purchase gave them the option to buy another 140m shares or so, potentially giving STZ a controlling stake in the pot company. Being that CGC has established itself as the clear leader in the Canadian marijuana industry with the largest legal cannabis production capacity in the world, I think STZ’s high price tag is well worth the risks.

Now, there are fears of a pot bubble being blown up in the short-term. Honestly, when you see such volatile price movements to the upside, I can’t help but agree with the naysayers. These pot companies aren’t yet profitable. Nor should they be at this point in time. Right now, the industry as a whole is in a fast paced growth effort to increase capacity and grab market share. However, when I think about this deal, I’m not so concerned with the short-term share price performance of CGC.

Sure, as a STZ shareholder I like knowing that the investments they’ve made into Canopy are paying off, but it’s not as if STZ is going to offload this stake for a profit anytime soon. To me, this appears to be a long-term play of further global legalization and I suspect that STZ is much more interested in Canopy’s ability to use the influx of money it just received to continue to build out its production footprint than it is in the share price movement. For comparison sake, the $4 billion CGC received in cash is more than 4 times the combined cash available for CGCs next 5 largest competitors combined: Aurora (OTCQX:OTCQX:ACBFF), Aphria (OTCQB:OTCQB:APHQF), GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), MedReleaf (OTCPK:OTCPK:MEDFF), and Cronos (NASDAQ:CRON). If unanswered, it should allow them to dominate the space.

I suspect STZ’s commitment to CGC and the marijuana industry as a whole will result in a volatile share price in the near future. Investors need to be aware of this and prepare themselves to stomach any further declines. It’s important to remember that STZ has a $40b market cap and while its investments in Canopy have become significant, its not as if STZ is planning on weed to dominate its top or bottom line anytime soon (if ever).

I see this as a shrewd play made by a maturing company to diversify its revenue stream into a growth industry. Having a strong foothold in an exciting, young industry is something that I think many food/beverage/packaged goods companies across the world would love to have right now. These established names are having problems with brand loyalty and changing consumer habits. Obviously they’d rather have a foothold in something a bit less divisive than marijuana, but then again, we live in a fast paced world and I can easily imagine a future when weed isn’t demonized.

Then again, there is also the possibility that global changes regarding the widespread legalization of marijuana may not happen. My guess is that they will. Governments enjoy collecting taxes and this gives them another revenue stream as well. Only time will tell, but in the meantime, it’s important to acknowledge the speculative nature of the pot industry. I like the moves that Constellation has made thus far, but I’m also not betting the farm on this company’s long-term success.

My initial purchase of STZ was at $208.24. I typically like to average into positions slowly and that purchase came in with a ~1/4 weighting. Looking ahead, I’d like to average down into STZ around $190/share. That would represent a 20x multiple on FY19 EPS expectations. Should further weakness occur, I’d be happy to continue to average down in -10% intervals until my position is full. I’m not interested in going overweight STZ until it can prove that its growth outlook stabilizes. However, in the meantime, I’m happy to have exposure here and I think STZ makes a great ancillary piece within my dividend growth portfolio.

