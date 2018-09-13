2 Undervalued High-Yield Blue Chips You'll Want To Own During The Next Recession

Despite numerous risks, from today's valuations I expect Altria and Philip Morris to deliver about 15% annualized long-term returns. This is far more than the S&P 500 is likely to generate.

Both companies have good long-term growth plans that should allow them to continue delivering generous, safe, and steadily rising income for years to come.

My main goal is to point out undervalued high-yielding dividend growth stocks that can help people meet their long-term financial goals. This includes retirees looking to live off generous, safe, and steadily rising income. This means that recession proof companies, in defensive sectors that see sales and cash flows hold up well during economic downturns, are one of the key areas I focus on.

One of the most defensive sectors in general is consumer staples. And tobacco companies like Altria (MO) and Philip Morris International (PM) have particularly proven to be great recession proof long-term investments.

MO Total Return Price data by YCharts PM Total Return Price data by YCharts

In fact, despite numerous challenges facing their industry, including a secular decline in smoking rates, and never ending regulatory and legal risks, tobacco giants like Altria and Philip Morris have generally delivered strong market beating returns. But both stocks have seen sharp sell offs in 2018 causing many to wonder whether these tobacco blue chips will remain good high-yield income investments going forward.

So let's take a look at both Altria and Philip Morris. Specifically at their strengths and weaknesses, including the risks to their long-term growth plans. Most importantly, find out why from today's attractive valuations both stocks are good buys, but Philip Morris especially so. That's because I'm confident that both companies will remain a good source of generous, safe, and steadily rising income for years to come. And as an added bonus both stocks are also likely to generate about 15% annualized total returns over the next decade. That's potentially three times what the broader S&P 500 is likely to deliver.

Altria: A Recession Proof Future Dividend King

Founded in 1919, Altria is America's largest tobacco company. It markets exclusively in the US, since the 2008 Philip Morris International spin off left that company with the international rights to its popular cigarette brands. Those include: Marlboro, Parliament, Virginia slims, and Benson & Hedges. Today Altria is predominantly focused on cigarettes where it commands about 40% market share in the US. However, the company owns a wide assortment of businesses including:

Cigarettes (Marlboro) – 85% of sales

Chewing tobacco (Skoal & Copenhagen)

Cigars: (Black & Mild)

Vaping products (MarkTen)

Premium Table Wines (Columbia Crest)

10.5% stake in Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD)

The company is also a dominant name in cigars and chewing tobacco, where it enjoys 26% and 55% market share respectively. During the Great Recession Altria's sales rose 10% and its adjusted EPS rose 6%. This shows that even during the most extreme recession since WWII, smokers continue buying its premium branded products.

The key to Altria's long-term success, including growing its dividend at an average rate of 8% over the past 20 years, has been its incredible branding power. These allow it to raise cigarette prices by about 4% to 5% per year, offsetting the secular decline in cigarette volumes created by decreasing smoking rates. Combined with strong economies of scale, steadily cutting costs, and about 1.3% annual share buybacks, Altria has been able to grow its adjusted EPS at an impressive rate over the past five years.

(Source: Altria investor presentation)

That steady earnings growth is what allowed Altria to return $27 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends ($21 billion) and buybacks ($6 billion) between 2012 and 2017. Most importantly for income investors is that the company has achieved a remarkable 49 consecutive years of dividend hikes. This means that Altria is a dividend aristocrat and will become a dividend king in 2019.

That being said the company has faced some major challenges recently which is the primary reason for the share price weakness this year.

(Source: earnings release)

In the most recent quarter the company's cigarette volumes fell 11%, though just 5% when adjusted for inventory adjustments the company has been recently making. That's still steeper than the industry average of 3.5% in Q2. It's also far larger than the industry has seen in recent years.

(Source: Altria investor presentation)

This led Altria to deeply disappoint the market by posting a rare revenue decline in the first half of the year. The reason for the volume declines was two fold. First Kentucky and Oklahoma recently raised their cigarette taxes. More importantly rivals like British American Tobacco (BTI) and discount cigarette makers have launched a price war that cost Altria about 0.8% market share. Fortunately the US tobacco market is an oligopoly where such price wars tend to be short lived. Analysts expect that in 2019 and beyond Altria's volume declines will revert back to their historical rate of about 3.6%.

Meanwhile thanks to tax cuts, cost cutting and buybacks, Altria was still able to post 24% adjusted EPS growth for the first half of the year. Management's dividend policy is to pay out 80% of adjusted EPS which is why it hiked the payout twice in 2018, for a total YOY increase of 21%. And while management did reduce guidance for the full year, management still expects 16% to 19% adjusted EPS growth in 2018.

(Source: Altria investor presentation)

Altria's growth plans going forward entail maintaining steady sales in its smokeless products (chewing tobacco), offsetting falling cigarette volumes with price hikes, and a major push into reduced risk products. That includes its plans to launch the IQOS heat sticks in the US as soon as the company receives FDA approval.

While Altria does have other smoking alternative products (like vaping systems and nicotine tablets), management believes that heat sticks are likely to be far more successful in offsetting declining smoking rates. That's because, according to Philip Morris CFO Martin King IQOS:

"Has higher conversion rates than e-cigs. The taste is closer, and the delivery of nicotine and the satisfaction of smokers is much closer to cigarettes."

Basically this means that because the IQOS system more closely replicates the traditional smoking experience (including Marlboro branding) Altria believes that it will enjoy a competitive advantage in heat sticks that it doesn't have with vaping. In fact, according to Philip Morris just 1% of IQOS users switch to rival products, showing that heat sticks indeed have similar brand loyalty as traditional cigarettes.

Over the long-term management believes its combined strategy can achieve similar growth rates that it has in the past; about 8% adjusted EPS and dividend growth.

(Source: Altria investor presentation)

If Altria can deliver on its guidance (it has good track record of doing so) then that will likely make this high-yield recession proof blue chip an excellent long-term income investment.

Philip Morris International: Long and Strong Growth Runway Overseas

Philip Morris International primarily markets Altria's leading brands overseas including six of the world's best selling cigarette brands.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

Marlboro made up 35% of its 2017 volumes and in total its top seven cigarette brands accounted for 75% of sales.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

PM sells in over 180 countries and its global market share (excluding the US and China) is 28.4%. However, as you can see in many of its largest markets, Philip Morris commands far higher market share, up to 68% in Mexico and the Philippines.

During the Great Recession Philip Morris's sales rose 10% and its free cash flow per share rose 11%. This highlights the recession proof nature of its wide moat business model. Like Altria, Philip Morris relies on strong brand loyalty giving it pricing power to offset the 2% to 3% annual decline in cigarette volumes created by globally falling smoking rates.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

Unlike most global cigarette makers Philip Morris is far more focused on premium brands, which it defines as those that can command 5% annual price increases. So far this year Philip Morris has been able to increase its cigarette prices by 4%.

In the first half of 2018 PM's cigarette volumes declined by 3.3%, which was slightly higher than the 2% to 3% management bakes into its long-term forecast. However, the company still managed to post very solid top and bottom line growth thanks to massive increases in IQOS heat stick system.

Metric Q2 2018 First Half 2018 Cigarette Volumes -1.5% -3.3% Heat stick volumes +73.0% +90.6% Total volumes +0.9% -0.6% Net Revenue +11.7% +12.6% Adjusted EPS +13.0% +13.1%

(Source: Philip Morris earnings release)

While IQOS makes up just 7% of total company volumes today, management is confident that eventually heat sticks will become the company's primary source of sales.

(Source: Philip Morris earnings presentation)

PM began testing IQOS in 2014 in Italy and Japan. However, Japanese adoption rates were so strong that it rolled it out nationwide in that country in 2016. Today nearly 35% of Japanese tobacco users use heat sticks like IQOS.

(Source: Philip Morris earnings presentation)

Since then the company has launched IQOS in 38 total markets and enjoys about 80% global market share in heat sticks.

Now it should be noted that Philip Morris's dominance of the heat stick market is largely due to its early success in Japan (90% of all heat sticks in the world are sold in that country). Adoption rates there have been higher thanks to that country's anti-vaping regulatory environment.

(Source: Philip Morris earnings presentation)

In other markets IQOS has seen strong growth, but adoption rates have been a fraction of those seen in Japan. And according to CFO Martin King Japanese IQOS growth is likely to slow significantly in the future.

"We're now reaching different socio-economic strata with more conservative adult smokers who may have slightly slower patterns of adoption...Device sales were slower than our ambitious expectations".

This is because in the past few years Philip Morris enjoyed IQOS adoption rates as high as 75% with early adopters. But not it's seeing just 15% to 30% adoption rates among older and more conservative smokers.

As a result the company has revised its guidance for the full year, which deeply disappointed Wall Street and helped cause shares to crash in 2018.

2018 net revenue growth: 3% to 4% (down from 8%)

2018 adjusted EPS growth: 31%

2018 adjusted EPS growth (currency adjusted): 8% to 10%

But Wall Street is missing the point that Philip Morris is still growing its bottom line at a close to double digit rate, even adjusting for positive currency effects that might not be repeated. That's why management felt comfortable raising the dividend for the 11th consecutive year, by 6.5%. That's slightly below the historical average of 9.5% but still a very generous boost considering the nearly 6% yield.

Going forward PM plans to double down on IQOS, by launching a brand new design in all its major markets by the end of 2018. That will include at all price points, from discounted brands to super premium offerings. And as the company continues to roll out IQOS to more markets (it has over 180) management expects approximately 24% CAGR revenue growth from heat sticks. In fact, by 2025 PM believes that fully 40% of its revenue will come from IQOS. That's compared to 12.7% of sales from IQOS in 2017.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

How realistic is that target? Well it's ambitious to be sure. But given that just 5.6 million global smokers (out of an estimated 1.1 billion) have switch to IQOS it seems to be an achievable goal.

Over the long-term analysts expect Philip Morris to be able to drive about 3% organic revenue growth. That's due to a combination of continued IQOS growth and 4% to 5% annual cigarette price hikes more than offsetting cigarette volume declines. Combined with further cost cutting that's expected to translate into about 8.5% long-term adjusted EPS growth. That potentially clears the way for Philip Morris to continue strong high single digit payout growth for many years to come. That makes this recession proof blue chip a potentially excellent high-yield income growth investment.

In fact both Altria and Philip Morris are likely to be great sources of generous and safe dividends, thanks to their wide moat, and cash rich business models.

Profitability: Both Are Cash Flow Minting Machines

The tobacco industry enjoys an extremely wide moat, meaning established leaders have a huge advantage. That's largely due to economies of scale meaning that cigarette volumes are typically inversely correlated with unit costs. And with Altria being the largest tobacco company in the US, and Philip Morris the second largest globally (behind British American Tobacco), both companies enjoy some of the best profitability in the industry.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Invested Capital Altria 49.8% 39.7% 29.8% 26.3% 28% Philip Morris International 64.5% 40.0% 28.5% 27.8% 53% Industry Average 46.3% 13.7% 9.9% NA 14%

(Sources: Gurufocus, Simply Safe Dividends, CSImarketing.com)

For example, their net margins are nearly three times the industry average, and both companies generate incredibly high free cash flow margins. A good proxy for management skill is a company's return on invested capital or ROIC. Here too both Altria and Philip Morris enjoy some of the industry's best profitability, indicating management is allocating shareholder capital in a disciplined and effective manner.

(Source: Altria investor presentation)

For Altria the key to its success has been its US industry leading manufacturing and distribution network. This has allowed it to steadily cut costs over the years and greatly increase the operating margins on both its smokable and smokeless products. Altria is currently working on a $2 billion multi-year cost cutting initiative that analysts believe will boost its already impressive operating margins from 40% to 45%. Those savings would fall directly to its bottom line, meaning adjusted EPS and free cash flow.

Meanwhile Philip Morris enjoys even larger economies of scale, thanks to 46 manufacturing facilities around the world (and 25 third party plants). These are highly automated facilities that the company continues to invest into to increase average worker productivity and thus lower its per unit cost. For example, PM's average carton of cigarettes (10 packs) costs $4.30 to produce, compared to $5 for smaller rivals. And with IQOS PM was able to lower its unit production cost by 15% in 2017 alone. Thats thanks to adding a second lower cost supplier. And according to management, the cost of new IQOS customer acquisitions has dropped 87% between 2015 and 2017. That's due to each dollar of marketing becoming more effective as IQOS market penetration increases.

PM also sources tobacco from 350,000 farmers in 28 countries and materials from 450 suppliers all over the world. PM's enormous order volumes and this efficient global supply chain allow it to further reduce its costs and generate some of the best profitability in the industry. That includes 53% returns on invested capital, which is not just higher than most tobacco companies, but is among the highest of any corporation in the world.

The bottom line is that both Altria and Philip Morris are wide moat companies, with recession resistant business models. Each company has an excellent track record of steadily improving operational efficiency and maximizing its economies of scale. As a result both are money minting machines that allows them to pay generous, safe, and steadily rising dividends.

It's those attractive dividend profiles that make both high-yield blue chips such attractive long-term investments.

Dividend Profiles: Generous, Safe, And Steadily Growing Payouts And Market Beating Return Potential To Boot

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, payout safety, and long-term growth potential.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Expected 10 Year Dividend Growth Potential Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Annual Total Return Potential Altria 5.3% 78% 7% to 9% 12.3% to 14.3% 13.7% to 15.1% Philip Morris International 5.8% 80% 8% to 9% 13.8% to 14.8% 15.6% to 17.2% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.20% 8.00% 0% to 5%

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, management guidance, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Simply Safe Dividends)

Both Altria and Philip Morris offer mouth watering yields, especially compared to the S&P 500's paltry payout. More importantly those dividends are well covered by each company's highly stable and recession resistant cash flow.

The second part of the dividend safety equation is the balance sheet. Too much debt can put a payout at risk even if the payout ratio is in a safe range.

Company Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate Altria 1.4 14.0 A- 5.0% Philip Morris International 2.4 18.4 A 2.8% Industry Average 1.3 47.2 NA NA

(Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs, Morningstar)

Fortunately both companies' balance sheets are very strong. Altria's leverage ratio is about the industry average. Philip Morris does have significantly more debt. However, the interest coverage ratio is still superior to Altria's thanks to an ability to borrow overseas at much lower rates. Ultimately the stable and growing cash flows of their wide moat business models is why Altria and Philip Morris still command strong investment grade credit ratings. This allows them to borrow at interest rates far below their sky high returns on invested capital. That means that what debt they do have helps drive strong earnings and dividend growth.

How strong? Well Altria's management is confident it's long-term growth and cost cutting plans can help it continue growing adjusted EPS and the dividend about 8%. That's in line with its 20 year historical payout growth rate. Philip Morris doesn't provide long-term growth guidance but analyst estimates of about 8.5% EPS growth seem reasonable. That's due to the company being better positioned across the globe where cigarette volumes are declining slower and where it's seeing strong growth in IQOS. Ultimately I expect PM's dividend to grow at about 8.5% over the long-term.

Combined with their generous current yields this means that, assuming they were at fair value, Altria and Philip Morris could be expected to generate long-term total returns of about 13% and 14%, respectively. That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM (yield + dividend growth = total returns). This has proven relatively accurate at forecasting total returns since 1956 for stable business model dividend stocks like these.

However, the GDGM assumes that a stock begins at fair value and over time valuation chances cancel out. If we adjust for each stocks' current valuation then Altria and PM can be expected to deliver about 14.5% and 16% total returns over the next decade. For context the S&P 500's historical return (since 1871) has been 9.2%. And from today's valuations Morningstar, BlackRock and Vanguard expect the market to deliver between 0% and 5% annual total returns over the next five to 10 years.

Thus compared to the S&P 500 both Altria and Philip Morris offer:

much yield yield

faster dividend growth (S&P 500's median 20 year dividend growth rate is 6.2%)

far superior total return potential

That better return potential is largely a factor of the S&P 500's valuations being far inferior to Altria and PM, both of which are likely trading at significant discounts to fair value.

Valuation: Both Blue Chips Are Undervalued But Philip Morris Is The Stronger Buy Today

MO Total Return Price data by YCharts

While both Altria and Philip Morris have badly underperformed the market over the past year, PM's cliff dive has made it the far more undervalued stock.

Now it should be noted that there are dozens of ways to value a company, and none are 100% objectively correct. But one time tested approach that works well for stable dividend stocks like these is called dividend yield theory. The reason this is my favorite valuation method is that it can be combined with the GDGM to approximate long-term total returns (with about 80% to 90% accuracy over 5+ years).

Dividend yield theory has been used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. Over the past 32 years their publicly tracked portfolio (monitored by Hulbert) has beaten the market by 10% annually and with 20% better risk adjusted returns (lower volatility).

Dividend yield theory states that for a stable dividend stock (business model doesn't change over time) yields are mean reverting. That means they cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. If you buy when the yield is higher than the historical yield then you're likely buying an undervalued stock whose returns will be boosted by the yield reverting to its historical level. Note that dividend yield theory works best on long time frames of 5+ years. That's because over time only fundamentals affect the share price, not short-term investor sentiment.

Company Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Annual Return Boost Altria 5.3% 4.0% 5.0% 4.50% 13% 1.4% Philip Morris International 5.8% 4.4% 4.1% 4.25% 21% 2.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory)

I like to look at both the five year average yield and 13 year median (11 in the case of PM). That gives you a sense of a stock's historical yield in all economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

Taking the average of those historical yields for each company I estimate that Altria's fair value yield is about 4.5% and PM's is about 4.25%. This means that under dividend yield theory MO and PM are about 13% and 21% undervalued, respectively. This means that over the next decade, when both stocks will probably revert to their historical yields, Altria and Philip Morris would see share prices rise 1.4% and 2.4% faster than their respective EPS and dividend growth, respectively. This valuation adjustment to the GDGM model (yield + long-term dividend growth + valuation boost) is how I estimate the total return potential of each stock in the dividend profile.

The bottom line is that both Altria and Philip Morris represent undervalued high-yield blue chips with approximately 15% long-term total return potential. But with PM being much more undervalued I'm recommending it over Altria at this time as a better place for new money.

Of course with either investment you first have to make sure you're comfortable with the risk profile.

Risks To Consider

While Altria and Philip Morris have low dividend risk today, it's important to remember that both companies are facing major long-term growth challenges.

Altria's biggest risk is that US smoking rates have been declining since 1965, when 43% of all Americans smoked. In 2017 the CDC estimates that rate fell to 14%, an all time low. And among high schoolers, the smoking rate fell to just 9%.

Adult Smoking Rates In The US

(Source: National Center for Health Statistics)

The CDC has a 2020 target of a 12% US adult smoking rate which it's now on track to hit or possibly beat.

Then there's the FDA's recent announcement that it eventually plans to regulate US cigarette nicotine levels and reduce them to "non addictive levels". This is potentially the biggest long-term growth threat Altria has faced since the massive state led lawsuits of the late 1990's. While such regulations are likely to take several years to hammer out, and even longer to phase in, the FDA believes that it can eventually reduce the US adult smoking rate to 2%. According to a study by the National Institutes of Health, that would require lowering US cigarette nicotine concentrations from 10 to 15 mg to 0.5 mg.

Altria's ability to achieve strong long-term adjusted EPS and dividend growth is based on its ability to offset declining US cigarette volumes with its historical 4% to 5% annual price hikes. However, if the FDA is able to achieve its long-term goal of lowering smoking rates to 2%, then it's possible US cigarette volume declines will accelerate beyond the 3.6% long-term rate most analysts now expect.

Meanwhile we can't forget that states and cities continue to steadily increase tobacco taxes, which is another threat to Altria's pricing power. Yes its customer base is extremely brand loyal, but at some point consumers simply won't be able to afford paying more to support their smoking habits.

What about reduced risk products like vaping and IQOS? Here too Altria potentially faces major challenges.

2017 Vaping Market Share According to Nielsen

JUUL: 46.8% share, up from 25% in 2016

Vuze (RJ Reynolds): 20.7%, down from 24.3% in 2016

MarkTen (Altria): 11.4%

Logic (Japan Tobacco): 7%

blue eCigs (ITG Brands): 4.4%

Currently Wells Fargo (WFC) estimates the US vaping market is about $5 billion in size and growing at about 15% per year. But that's a far cry from the $80 billion US tobacco market and Altria's vaping offerings have failed to capture the kind of market share its enjoys in smokeable products. Today analysts estimate that JUUL, a company that came out of nowhere in 2016, has about 50% market share. As a result JUUL recently raised money at a $15 billion valuation. That's to fund an expansion into the UK, where JUUL thinks it can also become the Altria of vaping. Note that future global expansion from JUUL could potentially also threaten Philip Morris's market share in reduced risk products.

Altria's main issue with vaping has been that it's not marketing its offerings under its popular brands. IQOS heat sticks have been Marlboro branded by Philip Morris and thus could offer the company a better chance at offsetting its declining cigarette sales. However, it's still unclear when the FDA will approve IQOS in the US. And a recent ruling by the FDA means that IQOS will not be able to be branded "reduced risk" which could potentially hurt adoption rates in the US. Even if it doesn't IQOS adoption rates vary wildly by country. Thus the ultimate popularity of Altria's heat sticks in the US is very hard to predict.

(Source: Philip Morris investor presentation)

As for Philip Morris, it faces its own challenges. Globally smoking rates are falling, but not nearly as fast as in the US (about 2% to 3% annual cigarette volume declines). This makes it easier for the company to offset revenue declines with annual price hikes. However, like in the US, tobacco taxes are steadily rising and Philip Morris also faces additional regulatory scrutiny. For instance, in 2018 the Philippines hiked its tobacco tax 7.7%. That could make customers balk at paying a total of 12.7% to 13.7% more per pack in that country compared to 2017.

Meanwhile in 2012 Australia begun enforcing "plain packaging" on cigarettes. This means minimal branding and scary warning pictures, which preliminary data shows reduces cigarette volumes faster. In 2017 the UK, Ireland, and France imposed similar plain packaging laws. If more countries follow suit then Philip Morris' long-term growth plans will become even more dependent on the success of IQOS.

However that success is far from guaranteed. For one thing the company's success in the heat stick market has been largely Japan dependent. That's because Japan represents 90% of the $5 billion global heat stick market. This is due to Japanese regulators labeling nicotine e-liquids (used in vaping products) as pharmaceuticals. As a result vaping is nearly nonexistent in Japan and heat stocks are the only viable alternative to smoking.

Those favorable regulations are not present in most countries (such as the US). And up until now Philip Morris has been marketing heat sticks under the Marlboro brand. Management says it plans to deemphasize such branding going forward, which is a potentially risky plan that could cost it market share. Meanwhile, a key assumption about IQOS is that Philip Morris (and Altria) will be able to achieve similar operating margins on the product via massive economies of scale. However, that's not guaranteed since in Japan a major price war over heat sticks has broken out.

In Japan British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco have recently launched rival products (Glo and Ploom Tech, respectively). Japan Tobacco is investing $1 billion into launching its rival heat stick, and British American Tobacco is offering a 50% discount for 2018 to gain market share. As a result of this price war Japan Tobacco has cut its Ploom Tech prices 25%, and Philip Morris has announced a 30% price cut. If such a price war spreads to the rest of the world then margins on heat sticks might well come in far below traditional smokeable products.

Meanwhile Philip Morris plans to aggressively ramp up spending on IQOS, including building a $2 billion Italian factory. Increased capex could cause PM's free cash flow to decrease forcing it to potentially slow its dividend growth to a token amount for a few years. And the heat stick market may end up being far smaller than management believes. In Q1 2018 global heat stick volumes increased 118% to 9.6 billion units. But that's actually down 39% from Q1's 15.7 billion volumes. One quarter is not enough to break a long-term growth trend. But it's possible that Philip Morris is going to increase spending to fight a costly battle for market share. And for a market whose ultimate size may be too small to achieve the strong long-term cash flow and dividend growth analysts and investors expect.

Bottom Line: These Undervalued Recession Proof High-Yield Blue Chips Are A Great Choice For Conservative Investors

Don't get me wrong, tobacco stocks are not necessarily right for everyone. The entire industry faces massive long-term headwinds tied to declining smoking rates world widem but especially in the US. They also face substantial regulatory risk and steadily rising sin taxes that could result in substantial growth headwinds.

That being said, these are all risks that blue chips like Altria and Philip Morris have been facing for decades. They have proven they can adapt to the constant barrage of negative growth factors. And thanks to their industry leading brand power and wide moats, these recession proof businesses have been able to consistently grow their cash flow and dividends with clockwork like consistency.

With both stocks now trading at substantial discounts to fair value, I consider them to be potentially excellent long-term choices for conservative income investors. That's because they are likely to continue paying generous, safe, and steadily rising dividends for years to come. And from today's valuations that's likely to translate into roughly 15% long-term annualized total returns. That is far above what the broader market is likely to deliver and makes Altria and Philip Morris a "buy" and "strong buy," respectively.

