Realty Income: The Dividend Streak Is Not Ending

Realty Income continues doing what it has done in the past. For the last 20 years, this has worked out well.

When I woke up this morning, I had no intention of even thinking about Realty Income (O). It is one of those few investments that I just put on auto-pilot and do not spend much time worrying about.

O's strategy is very straightforward: buy properties and lease them to quality tenants with true triple-net leases. The beauty of NNN leases is that the landlord has very little responsibility for property-related expenses. The landlord does not have to worry about anything inside the building, taxes or utilities. They are generally responsible for the exterior walls and the roof. Things that need to be replaced infrequently and predictably. When the unexpected happens and the roof is damaged in a storm or there is a fire, insurance covers the damages. The only real concern the landlord has is making sure the tenant is able to pay the scheduled rent and filling the space if the tenant leaves.

O has proven very successful at this over the long-term and has developed a cost-of-capital advantage over their peers. For shareholders, it has resulted in a steady stream of monthly dividends that are regularly increased.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

While O has not experienced the rocket-like growth of FAANG stocks, it has a loyal following among the dividend-growth crowd, with 83 consecutive quarters of raising the dividend. Their next quarter will represent 21 years of dividend growth every quarter. A remarkable achievement.

In 1997, shares cost $13.50 and paid a dividend of $0.0788/month (split adjusted). An investment of $10,000 would have paid a dividend of $58.37/month.

21 years later, that revenue stream would have grown to be $162.96/month, plus the shares would carry a value of $42,962. Not only has the dividend growth substantially beat inflation, but the investor would also be sitting on significant unrealized capital gains. Note that these numbers would be substantially higher if the dividends were DRIPed.

For the investor who puts an emphasis on growing income, it is easy to see the attraction of O. This morning, an article was published suggesting that O is sandbagging and that this dividend growth streak is coming to the end. Is that really a risk?

Sandbagging

The core of The Investment Strategist's argument is that O is sandbagging their dividend increases and that is an indication that growth is not sufficiently large enough.

But as an investor, I also want to maximize my return. A company that holds too much cash without investing it is doing shareholders a disservice. After all, if you can't find something to do with the cash, you should return it to shareholders so they can invest it themselves. The same can be said about underpaid dividends. I believe Realty Income is raising its dividend just enough to keep investors happy but also raising just enough to make sure it can raise it again the following quarter. Most companies will just maintain the dividend at a specific rate until they are ready to raise it. I believe Realty Income increases their dividend by less than they could in order to build a safety cushion for that rainy day that we all know comes when we least expect it. The rainy day when the streak will end. Saving for a rainy day is my job as an investor and I want my money now, please.

To support this assertion, Investment Strategist points to the payout ratio declining from 94% in H1 2008 to the current 83% in H1 of 2018. I took the liberty of adding the payout ratios to the table that Investment Strategist uses.

As we can see, the payout ratio was actually increasing from 2008-2010. Anyone who was investing in REITs back then likely remembers it was a pretty rough period. With the US in a real estate driven recession, REITs were facing declining values, dropping revenues and many had to cut their dividends. It is a very poor choice as an index year since real estate was distressed during that period.

If we go back further, the table looks like this,

Source: Company 10-Qs

I left out AFFO because it was inconsistently reported. Looking at the FFO payout ratio, it was at 81% prior to the recession, one year it was as low as 78%.

Graphically, we can see that the 2008-2012 spike is what was unusual. O keeping their payout ratio from 80-86% is their standard range. They do that precisely because they know that from time to time, a recession is going to hit.

The rainy day came, and O was able to raise their dividends through it. They are not "sandbagging" now any more than they were sandbagging from 1998-2007.

Compared to their immediate peers, O maintains a rather aggressive payout policy. Nation Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) and STORE Capital (STOR) are at 70% and 73% payout ratios respectively.

Why Doesn't Dividend Growth Match FFO Growth?

Investment Strategist notes,

But if revenue growth is 8.2% and FFO/share growth is 8.2%, why is my dividend only increasing 4.1%? In other words, I'm getting a smaller dividend distribution for each 1% of FFO growth!

Investment Strategist concludes that it is because O is sandbagging. There is a more straight-forward answer- the real world is not perfect.

When determining the dividend, O is working from assumptions of what they believe is going to happen. While they are very good at what they do, they are not going to be perfect. There is going to be some variation caused by positive and negative differences between reality and their assumptions.

Most likely, O does not look at the dividend in terms of FFO. Most (all?) REITs base their dividend on their taxable income. It is taxable income that is the number that matters in terms of their minimum distribution requirements. While related to FFO, it is not going to be an exact match and taxable income is generally not public information.

Furthermore, REITs want to avoid dividend cuts. Income investors make up a large portion of REIT investors and income investors are particularly adverse to variable dividends. So REITs want to raise their dividend, but they do not want to go too far and be forced to cut.

These realities cause sometimes large year to year variations between FFO growth and dividend growth. However, these variations go both ways. Over the long haul, FFO growth and dividend growth are very close. Of the 20 years illustrated here, dividend growth exceeded FFO growth in 9 of them.

Going back to 1998, FFO has grown 1,499% while the dividend has grown 1,460% a 2.7% difference. If you compare 2017 to 1998, FFO grew 1,298% and the dividend grew 1,312%. It appears that 2017-2018 is simply a period where FFO grew faster than O predicted. What a terrible problem to have!

The current gap between FFO growth and the dividend only suggests that dividend raises in the near future will be greater than FFO growth. The "data doesn't lie" but you need to make sure you are looking at the data in context.

Conclusion

Investment Strategist's concerns that O is sandbagging appear to be entirely misplaced and based on using a very distressed period as a baseline. O's payout ratio is in the same zone it was prior to the recession. If O had an 87% payout ratio that Investment Strategist recommends, the payout ratio would have exceeded 100% during the recession and O might have needed to cut the dividend like so many of their peers did.

Investment Strategist wrote,

But as an investor, I also want to maximize my return. A company that holds too much cash without investing it is doing shareholders a disservice.

Which is true, but there is no evidence that O is holding significant cash. Their balance last quarter was only $30.72 million. Cash that is not dispersed in dividends is not wasted when it is being used to partially fund acquisitions. O is not just sitting on a war chest of unused cash.

O is not being any more or less conservative than they have in the past. While past results do not guarantee future results, clearly O has been doing something right for the last 20 years.

In terms of growth, O still has plenty of runway ahead of it. While large compared to its immediate peers, it is not even in the top 10 REITs in terms of market cap. Jussi Askola recently wrote a piece on the possibility of O acquiring Spirit (SRC), a large acquisition that I agree would be immediately accretive for shareholders of both companies.

Even without such a large acquisition, O has an incredibly large market to operate in. O only owns 5,483 buildings. They own buildings in over 50 different industries. Just looking at retail, O owns 62 million square feet, while the US has over 10 billion square feet. There is plenty of opportunity for continued growth in the US, and always the possibility of going international.

Like most REITs, O does not have the potential to skyrocket the way a tech stock might. For those looking for consistent and reliably increasing dividends, it is hard to criticize O as an excellent option. We can argue about whether or not there is potential for better returns elsewhere, or whether O's premium is too high, but the dividend is in no more danger today than it was 20 years ago.

