Copper Mountain - The Eva Construction May Be Suspended

In my opinion, construction of the Eva mine is out of the company's reach. At current, relatively low copper prices, Copper Mountain will not be able to raise sufficient financial resources.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (OTCPK:CPPMF) is a small copper producer operating the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada. The property was acquired in 2007 and in 2011 the mine was put online. The operation is jointly owned by Copper Mountain (75%) and Mitsubishi (25%).

This year the company closed an acquisition of Altona Mining, an Australian exploration company owning a copper project called Eva (formerly known as the Cloncurry project). The Eva project, located in a prolific copper camp in Queensland, is fully permitted and ready for construction. However, Copper Mountain has a bit different approach to Eva and intends to convert it into a much larger operation than initially planned. As a result, the company is preparing another economic study for Eva, which should be published soon (3Q 2018).

According to Altona, the initial CAPEX for Eva stands at A$288M or C$269M. Of course, it is likely that a new study, prepared by Copper Mountain, will disclose a bit different CAPEX but today let me assume that C$269M is the right figure. Finally, according to Altona, construction of the Eva mine was supposed to begin in 2019 and end in 2020. I am pretty sure that Copper Mountain wants to meet this timeline.

Investment thesis

According to Altona, the Eva project should deliver the net present value of A$293M (C$274M applying the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar of 1.07:1). In my opinion, it is a lot of money and at current, relatively low prices of copper, it will be extremely difficult to build the Eva mine and realize the value brought by this project. According to the latest financial report, Copper Mountain is deeply in debt. As a result, I think that it is highly unlikely to build Eva using the standard financing sources. In this article I am discussing this thesis.

Cash flow generated by the Copper Mountain mine

In 1H 2018 the Copper Mountain mine, supported by high copper prices (US$3.14 per pound) delivered cash flow from operations (excluding working capital issues) of C$45.8M (C$39.6M in 1H 2017). However, according to my calculations, at current, much lower, copper prices (around US$2.60 per pound) in 2H 2018 the mine is supposed to deliver a cash flow of C$25.0M, only.

Here are the main assumptions used to calculate this cash flow:

2H 2018 production: 40.1 million pounds of copper, 12.5 thousand ounces of gold and 129 thousand ounces of silver (I have arrived at these figures using the company's guidance for 2018 and production figures reported in 1H 2018)

2019 and 2020 production: 86.0 million pounds of copper, 25 thousand ounces of gold and 250 thousand ounces of silver

Metal prices: $2.6 per pound of copper, $1,200 per ounce of gold and $15 per ounce of silver

Copper head grades: 0.31% in 2018 and 0.33% in 2019 and 2020

Copper recovery of 81%; in 2Q 2018, due to a few technical modifications made in 1Q 2018, the company significantly improved copper recoveries (from 77.2% in 2017 to 81.0% in 2Q 2018)

"Payability" ratios (the amount of metals the company is paid for by smelters and refiners): 96% for copper, 95% for gold and 90% for silver

Sustaining capital expenditures: C$5.4M a year (based on the data disclosed in 2Q 2018)

Annual administrative expenses: C$14.4M (based on the costs incurred in 2Q 2018)

Cash cost of production: C$2.57 per pound of copper equivalent (as of 2Q 2018)

Depreciation charge: C$0.54 per pound of copper equivalent (as of 2Q 2018)

Canadian federal and provincial tax rate: 26%

Exchange rate between the Canadian dollar and the US dollar: 0.77:1

Ad below you will find Table 1 summarizing the calculations:

Table 1

Source: Simple Digressions

Debt repayments

As of June 30, 2018 Copper Mountain had the following liabilities:

Table 2

Source: Copper Mountain, 2Q 2018 report

The items marked in red constitute a long-term debt or a quasi debt ("Amounts payable to related parties"). Let me firstly discuss the quasi debt.

Amounts payable to related parties

The Copper Mountain mine is jointly owned by Copper Mountain (75%) and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (25%), a Japanese industrial conglomerate. Classified as a related party, Mitsubishi is the only customer the company sells its products to. What is more, a large part of "Amounts payable to related parties" is attributable to prepayments ("funding advances") made by Mitsubishi (MMC) to purchase the concentrate produced by Copper Mountain. According to the company's 2017 report:

"The Company has also received funding advances from MMC totaling C$39.0M (2016 - C$19.1M)"

Unfortunately, Copper Mountain does not disclose the actual amount of 1H 2018 "funding advances". Let me guess that this item is around C$56.4M disclosed in the line "Amounts payable to related parties".

Now, it looks like the company's approach is that the line "Amounts payable to related parties" is more about payables than a long-term debt. As a result, it is not listed in the table (below) disclosing long-term contractual obligations:

Table 3

Source: Copper Mountain, 2Q 2018 report

Well, I share the company's approach. Similarly to payables (and other working capital components as inventory or receivables), "Amounts payable to related parties" are supposed to stay in the company's balance sheet at a generally unchanged level as long as Copper Mountain sells its concentrate to Mitsubishi. In other words, this accounting entry does not constitute a classic long-term debt. As a result, it is not disclosed as "Contractual obligations".

Contractual obligations

As at the end of June 2018 Copper Mountain held a long-term debt of C$297M (the line "Amounts payable to related parties" is excluded from this calculation). Apart from that, the company held cash of C$72M. As a result, a net debt was standing at C$225M, which was quite a lot taking into account that an annual EBITDA is supposed to stand at C$100M (at copper prices realized in 1H 2018), roughly. If that is the case, a net debt/EBITDA multiple is going to stand at 2.25 (or higher if copper prices realized in 2H 2018 remain at current, relatively low level).

To remind my readers, according to the banking rules, a ratio above 2.0 is considered as a risky one. It means that the chances that Copper Mountain will find the additional bank financing (for example, to build the Eva mine) are pretty small. What is more, the recent drop in copper prices reduces these chances even further.

Now, let me go back to Table 1 disclosing the free cash flow delivered by the Copper Mountain mine. According to this table, at the current copper price of US$2.6 per pound the mine should deliver free cash flow of C$25.0M in 2H 2018 and C$54.1M in 2019 and 2020. These figures have been disclosed in Row 3 (Table 4):

Table 4

Source: Simple Digressions

Now, Row 1 discloses debt repayments rewritten from Table 3 (long-term debt + lease obligations). Then, Row 2 shows the Eva CAPEX. Finally, Row 4 discloses the total cash flow or, better said, the total cash outflow.

Now, the point is that at current low prices of copper the company will not be able to finance the construction of Eva - two green arrows point to a cash deficit to occur at the end of 2019 and 2020. Simply put, Copper Mountain will need C$222M in additional financing (at least).

As a result, I think that the Eva project is going to be suspended, which may be a very negative surprise for Copper Mountain shareholders.

There are two scenarios when Copper Mountain is able to build the Eva mine

Now, there are two possible scenarios where the company is able to construct the Eva mine:

Higher copper prices - I have done my homework and found out that at a price of copper of US$3.9 - US$4.0 the company could finance the construction from internal sources (cash flow delivered by the Copper Mountain mine) Mitsubishi emerging as a white knight - as discussed above, Mitsubishi is a related party for Copper Mountain. Apart from that, this company is a multi-business corporation demonstrating enormous financial power. What is more, Mitsubishi needs copper to run a few of its business lines so it is surely interested in supporting Copper Mountain. However, Mitsubishi emerging as a white knight is not the good news for the current shareholders of Copper Mountain. If that were the case, most likely Copper Mountain would be converted into Mitsubishi's subsidiary with an adverse impact on current shareholders

Summary

I like Copper Mountain. Most recently the company has made progress at its flagship property, the Copper Mountain mine, improving recoveries and delivering decent 1H 2018 results. Very soon the company is supposed to publish a new mine plan for Copper Mountain, significantly extending the life of the mine. What is more, this year Copper Mountain purchased Altona Mining, an exploration company owning a fully permitted copper project in Australia (Eva). According to an initial economic study, the Eva project is supposed to deliver a net present value of C$274M.

However, as discussed in this article, I think that at current, relatively low copper prices the company is not able to build the Eva mine and realize its high value. As a result, an investment in Copper Mountain shares is, in my opinion, a highly risky speculation on much higher copper prices. What is more, there is a risk that the company may become a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Materials - in such a case the current shareholders could be adversely impacted.

