Pretium Resources: How An Old Controversy Can Be Presented As A New One

A more prudent approach is to look at the five-year chart, which shows long-term support at around $5, where I suggest a cautious accumulation.

The Research Group seems a little too harsh to be considered as entirely credible, albeit it is using a variety of good arguments.

Image: The Brucejack

Investment Thesis

Pretium Resources (PVG) is a controversial new gold and silver mine in Canada that has been under the spotlights recently precisely for the same reasons that have corrupted this company's credibility stubbornly since 2013. I believe the stock may present some overvaluation at the moment, but I do not agree with the Viceroy Group when it said on September 6:

The implications of our findings on grade, tonnage and life of mine are damning and lead us to believe that Pretium's equity is highly likely to be worthless in its current state, and its credit significantly impaired. We believe the most likely scenario is that Pretium's assets are seized by its secured creditors as collateral.

Furthermore, Viceroy Group noted in its conclusion:

The upcoming debt repayments and stream repurchase are the clear motivator for such activities. Viceroy believe it is plausible that Pretium can continue this overmining program in the short term, and would not be put off by Q3 results that, similar to Q2 2018, look great at face value. Evidence suggests these results are entirely unsustainable.

In my opinion, PVG presents an opportunity, but well below $6.50 and probably around $5, as I will explain later based on the recent second-quarter earnings results that I covered recently.

PVG data by YCharts

I recommend PVG as a partial sell above $7.50.

A little bit about the situation

While the project delivered initial impressive drilling results consistently and was acclaimed as one of the best gold projects in Canada, with a high-grade in gold and silver, and a very low theoretical AISC below $500 per once, the question about the mine's real underlying potential was not an easy one to answer.

The initial company presentation was flawed and could not be considered entirely straightforward for obvious financial reasons.

However, the mine cleared an essential milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced it achieved commercial production at the Brucejack mine. It is at this precise moment that the troubles of reconciliation began.

Since then, Pretium Resources exhibited some signs of vulnerability and was struggling to match expectation with mining reality and still does. The project - so well defined with graphs and projections - started to crumble under the weight of evidence.

Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, noted in the Q4'17 conference call:

Our underground mining to date is showing us that the location of the best grade mineralization is highly variable. It is important for us to be mining high grade where we have the highest drill definition. Our reserve grade for the proven reserve is 14.5 grams per ton, and reserves are contained within that dotted line box you see outlined within our block model. The one thing that jumps out is that there is a lot of green and yellow within that box. So in order to be mining at 14.5 grams per ton, with all the green and yellow below 14.5 grams per ton.

On August 14, 2018, the company released its second-quarter earnings results, and the situation looked much better, so it seemed.

The company demonstrated a better handle on what needed to be done to maximize production after a period of missteps. Joseph Ovsenek, the CEO, said in the most recent Q2'18 conference call:

With great control fully integrated into our short term mine planning, in March, the positive production trend developed, we've continued through the second quarter will consistently improving results. The great control program is now a standardized component of the mining process and we have sufficient access to a variety of stokes that allow for optimization of odd rates feeding the mill. We now confidently consider production at Bluejack to have achieved steady state, which we can consistently deliver.

Let's look at the past for a minute

Pretium Resources engaged several separate consultants to evaluate and study the Valley of the Kings prospect, which ended with the abrupt resignation of Strathcona Mineral Ltd.'s president, Graham Farquharson, on October 9, 2013.

"Snowden": Well-known service provider, founded in 1987, focusing on mining activities with offices in Australia, South Africa, South America, Canada, and London. The company was engaged by PVG (along with Wardrop, a tetra tech company) in 2012 as part of the feasibility study on the high-grade gold opportunity at Brucejack. "Snowden" engaged to establish a high-grade Mineral Resource estimate for the high-grade gold and silver resources identified to date in the Valley of the Kings and West Zone.

"Farquharson": Graham Farquharson, president of Strathcona Mineral Ltd., was responsible for the sample tower operations at the Brucejack project. G. Farquharson was engaged by PVG as the independent qualified person to oversee and report on the 10,000-ton bulk sample for the program at the Valley of the Kings.

On December 19, 2013, Pretium Resources released the Mineral Resource estimate completed by Snowden Mining Industry Consultants ("Snowden") in June 2013, and later perfected in December 2013.

The technical presentation on February 2014 explained in detail the method used by "Snowden" to get the resource estimates. This updated resource estimate added and even increased the gold grade from the same study dating November 2012.

Gold resources in the Valley of the Kings (5.0 g/t gold-equivalent cut-off) total:

8.7 million oz in the Measured and Indicated Resource categories (15.3 million tonnes grading 17.6 grams of gold per tonne)

4.9 million oz in the Inferred Mineral Resource category (with 5.9 million tonnes grading 25.6 grams of gold per tonne).

Graham Farquharson explained why he disagreed:

Yes, and we told them that it has an excellent chance of being a small-tonnage, high-grade mine in the Cleopatra vein, and a couple of other similar occurrences that they found in the last drilling program. If they lined all those up, there's an excellent chance that they could have a small-tonnage, high-grade gold mine. But they will not have a mine producing 425,000 oz. a year for the next 20 years, as they have been advertising so far. We're not saying there's no gold there.

Let's compare it to the second-quarter 2018 results

According to the company's second-quarter production overview:

Production totaled 111,340 ounces of gold and 118,205 ounces of silver.

Mill feed grade averaged 14.9 grams per ton of gold for the quarter.

Gold recoveries averaged 97.7%.

Process plant throughput averaged 2,604 tons per day for a total of 236,990 tons of ore.

Mine development averaged over 740 meters per month during the quarter to prepare additional stopes which will allow for optimization of ore grades feeding the mill.

Source: PVG press release 2Q'18

Source: PVG Presentation 2Q 2018 (extract)

Gold Production details and balance sheet graph

The graph above offers a good idea of the three crucial items in the balance sheet, which are: Total cash, total debt, and shares outstanding.

We can see that net debt is now $628.9 million, down from $688.4 million the previous quarter.

One comment in my analysis of the second-quarter results resumes the situation. I said:

Again, the variability of the gold deposit is the main issue here and has always been the problem.

The head grade was 9.1 g/t during the first quarter and jumped to 14.9 g/t this quarter, which makes me unsure (as suspicious). This significant jump is encouraging, but we have to "wait and see" for a few more quarters at least. The company mined the best ore specifically to maximize results this quarter, but I do not think it is sustainable for an extended period.

Therefore, investors will have to adjust and probably lower their long-term expectations until a time when facts will force them to change again.

I believe the Viceroy Group's opinion is exaggerating the seriousness of the situation, and the conclusion is weak without a few more quarters of data.

Pretium Resources should not be qualified as "worthless," and Viceroy Group is far from justifying this bold assertion. If we sip through the argumentation and eliminate what is not relevant (historical mainly), one point stands:

Government documents indicate Pretium is moving approximately double the tonnage from the underground mine than disclosed to investors. This suggests reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized. Pretium's operational plan has experienced dramatic changes in a short amount of time, leading us to believe that management is scrambling to find consistent, high-grade ore to maintain the charade that its debt and equity are viable.

As I have explained earlier, I agree with the Viceroy Group about the recent grades that seemed inflated, but besides some quick conjectures on its part, it cannot prove its case and presented only circumstantial elements.

"This suggests reported grades and reserves are significantly inflated, a much greater amount of waste is being dumped into local lakes, and more explosives are being utilized."

A simple comparison between the third quarter of 2017 to the second quarter of 2018 is proving the case.

Viceroy Group said:

This is substantially lower than 9.4 g/t Pretium reported to the street implying a pro-rata grade of 5.37 g/t and a full year grade 4.04 g/t. If Pretium disclosed their tonnage in line with what is coming out of the ground, Pretium would be reconciling at 25% - 33%, significantly below the 2012 proven and probable grade of 16.4 g/t.

What I agree with the Viceroy Group is that Pretium accelerated mining at a faster rate than previously reported:

Pretium is also far ahead of its development schedule for underground works, attributable to a weak Q4 2017 grade, and is now at roughly double the 2014 feasibility study development rate. We believe the company is trying to deliver the results projected by the Snowden resource model by selectively mining high-grade stopes through unsustainably accelerated mine development. Obviously, this practice would be entirely unsustainable, however it does play to Pretium's benefit in the short term given we believe they are actively trying to refinance their high-interest loan book.

But I do not agree with Viceroy when it is asserting that: "We believe the most likely scenario is that Pretium's assets are seized by its secured creditors as collateral." It seems manipulative and unsubstantiated so early in the development process of Brucejack.

Based on the results for H1 2018, Pretium Resources is showing positive free cash flow and has increased total cash to $142.5 million now.

The goal for PVG is still the refinancing of the 7.5% credit facility by the end of 2018, whereby the company has the option to extend the due date one year to December of 2019 while paying a 2.5% extension fee on the principal and cumulated interest at December 31, 2018.

Furthermore, the company wants to pay off the existing 8% stream owned by Osisko (NYSE:OR), due to start in January 2020 (see press release below). Pretium Resources has two possibilities to pay off the stream: first at the end of 2018 for $237 million and second at the end of 2019 for $272 million.

It is a heavy load, but still feasible depending on the production in H2 2018. Worse case scenario, the company can always spread the payment for one year at an extra cost.

Then, after that, it is pure fiction, and I suggest a more Buddhist way of thinking. Pretium Resources is not the jewel that has been pumped by the company, but it is not the lemon described by the Viceroy Group. Difference in perspective and agenda here.

Thus, I suggest a more cautious approach based on the chart. The mid-term line support is $6.50 and will play support probably the next couple of quarters. However, I recommend selling a large part of your holding at or above $8.20.

A more prudent approach is to look at the five-year chart, which shows long-term support at around $5 (where I suggest a cautious accumulation), which may be more suitable for the stock, assuming the substantial uncertainty about the long-term viability of the mine and the company's debt load.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me in the gold sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I occasionally trade PVG.