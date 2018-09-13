Weekly Oil Storage Report - U.S. Crude Exports Set To Rocket Higher

Product demand is not weak as some would suspect from the builds in this report. Rather, petroleum product imports spiked to the highest level YTD in this report.

Highlight

US crude storage fell more than we expected this week at -5.296 million bbls versus our forecast of around -4 million bbls. The big delta this week was the strong refinery throughput, which came in at 17.857 million b/d. This is a staggering figure, considering refineries usually enter maintenance season around this time of the year. This report's refinery throughput puts the figure at an all-time high for this time of the year.

US crude storage continues to drop, thanks to stellar refinery demand and lower than expected imports. US crude imports are expected to trend lower, despite elevated Saudi crude imports. As you will on the charts below, of crude imports by country, other suppliers are starting to show lower exports to the US, while Saudi Arabia, Canada, and Mexico remain the key suppliers:

Sources: EIA, HFI Research

Other than the bullish crude storage figures, EIA reported relatively bearish product storage figures. But before you point to "disappointing" demand as the reason, here's the 4-week average implied petroleum demand charts:

Sources: EIA, HFI Research

As you can see from the charts above, the implied demand for US petroleum products on a 4-week average basis is at an all-time high, and if you look at the individual product breakdown, there are no signs of "disappointing" demand.

If not product demand, why were the product builds counter-seasonal?

For one, US refinery throughput remains materially higher with 2018 throughput ~2 million b/d higher than the 5-year average.

In addition, US net imports of petroleum products remain low relative to the range we saw in 2018.

Sources: EIA, HFI Research.

US petroleum product exports rebounded, but petroleum product imports moved to the highest level year-to-date. This explains a part of why we had such a large total liquid stockpile build. In addition, seasonally speaking, the 5-year average shows this report to have a build of 5.944 million bbls versus the 10.11 million bbls we saw this week.

Overall, this EIA storage report was bullish. Product demand remains stellar, while high refinery throughput pushes lower US crude storage.

US Crude Exports Set to Rocket Higher

With Brent-WTI spreads at $9.35/bbl, US crude exports starting in October are expected to be materially higher than the current level:

Using our model, we are seeing US crude exports averaging closer to 2.25 million b/d in Q4 2018. This combined with the fact that the Permian is not at full capacity and US oil production growth to slow considerably in Q4 leaves US crude storage precariously skewed to the downside.

One key variable is dependent on how much US refineries will run in Q4. If throughput remains high with product demand remaining strong, then we could see a very drastic reduction in US crude storage in Q4. The most bullish scenario would be where US crude storage falls to ~310 million bbls by the end of December. But our view is that something will have to give leaving this scenario as a low likely probability event.

But what readers should be well aware of going to the end of the year is that with Iran's crude exports now materially moving lower, our global oil market balance shows a material deficit into year-end. This is precarious considering that US is the only place right now with excess storage. What would it be like if US storage starts to get squeezed thanks to the deficit globally?

In our opinion, if WTI continues to move higher, President Trump will have to release SPR to keep oil prices tamed. If so, Brent-WTI spreads will widen further (past $10/bbl) and push US crude exports even higher. This would only lead to even lower US crude storage by the end of the year.

With US crude exports set to rocket higher, our models are suggesting much more downside ahead for US crude storage.

Crude

Cushing

Gasoline

Distillate

Crude Imports

Total Liquid Stockpile

US Oil Production and Adjustment

Days of Supply

Conclusion

The physical glut that capped oil prices from the end of June to mid-August is completely gone. Global exports are now starting to lag materially behind as Iran's crude exports start to fall meaningfully. Over the weekend, we wrote to subscribers that Iran's floating storage is starting to build meaningfully, and preliminary figures show China and India crude imports from Iran to be significantly lower than the previous month. In fact, Iran's crude exports to China for the first 12-days of September is 0 b/d. Yes, zero.

The supply gap will hit the physical oil market first like a sledge hammer and then it will ripple into the US market. Brent-WTI spreads are widening materially again and could possibly go past $10/bbl, which would put significant pressure on US crude storage into year-end.

The oil market is once again signaling that a new high is about to come. The question is, are you positioned correctly?

