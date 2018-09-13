JD.com's Big Drop: Opportunity Or Trap?

The stock has plunged and is now off almost 50% of its 52-week high.

Introduction

Every investor in JD.com (JD), probably almost all of China, everyone who is interested in the stock market and their little sister must have heard the news by now: Richard Liu, the founder, CEO and chairman of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was in prison in Minneapolis for 16 hours. As in any good drama, there were (will be?) several installments.

First there was the allegation of 'sexual misconduct'. JD's stock fell about 6%. Then came the mugshots and the news that the 'sexual misconduct' was actually a rape case.

(Source)

The stock took another dive of 10%.

In the third installment, a few law firms announced that they were investigating a class action suit against JD.

In this article I give some background to who Richard Liu is, what he means to JD.com, the risks of the rape case and the action suits and what to do now with the stock in the present situation.

The price versus the fundamentals

This is the price evolution of JD since its IPO in 2014:

JD data by YCharts

As you can see, the stock has been very volatile all along. JD made its IPO in May 2014 at $19. The price went up to $29.6 on June 12, 2014, just a few weeks after the IPO. Then in May 22, 2016, the stock was at a low of $22 again. It was at an all-time high at $50.68 on January 29 of this year and is now back to a $52-week low, hitting $26 on September 5, just a few days ago.

The thing is, if you look at the revenue of JD and the price of the stock, you see an interesting difference:

JD data by YCharts

The fundamentals of the company have grown consistently. JD's revenue is at more than $19B quarterly now. Only the price has jumped all over the place.

'But what about the margins?' I hear some readers think. Well, these are negative and have been for a while.

JD Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

But this is not a bad thing, as you may think. JD is investing like hell in its logistics, big data, cloud infrastructure and its O2O grid (online-to-offline).

The frantic investing

The frantic spending of JD in its infrastructure, an intelligent grid, is necessary to stay ahead of competitors. Alibaba (BABA) is building out its logistic network as well. The operating margins of Amazon (AMZN) were minus 30% and more in the first decade of its existence. Now, I know that JD is older than a decade, but Amazon acted in a blue ocean, while JD works in a red one. (Click here if you don't understand the blue ocean reference). That is why JD has to speed up its investing.

Underpinning JD’s world-beating delivery speed is some of the world’s most advanced logistics and smart supply chain management technologies. Using capabilities such as data mining, natural language processing, image recognition and machine learning to better understand, anticipate and plan for changes in demand in real-time, JD is at the forefront of e-commerce supply chain innovation. This enables the company to provide truly differentiated and personalized customer service.

(Source: tamebay.com)

I think it is fair to say that JD has something very valuable in its hands. Because the system will become more and more intelligent, JD can keep spending huge sums of money simply because less and less people will be needed to operate the system.

As of today, JD employs roughly 160,000 full-time workers in Asia. Over the next decade, Liu said, he hopes to see that number dwindle to “less than 8,000” better-paid staffers who work two or three hours daily.

(Source: Washington Post)

The story with investors in Amazon has always been (righteously so, in my opinion): 'They can have profits any time they want.' And that was always true. Most investors believed it and invested along these lines. But for JD exactly the same can be said. Liu is not the man to harvest the crop prematurely if he sees it can keep growing for a long time. He was the one who sold cd-burners with a loss at the end of the nineties, because he could sell more cds then. And it worked: he became the biggest in just a few years time.

Because a lot of investors don't seem to able to understand the edge that JD has, this caused the stock to drop already before Liu's rape allegation. This is the chart of the six months before the accusation was made public:

JD data by YCharts

The rape charge shaved off another 16%:

JD data by YCharts

Richard Liu: early years

Before I go my view of the possible consequences, I want to give you some background on Richard Liu.In his home country, Liu is very famous, somewhat like Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos (but more publicly active then the latter).

Liu was born as Liu Qiangdong in 1973, in Suqian.

(Suqian, Wikipedia)

He comes from a poor background. His parents were coal shippers. The young Liu was interested in politics and enrolled for sociology at the prestigious People's University in Beijing. He got his bachelor in sociology, but became more interested in business. In the meantime he taught himself to program computers. Because of his interest in business, he followed an EMBA (Executive MBA, mostly done when you already work, in contrast to an ordinary MBA) at the China Europe International Business School.

Liu showed a keen interest in entrepreneurship. At college, he squirreled away money he earned with programming work and invested it in a restaurant business. Unfortunately, it failed and Liu was in debt. But Liu had learned a valuable lesson: he would never let others take his money without total control.

After his graduation, Liu started working for Japan Life, a Japanese health company, and combined the jobs of business and computer director, while also supervising the logistics.

The start of JD (JingDong)

In June 1998, he started Jingdong, a retailer specialized in magneto-optical products such as cd-burners and cds to burn. The name Jingdong came from Liu's college girlfriend Gong Xiaojing and Liu Qiangdong. They stayed together for several years, but split up because they had a different point of view about Liu's entrepreneurship.

In 2003, SARS broke out in China. It is a dangerous contagious respiratory disease, so most Chinese preferred not go out, but stay indoors. All 12 JingDong stores were closed. That gave Liu time to think and he started selling cds online, at first as a sidekick, as it were. The first online JD shop opened in 2004 and already a year later, the online shop was so successful that Liu closed all his brick-and-mortar stores and become full time e-retail entrepreneur.

The company slowly evolved from magneto-optical products to electronics and eventually almost everything you could think of. It is the biggest 1P e-commerce company of China (1P means that the company does the sales itself; Alibaba is mainly a platform for 3P or third-party sales). JD.com made its IPO on 22 May 2014.

Liu's love life is intertwined with JD

Liu's love life plays an important role for the company. If not, I would not discuss it here. A part of the name of Liu's first big love, his university sweetheart Gong Xiaojing, is in the name of the company. JingDong is a composition of the last characters of Gong Xiaojing and Liu Qiangdong.

His second relationship was with Zhuang Jia, who was a senior employee of JD. In July 2012, Weibo (WB) users saw that Liu and Zhuang both sent out a tweet about home-grown tomatoes just a few minutes apart from each other. Speculations started spreading that the tomatoes were identical and that the two had a romance. The company confirmed then that Liu and Zhuang had been in a relationship for three years already. This incident was known as "Tomato Gate".

But the most notorious affair certainly is the most recent one. It resulted in a marriage in 2015 and a daughter in 2016. The wife of Liu is a celebrity of her own in China. She's known as 'Sister Milk Tea', because of a picture of her holding the popular drink that went viral on Baidu Tieba in 2009, when she was 16.

Her real name is Zhang Zetian or Nancy Zhang. She is 19 years younger than Liu. They got to know each other in New York, while both were studying there.

From-rags-to-riches through long-term thinking

Liu said that his dream as a child was to earn enough to be able to eat meat more than the once or twice a year he ate it as a child. Then you know that he comes from a poor background. The fact that Liu is one of the richest men in China now really is a from-rags-to-riches story. But it took courage and tough decisions to become a billionaire. He divorced from his first lover because she didn't want to follow his ambitions.

JD only started its online business in 2003, because of SARS, a severe respiratory illness that is caused by a virus and is very contagious. To protect his employees and because there wasn't much traffic at all (people didn't take the risk to leave their houses), Liu closed all of his 12 shops. To have some income and to kill time, he started selling his products online.

When Liu made the decision to close 11 of his 12 shops to put all his money on selling online in 2004, it was his decision and his alone:

In 2004, Liu gathered his team together to discuss dropping the company’s offline businesses and becoming a purely online retail company. He’d concluded that the offline user experience was unsatisfactory. Online, consumers could just click and buy without bargaining. They could distinguish the authentic from the fake, and they could buy cheaper products and still get proper invoices. Moreover, JD’s online growth was much higher than offline. Liu’s ideas did not gain much support. Employees argued that internet penetration was low and not many people had computers. Internet orders were not seen as reliable"

(From The JD.com story: An e-commerce phenomenon" by Zhigang Li)

So despite resistance of his complete team, Liu pushed through his plan, looking at the long term:

From the first day of our business to now, we have been planning on a long-term basis, and we have had small profits but fast turnover, with scale as our first priority.

(From The JD.com story: An e-commerce phenomenon" by Zhigang Li)

Now you could say that it was easy to see that e-retail would become the future, but that is with hindsight. The change in strategy was certainly a big risk. In 2005, the first year all JD sales were done online, sales dropped to 30 million yuan (about $4.35M), less than half of JD's sales in 2004. But Liu was persistent and in the first five years of the online store, sales grew by an average of 300% every year. If JD had been on the stock market at that time, how do you think the stock price would have done in 2005? Indeed, it would have fallen like a rock. Liu doesn't matter for the stock price over the short term, he thinks big and looks at the long term. And if you are a shareholder of JD, you should too, because otherwise you will be frustrated.

In 2007, another crucial decision was made by Liu, again against his own board: a self-owned logistics system. Just as Jeff Bezos, Liu wants a good customer experience above anything else and since the Chinese logistic system didn't allow secure and fast delivery, Liu decided to build his own, no matter how high the cost. JD logistics (in which JD.com still owns 81.4% of the shares) is worth about $15B on its own now.

It actually comes down to this: Liu grew up in a poor environment and has become richer than he could have ever dreamed. In his mind this means he is free and he can do whatever he thinks is the best for the company for the long term, disregarding the short term. If you can't handle that as an investor in the stock, JD is probably not the right stock for you. For me it is completely in line with my own investment style. I don't care where the stock is at the end of the year, next year or even in 2022. I invest for the very long term and then I feel great in the company of CEOs who also think along these lines. Richard Liu is certainly one of them.

Liu, a dedicated owner and CEO

Liu has built his company from the bottom up through long-term thinking and investing to fulfill his vision time and again. But he certainly still is obsessed with every little detail of his company at every moment. Witness this anecdote from a Forbes article:

Richard Liu, the founder and chief executive of Chinese online retailer JD.com, arrived at the daily 8:30 a.m. executive meeting late last year an unhappy customer. He had ordered ice cream on JD's internet shopping mall and, to his dismay, it arrived slightly melted. He would have none of such slapdash service. There would be no further expansion of that company's new grocery-delivery business, he announced to the assembled executives, until the problem was fixed.

Liu orders at least two things from JD every day to see if the delivery is in time, the package is well protected and the quality of the purchase is excellent. If not, he immediately solves the problem. This very hands-on approach really is what I want to see in leaders of companies that I own stock of.

The rape allegation: opportunity or trap?

Now that you have some more background on Richard Liu and his business principles, the question remains of course: is the big drop in JD's stock price an opportunity or a trap?

One of the main reasons I am invested in JD.com is Richard Liu. He is in my opinion one of those visionary leaders that have a good idea, start a company from (almost) scratch and then execute, execute and execute, always looking years ahead, often beyond the more limited outlook of competitors and investors. You know the type: Jeff Bezos of Amazon (AMZN), Steve Jobs of Apple (AAPL), Bill Gates of Microsoft (MSFT), Howard Schultz of Starbucks (SBUX), Elon Musk of PayPal (PYPL), Tesla (TSLA) and SpaceX, Jack Ma of Alibaba (BABA), Sergei Brin and Larry Page of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Marc Benioff of Salesforce (CRM), Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook (FB), Reed Hastings of Netflix (NFLX), Pony Ma of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) etc.

But that also means that if Liu would fall away, there is a big problem for JD. Think Apple without Jobs. Or actually even worse. JD.com is Richard Liu. In Apple you still had Steve Wozniak, who was responsible for the technical fundamentals of Apple. But because Liu has 80% of the voting power in JD.com, the board can't even come together or vote. The Financial Times wrote in 2014:

Liu was accused of a first degree rape. If you look at the Minnesota rape and sexual assault laws, it means he could face a sentence of a maximum of 30 years. So if Liu would indeed be put behind bars, there would be a enormous problem for JD. Even if they work around the voting and decision problem, the company would certainly miss the vision and drive of its founder.

But on the other hand, I think that it is very unlikely that Liu will be imprisoned at all. I have several reasons to think this.

The first reason to believe that Liu won't be put behind bars is that he was released after just 16 hours, even though the Minnesota law allows 36 hours of imprisonment. But because the day the arrest and a Sunday don't count, they could have kept Liu in prison until Monday at noon. The fact that he was released on Saterday afternoon around 4 pm seems to indicate that prosecutors didn't follow the police in their thinking:

Even after police decide there’s probable cause to arrest someone, prosecutors may later determine there isn’t enough evidence to proceed, meaning they don’t believe they can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt, according to Gerald Lefcourt, a criminal defense attorney in Manhattan. "Obviously, something happened after this arrest that had prosecutors thinking this wasn’t a case at all -- either something the arrestee said or the complainant said," Lefcourt said. "Things like this aren’t typical, something had to have happened after the arrest."

(Source: bloomberg.com)

This article article is the second reason:

(Source: Twitter)

You could consider this as morally wrong, but the fact that both the supposed victim and the supposed aggressor are back in China makes it very improbable that the case will be completed. Besides that, there are lots of rumors in China that Liu was framed by the Chinese student. Another theory is that the whole case is a conspiracy to hurt a Chinese business leader as a part of the pending trade war between China and the US.

The third reason to believe Liu will not be put in jail is that China doesn't have an extradition treaty with the U.S. So even if Liu would be charged and put on trial, which I think is very unlikely, and he would be sentenced in absentia, what reason would China have to turn him in? What reason would Liu have to travel to the US again?

Some claim that Liu could be under stricter scrutiny of the Chinese government because this means bad publicity for the whole country. While I can imagine that there could be a conversation with Liu about this, I don't think any consequences will follow. Liu has a network of high-ranked government contacts because of his study in sociology at the People's University in Beijing, one of the top three universities, especially for politics, sociology and business.

About the class action suits I can be very short: I don't believe in the cases. If a stock falls dramatically, this has become almost common practice. And JD is one of the worst performing stock over the last year, so this is not unusual. These allegations are mostly laughable. JD is known for good business practices, so I don't see any risk there, unless for investors that follow the firms and lose time and money.

For these reasons I think that the risk that Liu faces a conviction is rather small. Therefore I see this situation as an opportunity and personally I have upped my already considerable position in JD by about 5%.

But of course there is key-man risk. The possible return is substantial, though, if you are a long-term investor and I think that the key-man risk is very limited. If you think this situation is too risky for your taste, but you are thrilled by the low prices, then I think it might be a good idea to refrain from buying now. Follow this case closely and get in or buy more if there is more clarity around an accusation. But that could take quite a while and it can even go by without notice.

Conclusion

Richard Liu is the heart and soul of JD.com. He has the vision, the audacity and the execution to make JD much bigger then it is now. But because he is so important and because the board can not even vote without him, a conviction would mean an absolute disaster for JD (and its shareholders). But because of the reasons that I have given in this article, I don't think a jail sentence is likely. Therefore I have upped my substantial position in JD by about 5%.

In the meantime: keep growing!

