The Rubicon Project: Nascent Turnaround Prospects

Can this company rise from the ashes? We take an in-depth look at the company in the paragraphs below.

I got asked about an 'off the radar' small cap concern this week. The stock has cratered in recent years. However, there appears a possible nascent recovery and the shares have seen some insider buying of late as well. Therefore, I am updating and republishing research on this name that was first shared with Busted IPO Forum members four weeks ago.

Company Overview:

Founded in 2007, Los Angeles based The Rubicon Project, Inc. (RUBI) is an independent global exchange for advertising. More specifically, the company provides a technology solution that helps websites and applications sell ads programmatically - i.e. the algorithmic purchase and sale of advertising space in real time - to buyers. The world's leading advertising agencies, as well as website and mobile app publishers, utilize Rubicon's platform to execute tens of billions of advertising transactions each month. Rubicon's management believes that its platform ultimately reaches ~1 billion users. This ~$180 million company and now busted IPO went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $86.2 million at $15 per share.

Rubicon generates revenue from the buying and selling of advertising inventory transacted on its platform. Advertising inventory is created when users access sellers' content. Sellers provide advertising inventory to Rubicon's platform in the form of advertising requests. Once those requests are received, the company sends bid requests algorithmically to buyers, enabling them to bid on sellers' advertising inventory. Winning bids create advertising, or paid impressions, for the seller to present to the user. The total volume of spending between buyers and sellers on the company's platform is known as 'advertising spend'. Rubicon collects a percentage of the advertising spend for its service. Until October 2017, it collected a fee from both buyer and seller. Now it collects only from the seller - more on this shortly. The fees collected divided by the advertising spend equate to the company's 'take rate'. The volume of paid impressions measured as a percentage of ad requests is referred to as the 'fill rate'. About 2/3rds of Rubicon's revenue is derived from the U.S.

The Market:

The global market for advertising is enormous, with 2018 ad spend projected at ~$550 billion, according to Statista. Digital advertising spend is growing rapidly, but Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) are absorbing an ever increasing share of this growth. Despite their dominance, there is still a large addressable content and application market that is highly fragmented, which Rubicon estimates at ~$19 billion (of ad spend) this year, representing a ~22% CAGR since 2015. Approximately 83% of U.S. digital display ads will be purchased programmatically in 2018. The advertising exchange marketplace is currently experiencing consolidation in two ways. First, according to management, many of its buyers are stating that they plan on using fewer exchanges going forward. This will likely be a positive for Rubicon's global independent platform as it will be the recipient of additional future business that is no longer going to smaller industry players. Second, the recent purchase of competitor AppNexus by AT&T (T), reportedly for between $1.6 and $2.0 billion, demonstrates how an ad exchange can extend the vertical foot print of a TV and video content provider.

Brief History of Industry and Rubicon:

Until 2016, Rubicon held a significant position in desktop advertising and the industry operated under a protocol known as waterfalling. With its premium auction solution in this market, the company was able to raise fees to both buyers and sellers. Under waterfalling, publishers would work with the networks or platforms that offered the highest rates first (e.g. Google and Rubicon). Those impressions that did not receive bids under the highest rate networks would be moved to lower rate platforms until the publishers monetized every impression.

Three shifting industry dynamics occurred in 2016 that had an injurious effect on Rubicon. First, there was a switch from waterfalling to a protocol known as header bidding. This procedure is effectively a change in the auction process by which, instead of allocating an impression to one exchange running a single auction, a publisher exposes the impression to multiple exchanges, each of which selects a winning bid through its own initial auction and passes that winning bid into a secondary auction to compete for the impression with all other participating exchanges' winning bids. Rubicon was caught unprepared and suffered a significant loss of market share as its overall take rate was much too high; thus effectively lowering the bids it represented at the secondary auctions. Owing to the increase of header bidding transactions, Rubicon was ultimately forced to charge lower buyer fees in order to pass higher bids to the downstream decisioning process. Finally, in an acknowledgement of its decreasing advertising spend resulting from plummeting fill rates - net revenues had plunged from $83.7 million in 4Q15 to $35.2 million in 3Q17 - Rubicon eliminated buyer fees altogether in November 2017. This was a drastic step considering that buyer transaction fees represented ~51% of Rubicon's revenue in 2016 and 49% for the first ten months of 2017. As a result, the company's take rate dove from 25% for all of 2016 to 11.6% as it exited 2017. Although painful, it was a necessary step, as 11.6% of something is better than 25% of nothing.

The second dynamic impacting the company's fill rate was its auction process protocol. Through 2017, Rubicon was conducting second price auctions for its header bidding. In second price auctions, the winner only has to pay the amount of the highest unsuccessful bid. Since many other marketplaces were conducting first price auctions (highest bid pays that amount), Rubicon's auction process was putting its buyers at a competitive disadvantage in these transactions while creating confusion in the market, as it was often unclear how competing buyers were formulating their bids. To remedy this matter, Rubicon made first price its default auction dynamic for header bidding transactions effective January 22, 2018; thus, providing better transparency and predictability for clients in an effort to capture more advertising spend.

A third shift in industry dynamics was the de-emphasizing of desktop advertising in favor of mobile and video advertising. Historically, open-market place (OMP) transactions for desktop display advertising was the source of most activity on Rubicon's platform. Consistent with market trends, the OMP desktop business declined significantly as other transaction types and channels absorbed a greater share of advertising spend. The company has since focused more on increasing mobile ad spend.

Also, it should be noted that in Europe, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), designed to enable individuals to better control their personal data, went into effect in May 2018. Rubicon experienced a slightly lower ad spend as its exchange participants scrambled to get familiar and compliant with the new privacy procedures. This will likely amount to a minor short-term disruption.

New Management:

All of these remedies to stem Rubicon's precipitous drop in revenues were put into effect by a relatively new management team headed by CEO Michael Barrett. Installed in March 2017, he was previously chief executive of mobile advertising marketplace Millennial Media and chief revenue officer at Yahoo! In July of the same year, the company acquired nToggle, Inc., a provider of technology to make it easier and more cost effective for programmatic buyers to find the inventory they are looking for among the billions of bid requests they receive each day (a.k.a. traffic shaping technology). It can be reasoned that if buyers can more readily find what they are looking for, they will win more auctions, increasing Rubicon's advertising spend. The company has also added a feature for buyers known as the estimated market rate, which enables their platforms to achieve better performance by reducing overbidding without significantly undermining win rates.

Also, in an attempt to relieve pressure on margins after revenues plunged, Rubicon let go of ~100 employees, or 19% of its total workforce in 1Q18. This was the second such purge - the first occurring in 4Q16/1Q17 - since header bidding drastically cut into its revenues. Overall, employment is down ~38% since its peak in September 2016.

Recent Results:

All of these measures resulted in 2Q18 revenues of $28.6 million, down ~33% from 2Q17 but up ~15% sequentially versus 1Q18. Although revenues were down year over year, removing buyer's fees brought the ad spend up 16% in 2Q18 versus 2Q17 after being up 10% in 1Q18. Management believes 3Q18 ad spend will be up north of 20%. The take rate was 12.1%, which has no real comp versus 2017 owing to the removal of buyer's fees but was up 30 basis points sequentially over 1Q18. Management anticipates a similar or greater rate in 3Q18. Probably of greater significance, ~77% of Rubicon's total revenue came from header bidding transactions. Mobile ad spend grew 40% y-o-y and accounted for slightly more than 50% of total ad spend as the company shifted emphasis away from the desktop; video ad spend grew north of 50% and audio spend nearly tripled. Adjusted EBITDA, which has been negative since 3Q17, is expected to turn positive in 4Q18. It was ~$5 million shy of break-even in 2Q18.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Rubicon exited 2H18 with $104 million in cash, down from ~$132 million at the beginning of the year, and no debt. Cash should not be an issue if management gets the company Adj. EBITDA positive by year's end.

With header bidding-generated industry headwinds and the previous regime's slow reaction to them, it is not surprising to see that Wall Street analysts have taken a wait-and-see attitude towards Rubicon. Of the eight analysts making commentary since the management shake-up, six rate Rubicon a hold and two rate it a buy. The median twelve-month price target is an underwhelming $4.00 per share.

However, CEO Barrett has a different view of Rubicon's prospects, given his 100,000 share purchase at $3.42 per share on August 7th, 2018.

Verdict:

After briefly trading north of $20 per share in 2016, this busted IPO closed below $2 as recently as April 2018. CEO Barrett has Rubicon pointing in the right direction after two years in the wilderness. The acquisition of AppNexus makes one of its large competitors no longer 'independent', which should benefit Rubicon longer-term. Google and Facebook presence is always a concern, but with $2 a share in cash, a current stock price of ~$3.75, and further consolidation likely in this sector, the risk/reward profile on the stock seems positive.

The Rubicon Project seems to be a 'watch item' stock that merits a small purchase within a well-diversified portfolio at this moment.

