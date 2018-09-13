I Sold JD.com, Here's Why

Photo Source

JD.com (JD) inevitably has been a great growth story, known by many as the Amazon of China. The company has been growing like a weed, expanding its footprint all over China and with plans to expand into the rest of the world. However I deviated from one of my investment rules, buy what you know and or use. As a result I took about a 15% loss in my investment in JD over the past year. While the company has potential for huge growth, I believe there are a few headwinds investors aren't often acknowledging that could be negative for the stock price. At the end of the day we are investing to see a return and we need to see a catalyst besides the obvious to result in that return.

JD Remains A Strong Growth Stock

JD.com remains a strong growth stock. With its most recent second quarter earnings showing revenue growth of over 30%.

While the company beat on the top line and by an impressive amount, the company missed estimates for earnings. Ultimately, the company is investing in its growth strategy and earnings for a company like this can be all over the place.

Taking a further look into what is going on we find the following. Shares dropped on the news that it was guiding for less revenue in the next quarter then initially expected. For Q3 guidance has revenue of RMB104.5B or $15.2 billion, this is compared to the previous guidance of RMB109B or $15.9 billion. The drop in expected revenue could be driven by tariff related weakness among other things, the problem is that it only represents 20% growth over the prior year's 3rd quarter. While this is still attractive, it is significantly less then the typical 30%+ the company has been giving investors.

The company also so net service revenue grew 51% to $1.8B for the quarter. Service revenues include market place transactions from its 170k merchants, as well as advertising. This is a highly profitable division as it costs the company less to operate than the logistical parts.

Annual active customer accounts increased 21.5% from the year prior to 313.8M. This leaves a huge amount of potential customer growth on the table as China's population now online is estimated to be 772 million people.

Lastly, the company had a strong financial position with $8 billion in cash on hand compared to $3.27 billion in debt. This leaves the company with a net cash position of close to $5 billion. It may not sound like much but this is a stock with a $32 billion dollar market cap now, leaving investors with 15% of cash to market capitalization.

The company continues to benefit from the growth in retail as well as online sales.

The company is benefiting from the growing retail market. What is interesting is the top 20 retailers market share in China versus the United States. While this would appear to be a positive as the company can continue to grow its share, it should be noted it is because there are so many retailers with the ability to capture share. Let us remember, with manufacturing being domestic for almost all retailers in China, the cost of production is low. It also allows for quick turn around time for new product additions. As a result, the competitive landscape is a different then here at home. With there being easy accessibility and more trust between supplier and distributors alongside with distributors being able to manufacturer their own goods easily. The verticals are much more present in China than in the Untied Sates.

The company likes to compare itself to Amazon.com (AMZN) in the United States. But what it fails to recognize is there is no real formidable competitor to Amazon at home. It also is comparing growth rates to a company with twice its revenue. Lastly, it doesn't recognize Alibaba (BABA) as a competitor in its presentation which is odd due to the clear overlap in its businesses.

As we can see above here, the company is now seeing year over year growth similar to Amazon, where in the past it was growing 40%+. The reason this is troubling to investors is because the company clearly has a larger potential market, with the population being 3x the size of the United States. Yet its growth is in line with Amazon who once again is recognizing twice the revenue. Additionally, the company is seeing a decline in growth as it is increasing its spending. Usually increase in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue grow only if the company is experiencing higher growth then in the past. That is not the case here. The company is pressuring its own margins which should normally be fine in the case of a growth stock. But as the market has shown us it is not fine when growth decelerates. With this being recognized, there had to be a decision as to whether it was worth waiting out future performance. Much of the last year I owned shares the company has reported quarters that were seen as unimpressive by the investment community. For the company to see a rise in share price we would need to find something else.

Why I Sold

As JD.com continues to perform, but not perform well enough for investors, the share price has lagged.

The shares have returned down to levels seen in the beginning of 2017. This is quite a big downward draft. And while not all due to performance of the entity, as we recently saw a 15% drop related to the allegations against the CEO. This brought to recognition for retail investors how important Richard Liu is to the company. Should anything happen to him the direction of the company moving forward might not be the path in which investors hope for. While the forward P/E ratio has come down, it is trading quite high for a company with 30% growth. Then again it does have a large market potential and continues to look to expansion in other markets.

Currently the sentiment surrounding Chinese stock and companies is weak. Much of this is due to the trade war brewing between the two largest trading nations in the world. Should this be resolved it could certainly lead to a rise in share price. The problem in the mean time is that there is no resolution yet presented and it continues to be a worsening problem. With more and more tariffs being levied. If this should continue it could further cause the shares to drop. Remembering the company is a retailer, if the economy in which it operates in faces headwinds, the people it sells to do to. This would lead to slower revenue growth than originally predicted. Recognizing this ahead of time is crucial for investors to protect their principle.

The company also has formidable competition with Alibaba operating and performing in the same arena. Each are investing in similar technology, as well as other operations in the area of delivery and logistics. Ultimately, it could take one successful turn by one company or the other to extremely outperform the other and become the top dog in its market. Time will only tell, but this does make the situation inherently more risky then in a market where there is only one such competitor such as Amazon has.

For me personally, I had few investments in which there was a loss to be taken for tax purposes this year. As a result, I decided to take the tax loss and evaluate the situation in the coming weeks as I have time to wait for the 30 day rule to pass. I do not foresee a coming catalyst the would result in the shares rocketing back up 20% to where I sold. Let alone I don't see a reason why shares should rise the more then 50% back to their highs of the year.

Conclusion

As an investor, I have usually followed a few rules that I conclude lead to successful investments. One of them was invest in companies with earnings, and while this doesn't mean companies with little in earnings cant outperform as we have learned from Amazon, it does generally leave a margin of safety. I also like to invest in what I know and or use. Since I know what JD does but am unable to use it or relate to it, it takes away from the perspective of how the company really is from a consumer perspective. I invested in the shares a year ago as I believe the company has a long run way for growth. I came to realize however that this runway for growth is recognized by the market and its not hiding from anyone. This is the reason shares trade at the P/E they do. As the trade war evolves and the company reports future earnings, investors should watch to see what effect if any this has. Additionally, I will reconsider purchasing shares when I believe there is more positive catalysts going forward. The strong cash position does leave a margin of safety, but so far this has yet to help shares remain stable. Should shares fall another 15% I would strongly consider re-establishing a position. In the mean time investors should remain cautious due to the numerous headwinds.

