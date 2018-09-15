The Main Risk For Eurocommercial Properties' 7% Dividend Yield? Complacency!

One immediate solution could be to offer a more attractively priced stock dividend, instead of offering it at a premium.

Introduction

The share price of Eurocommercial Properties (OTC:EUCMF) has lost approximately 15% in just a few trading days after Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded pretty much the entire European commercial REIT sector. But this has no impact on my investment thesis, and I will explain why.

Eurocommercial Properties is a Dutch REIT (without any properties in the Netherlands), and I would recommend to use Euronext Amsterdam as main trading place. The ticker symbol in Amsterdam is ECMPA, and the average daily volume is 98,000 shares. The current market capitalization of this REIT is 1.51B EUR.

Morgan Stanley downgraded European commercial REITs, and for a good reason

Morgan Stanly sent shockwaves through the European commercial REIT space at the end of August when the REIT analyst downgraded some European names citing valuation concerns. This caused the share prices of for instance Klépierre, Intu Properties, and Eurocommercial Properties to drop.

Am I surprised by the downgrade? Not at all. In fact, this was long overdue. As you may remember, I have always been building my own simplified NAV models based on a much higher required rental income than the valuations used by the REITs and the valuations of recent transactions.

That's also the main reason why I was very disappointed to learn Eurocommercial acquired a new mall at a rental yield of less than 4%. Although the Woluwe shopping center appears to be a Tier-1 property, I'm not sure this was one of Eurocommercial's best moves (especially as its own development projects have much higher returns).

So, no, I am not surprised by the general downgrade by Morgan Stanley. However, I am surprised by the market's reaction, as it appears to be very clear this was not priced in yet. But I'm not worried, as even using a more strict required rental income yield Eurocommercial Properties still isn't expensive. I agree with Morgan Stanley's assessment REITs have been using cap rates that are too optimistic on a longer term, but this doesn't mean there's no upside potential.

A quick review of the FY 2018 results, and my own NAV calculation

When I ran the numbers in February, I was estimating the full-year gross rental income to be approximately 192M EUR. Eurocommercial surpassed my expectations with a GRI of 197.05M EUR, which is almost 3% higher than I anticipated despite a relatively low increase of 1.4% of the like-for-like rental growth.

The net income was just 72.1M EUR, but this was impacted by a 24M EUR tax charge (these taxes are deferred until Eurocommercial sells the properties it has created a theoretical value increase in) and a negative 22.4M EUR impact on the total fair value of its assets. Looking at the cash flow statements, the operating cash flow was approximately 110M EUR (excluding the impact of the settlement of financial instruments).

My NAV model gets updated on two accounts: First of all, I am using a 197M EUR gross rental income, but I'm also increasing my required gross rental yield from 6.75% to 7%. The reason for doing so is pretty simple: the Swedish national bank has postponed a rate hike, but the general perception is to see the Riksbank hiking its interest rate in December. Considering the Swedish properties account for 21% of the total portfolio, I thought it's appropriate to increase the required rental income as well. Eurocommercial has not provided an occupancy ratio other than casually mentioning the retail vacancies represent just 0.5% of the rental income. I will use an occupancy ratio of 99.5% in the calculations, but I would like to see this excellent occupancy ratio confirmed in the full annual report, which should be published in a few weeks.

At first sight, Eurocommercial's NAV looks horribly low, even compared to the share price after the correction. However, there are two important issues I need to raise here.

First of all, the contribution of the Woluwe shopping center only started in March. Considering this was a large purchase with a price tag of almost 500M EUR, one could easily argue the rental income would be 12.5M EUR higher once you take a full-year contribution of the new mall into consideration. This has a positive impact of approximately 3.6 EUR per share and would result in an updated NAV/share of 24.3 EUR.

Secondly, this model doesn't give any value for the development projects which aren't generating rental income yet. According to the company's balance sheet, this represents a value of almost 114M EUR, which would also have a positive impact on the NAV to the tune of 2.31 EUR/share.

Taking these two adjustments into account, the adjusted NAV would be 26.6 EUR per share, using a very conservative 7% gross rental yield requirement. Should I use the 6.75% I used in the February calculation, the adjusted NAV/share would be approximately 29 EUR per share. And, I think I have used very conservative parameters to get to this result.

Although I don't agree with the 44.79 EUR NAV/share provided by the company, I think the current share price of 30.5 EUR is definitely more than fair as it implies a cap rate of 6.5%.

The dividend: a small increase

Eurocommercial announced a dividend of 2.15 EUR, which is a small increase compared to the 2.10 EUR it paid out over the financial results of the previous year. This allows Eurocommercial Properties to continue its impressive performance of increasing dividends, and the dividend hasn't been cut once in the past 25 years.

Some might perhaps be disappointed with a small 5 cent increase to 2.15 EUR per share, but I'm not complaining as Eurocommercial is still completing some development projects, and I prefer the company to spend the 2.5M EUR that an additional 5 cent hike would cost on those new properties.

Eurocommercial will once again offer its shareholders the option to take the dividend in stock, but as Eurocommercial is traditionally proposing a stock dividend at a premium (claiming the tax-free stock dividend should be priced higher as the traditional 15% dividend tax won't have to be paid), it usually doesn't make sense for foreign investors to take the dividend in stock despite the lack of dividend withholding tax on the stock dividend.

There's one caveat…

So, although Eurocommercial still appears to be an attractive investment, given the recalculated NAV, there's one orange flashing light. Should we indeed value the properties using a required rental yield of 7%, the LTV ratio would be 1,807M/2,943M EUR = 61.4%, and that's above the 60% threshold.

So, there's more at stake than just optics for Eurocommercial. The company will be unable to drastically increase the rental yields in upcoming revaluations, as it would push the debt levels to unsustainable (and illegal) levels. Even at a 6% cap rate (which isn't overly conservative at all), the LTV ratio would be in excess of 50%. On top of that, Eurocommercial is still investing in new developments, which will push the net debt even higher.

It's just an orange flashing light for now, but Eurocommercial will very likely have to divest some additional properties and will need to find a solution to complete its long list of planned developments and expansions. Because once it gets started to develop those properties and the market forces it to use higher cap rates to value the existing properties, Eurocommercial might be in the eye of a perfect storm which would include asset sales and/or an emergency capital raise.

The company doesn't have to let things spiral out of control. A relatively painless method to strengthen the balance sheet is to make the stock dividend as attractive as possible. If 50% of the shareholders would accept a stock dividend, Eurocommercial will be able to keep 53M EUR inside the company, creating an additional financial buffer.

Investment thesis

Although I fully agree with Morgan Stanley about the over-optimistic cap rates and relatively high debt ratios that are being used in the European commercial real estate space, it doesn't mean one should suddenly avoid all commercial REITs.

Eurocommercial Properties seems to be doing well: its dividend is safe, the leverage ratio remains firmly below the 60% (which is the maximum LTV ratio for a REIT), and even when I use a higher required rental income yield, Eurocommercial Properties is still trading close to its NAV (which is much lower than the NAV published by the company, as the company NAV uses very optimistic cap rates).

I have a long position and plan to add to this position next week. However, we shouldn't close our eyes for the balance sheet situation, as Eurocommercial's LTV ratio would increase pretty fast once it needs to apply higher cap rates to value its properties. In the current economic and interest rate climate, there's no issue at all. But Eurocommercial has to be careful not to be presumptuous and prepare itself for a future of higher interest rates.

My mother always said 'it's better to be safe than sorry', and I do hope Eurocommercial Properties will start improving its balance sheet now, and not when it 'has to'. A reasonably priced stock dividend would be a good start. Should the stock dividend be issued at market prices (30.5-31 EUR), I would tender all my dividend rights to get the dividend in stock as I like the REIT's assets.

