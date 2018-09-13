Hortonworks: The Elephants Are Roaring Back!

While shares are certainly up and noticeably so in the wake of the last earnings announcement, they are lagging far behind the appreciation percentage of most other IT growth vehicles.

Hortonworks-The overture of sustainable growth

Hortonworks (HDP) hasn’t been one of those names on which my coverage has rewarded readers with some perspicacious insights. I got it right when the consensus was concerned about the company’s viability and need for additional capital. And then I stepped to the sidelines when the head of sales suddenly quit just before a quarterly conference call. And there I have been for some period of time, while the company has made some substantial strides in putting its business back on a hyper-growth track. Last quarter, as I will review later in this article, the company achieved an inflection point of sorts-although perhaps better said the progress that the company has been making became more visible in reported financials and surprised investors and observers including this one.

Let me cut to the chase here and simply state that while the shares have appreciated by 23% since the earnings release, they still have a relatively modest valuation and if my belief in the market and the company’s ability to execute is borne out, there is plenty of additional upside potential in the name. As it happens, the shares are up less than 10% since the start of the year, far less than most IT software names, and thus are in what might be described as “bargain” territory, although they are certainly above a deep-value position.

Last week I had the opportunity of speaking with the company’s IR Director, Reuben Gallegos. Some of what follows is based on that discussion, and some is just based on putting some pieces together. The two public companies that are use Hadoop technology to support big data projects have wound up with relatively modest valuations for different reasons. But in general, at this point, many investors have the belief that Hadoop has been over-hyped and will never be a major technology used by large enterprises to develop Big Data/AI solutions. Last week, Cloudera (CLDR) reported a reasonably successful quarter, at least relative to modest expectations. On the other hand, the quarter that Hortonworks reported in August was a blow-out, so far as those things can be defined, with a revenue beat of 8% compared to expectations, and top line growth that continued at a 40% rate.

The company is starting to achieve some progress in terms of profitability as its revenues move toward an annual rate of $400 million. Last quarter, GAAP gross margins improved by 500 basis points and GAAP operating loss fell to $42 million compared to $54 million in the year earlier period, an overall improvement of almost 4000 basis points. The company was able to generate positive cash flow in the quarter, compared to an operating cash-burn in the year earlier period.

The company’s guidance was quite modest for fiscal Q3 growth, albeit substantially above the prior consensus. The company did raise its guidance for the balance of the 2018 year by a few percent, after considering the over-attainment in Q2. It also improved its forecast of operating margin for the full year by about 500 basis points. I had the opportunity of speaking about guidance in some detail with the IR Director. Basically, it is important to note that what HDP is doing, is not providing a forecast but is actually providing revenue guidance based on contractually committed arrangements that are already in place. In other words, it has a very high level of visibility into the guidance it provides, and if it closes some larger deals that fall to revenue in the current quarter, that creates a significant upside. Indeed, the significant upside last quarter had to do, in whole or in part, with the company's closure of 17 $1 million+ deals, a number not contemplated when the company provided its guidance.

So, it would a mistake for readers/investors to believe that a reasonable outlook for this company would see growth of just 19% in the December quarter or 22% for 2019. A forecast would actually be significantly greater than that, and part of the investment case for HDP is based on its growth remaining at or above 30% and probably 35% for the foreseeable future.

But despite the operational performance the company achieved, and the increased guidance, the shares still trade at a relatively modest valuation. Part of that, no doubt, is that the company has yet to approach profitability, although clearly it is making some progress. But part of the story, and I believe the opportunity, is that investors remain quite skeptical about the long term future of Hadoop technology and whether or not it will ever become a standard in the world of big data.

What is happening in the world of Hadoop these days ?

Some readers may be unfamiliar with the concept of Hadoop and how it is used these days. Hadoop is actually a set of open source programs and procedures that is designed to facilitate big data analytics. There are 4 main modules in the Hadoop offering which include a distributed file system, something called MapReduce which reads data and arranges in in a format suitable for analysis, and then performs mathematical operations, Common which provides tools that allow typical operating systems such as Windows and Unix to read data stored in the Hadoop file system and YARN which manages resources of systems storing data and running analysis.

Hadoop was developed by the Apache Software Foundation which produces open source software and first released in 2005. The name Hadoop, is that of a toy elephant that belonged to the son of one of the creators. Hortonworks was founded in 2011 by 24 engineers from the original Hadoop team. Users deploy Hadoop because of its scalability and performance-the use of nodes in a cluster provides petabyte scale. Hadoop is highly reliable, again because of the node architecture so when a single node fails, processing is re-directed to the other nodes in the cluster and data is replicated in preparation of potential failure of nodes in the future. Hadoop is low-cost-or at least the software and the hardware are, particularly when compared to proprietary software. And Hadoop is flexible because there is no need to create schemas before storing data. While much of the above sounds like a commercial, I think it does represent the current state of play in the big data world.

Hortonworks makes its revenue by taking some of the offerings of Hadoop Foundation, and using that technology as the basis for, offering families of products that allow a user to manage data through capture, analysis and storage. It has been quite difficult to use Hadoop for commercial projects without a fair level of support from specialist vendors who take the technology and make it more accessible for developers who simply lack the experience and background to take the framework and use it as the basis for a specific application. What HDP does is, in many ways, similar to the offerings that Red Hat (RHT) has for Linux.

Hortonworks offers what it calls a Data Platform, Data Flow and Data Plane. These components can be deployed to deliver desired functionality to users. Within the data platform offering, users can get support for something called Hive which is a querying tool and for something called Apache Spark. Spark is a tool used by developers to create complex, AI applications. It is said to be ultra-fast because it resides in memory.

Suffice it to say, that when Hadoop first became broadly available, many investors, including this writer thought that it would change the world. While Hadoop has been broadly adopted, it probably has not achieved the level of business success that many observers were hoping to see. That is a function both of time-but perhaps more important the complexity and learning curve involved in Hadoop deployment. Gartner has recently published a note to the effect that 85% of Big Data projects were failures. Since the days of the Clinton’s, common words can have multiple meanings at different times, and thus it is with the word “failure” in terms of big data.

Clearly, given the most recent results of the two major public Hadoop vendors, the definition of failure is quite flexible. I think that while Hadoop and its benefits may have been over-hyped, and while some Big Data porjects based on Hadoop don't achieve their objectives, there has been a sense that over time, the technology has been enabling users to get value out of the data they collect. Part of the investment thesis for Hortonworks is that Hadoop is no longer a dirty word for users and Hortonworks has products that yield a high ROI for users.

As some readers doubtless remember, Hortonworks in its brief history has had its share of drama. The shares first came public at the end of 2014, and shortly thereafter made a high of around $27/share. Subsequently, investors soured on the name in the wake of a secondary offering at the start of 2016 and huge cash burns as the company’s operating losses were at exceptional levels. The shares ultimately reached as low as $7 after a disappointing quarterly report and concerns that the company would need to raise more cash. As mentioned, I was an investor in the shares for part of the ride, but ultimately sold my position due to the announcement of a sales management change before earnings. Bad call.

The shares have gradually recovered, with a visible inflection point in the wake of the company’s most recent quarterly earnings release which showed results significantly above expectations and also featured improved guidance. That said, the company still does lose money-although no longer that much and it is starting to achieve some level of cash flow. The company’s cash balance is currently a relatively meagre $86 million although that is up from year earlier and start of year levels. Sadly, HDP was apparently not able to access the free money that now graces the balance sheets of so many enterprise software vendors after the wave of such financings over the past 7-8 months.

Hortonworks has partnerships with many software vendors who use its products to support their own end-user data warehouse and data analysis solutions. Some of these vendors include Teradata (TDC), IBM (IBM), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG). It can be tricky to evaluate the state of competition in the space, as the largest big data projects typically are sold by a consortium of vendors.

Drilling down on the company’s operating performance

At this point in an article, I would normally want to discuss billings of Hortoworks but it is not practical to do so. A couple of years ago, the company stopped forecasting billings, which had been a metric of importance for many investors. As HDP has become more complex, the billings proxy becomes even more difficult to use in terms of its value as a tool for forecasting. The company is also seeing more of its business coming from hybrid cloud deployments, and also, as described below from its partnerships, and in particular, its partnership with IBM. Those partnerships typically do not create deferred revenues, and that has vitiated the calculated bookings metric as a consistent measure of operational performance.

One metric of significance was the large deal count which rose from 10 deals of greater than $1 million in size last year to 17 deals this year. Part of this, according to the company COO, represented the impact of the company’s HDF (Horton DataFlow) platform which is a streaming analytics platform. In addition, the company is seeing significant benefits from its IBM partnership. 4 of these large deals either included IBM or were sold in concert with IBM.

As mentioned, the company has viable partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google. While all of the cloud vendors have their own big data offerings, in some way they seem to have decided that they can co-exist with Hortonworks. Managing co-optition is going to be an on-going challenge for this company, but some of the conference call commentary, particularly that related to Google, suggests to this writer that this is an understood issue that is being managed.

The company is also seeing strong uptake of Hive and Spark-the COO used the word “dramatically” in terms of his characterization of the demand inflection that has been proceeding thus far in 2018. Basically, Hortonworks believes that with the combination of Hive, Spark and Flow, it is catering successfully to users who have decided to increase their bet on developing advanced analytic technology. The company maintains that Spark is the best performing query capability operating on Hadoop. Overall, it appears to this writer, at least at this point, that 2018 has been a year in which Hortonworks has been able to achieve some of its promise by providing a whole package of integrated operational management, consistent security and governance across a collection of data assets.

Can Hortonworks turn profitable?

As mentioned, Hortonworks has seen its share of drama in its brief life as a public vendor. Part of that drama stems from its substantial losses. The major issue for this company, simply put is that its opex is elevated, and while that is changing to a degree, the company still spends too much money in categories that are difficult to understand. That said, Q2, did see some progress in two of the three opex categories, and the company has made some strides toward more responsible financial management.

Gross margins for HDP at 72% GAAP and 76% non-GAAP reported this past quarter are relatively normal for a company of this size. There is clearly some room for improvement, and the company has been seeing gross margin growth. The issue is opex.

Sales and marketing expense remains very elevated. The company will never be profitable with sales and marketing spend of more than 63%, the level reported on a GAAP basis last quarter. GAAP sales and marketing spend was only up 8% last quarter year on year but it still increased by 11% sequentially, to some extent, presumably because of the many large deals that were closed, and the commission accelerators generated by those large deals. Research and Development spend actually ticked down year on year but it too was up 5% sequentially.

The company saw a significant increase in General and Administrative costs on a year on year basis Again, that expense ratio is way out of line and needs attention. General and administrative costs were 28% of revenues on a GAAP basis last quarter, and the company will not be profitable until that ratio gets to a level comparable to that of other software businesses who typicall spend less than half of much on that item on a percentage of revenue basis. Even when removing stock based comp from the mix, the company’s general and administrative expense ratio at 16% is elevated, and it should be noted that the stock based comp in the general and administrative category, actually doubled in dollars last quarter. There was no discussion of the details of expense progression on the conference call. I believe that at this point, with the company's revenue run rate approaching $400 million, investors are waiting to hear a cogent and realistic path by which the company will be able to reduce opex expense ratios and reach at least a decent level of non-GAAP profitability in the mid-to-high teens percent.

Regardless of what I think on the subject, most investors are going to value HDP shares based on non-GAAP margins. Stock based comp is very high as a ratio and it was 36% of revenues this past quarter. About the most that can be said about the ratio is that it is down from 44% of revenue in the year earlier period. I do believe that there is a ratio of stock based comp at which investors do start to pay attention. While I believe HDP shares will work, and do so even from this level, I think the upside percentage is likely to be somewhat constrained until the company starts to reduce the ratio of stock based comp expense.

The company is forecasting that non-GAAP operating loss margins will drop to as low as negative 10% As they were at about that level in Q2, I imagine that the projection is reasonable, and that it can be bettered. But I think, overall, that the lack of profitability, and the use of very high levels of stock based comp, are factors limiting the relative valuation of the shares, to some degree.

As mentioned earlier, after issues of solvency and liquidity, HDP is now cash flow positive although its history has left it with a small cash balance and it was unable to avail itself of the free cash that has been on offer. Last quarter the company reduced its cash burn from $11.7 mil. in the prior year to $2 million this year. The company is projecting that it will be cash flow positive this year, and that makes sense based on seasonal factors, if nothing else. Overall, cash flow is bolstered by stock based comp and also by the growth in deferred revenues which is noticeable, but not growing materially, for some of the factors I cited earlier such as the contractual arrangements with the cloud vendors. From this point forward, the growth of cash flow is likely going to e governed by the cadence of increase in non-GAAP profits.

What could go wrong

Creating a set of services that users can readily consume based on Hadoop has proven to be a major undertaking, which has cost more and taken more time than most observers-and that includes this writer-might have thought possible. It is still a challenge. Big data is an incredibly competitive market and most deals are hotly contested if they are of any size. The sales and marketing costs necessary to educate users about the benefits of Hadoop and how to use it, have proven to be huge. At the moment, the Hortonworks solutions have lengthy sales cycles and require a sophisticated sales process. It is hard to say, when and how, the company can achieve a breakout from the current sales paradigm, but it clearly needs to do so in order to provide materially positive earnings and cashflow.

The evolution of the relationship with major partners is a risk of some magnitude. While IBM has chosen to support its big data offering by the incorporation of Hortonworks technology, the other large cloud vendors have big data/data warehouse offerings of their own. While Hadoop can ultimately produce better results at scale when compared to those offerings, the learning curve is steeper.

At this point, the relationship between Hortonworks and Gartner in particular is frayed. It isn’t just the Gartner article cited earlier-but Gartner really has been unable to categorize what Hortonworks offers and to rank it in a leadership box in a magic quadrant.

The inability of the company to raise free money has left the company’s balance sheet a bit anemic. While I don’t know specifics, I imagine there are tuck-in acquisitions in the space that would make it easier for Hortonworks to sell its solutions. That will not happen, at least for the foreseeable future.

Some risks-but probably balanced by the company’s valuation.

Valuation and the investment case for Hortonworks

Hortonworks shares are relatively inexpensive given the company’s growth opportunity and valuation of comparable vendors. The closest comparable might be MongoDB (MDB), although that company owns the NoSQL space, and this company is in the midst of a more crowded market.

At this point, the company has about 80 million shares outstanding and at the market price this morning, it has a capitalization of $1.8 billion. As mentioned, the current consensus revenue estimates, based on management guidance really do not represent a forecast. I think it reasonable to forecast growth in the mid 30% range for at least the next two years, and probably longer than that. My revenue forecast for the next 12 months, based on that kind of growth rate, is $420-$430 million. That puts the EV/S at 4.2X, a significant outlier, and substantially below the valuation ratio for many other hyper-growth software vendors.

I am not quite certain if that cadence of revenue growth will generate enough operating leverage for the company to become profitable, even on a non-GAAP basis in a period I know how to forecast. Selling a modern data architecture is something that turns out to be far more complex than selling a security solution or selling data analytics. And it is far more complicated than selling digital transformations or ERP upgrades. I imagine that as time goes by, users will be more familiar with the issues involved, and the sales cycles will diminish and require less effort. But valuation is not going to be based on earnings or cash generation in the near future.

It seems relatively clear that given the company’s valuation, growth prospects and cost profile, that HDP is a business that might present an attractive acquisition to many larger vendors. Certainly IBM, which already has a meaningful relationship with this company could certainly make an acquisition-and I think IBM has suffered substantially from not making acquisitions over the past couple of years. There are many other vendors who claim to have a big data/AI solution but many of those claims turn out to gross exaggerations. While Oracle might be unwilling to sponsor an alternative data fabric that is not dependent on RDB, I think that SAP might find this an interesting business. So, too, might SAS Institute, who needs a product refresh badly. I wouldn’t recommend purchase of these shares because the Hortonworks might be bought, but it is certainly a consideration in my own evaluation of the company’s worth.

Looking at the various puts and takes-far more positives than negative, I feel that HDP has reached an inflection point that will allow it to produce positive Alpha for investors over the coming year.

