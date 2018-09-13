General Mills: Fairly Valued, But Financially Unstable

Since the end of August 2018, we are in the longest bull-market ever. And although this fact by itself doesn’t trigger a recession or stock-market downturn, we should be cautious as this bull market could run out of steam very soon. These are usually the times, where volatility increases drastically and investors are looking for recession-proof, low beta stocks.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has not only a beta of 0.65 and is mostly selling non-cyclical products, but also declined since its 2016 highs from over $70 to currently about $45 and is therefore worth a closer look. In the following article we are trying to provide a short overview by covering the growth perspectives of General Mills, talk about the dividend and the current valuation as well as the risky balance sheet.

Business Description

General Mills is a leading global manufacturer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores in over 130 countries although 2/3 of total revenue is generated in the United States with Europe and Australia contributing about $2 billion in annual sales and Asia and Latin America contributing about $1.7 billion. The company is mostly focused on super-premium ice cream, on convenience meals (like pizza, frozen breakfast and frozen entrees), on ready-to eat cereal and snacks (including nutrition bars and frozen hot snacks).

Since 1985, General Mills could increase its revenue “only” 257% and is definitely no growth company. In the last decade, revenue fluctuated between $14,636 million on the low end (2010) and $17,090 million on the high end (2014) with all the other years somewhere in between. When looking at the different category-segments, it is also hard to see any real growth trends. The biggest part of revenue stems from snacks ($3.4 billion), cereal ($2.7 billion) and convenient meals ($2.7 billion). Maybe the only category where we can see an uptrend is super-premium ice cream – the sales increased from $731 million in 2016, to $738 million in 2017 to $803 million right now.

GIS data by YCharts

But General Mills could increase its diluted earnings per share 1330% in the same timeframe as revenue could grow only 257% and the main reason is the increased profitability which is reflected by the constantly increasing net income margin over the last decades. In the 1980s and 1990s, net income margin was most of the time slightly above 5% and could increase to about 10% in the years since 2000 and recently the net income margin was as high as 13.54% (it hasn’t been that high in the last 30 years).

GIS Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

While the net income margin increased constantly, the gross margin declined since 2000, where it has been above 60% and is currently only 34.48% and this decline could be interpreted as the result of increased competition in the consumer-packaged goods business during the last years.

Growth Perspectives For General Mills

The biggest hopes for future growth certainly lie on the recent acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. that was finished in April 2018. Blue Buffalo is one of the fastest growing major pet food companies in the United States – selling dog and cat food. For the 2017 business year, the company reported net sales of $1,275 million and the company has approximately a 7% share of the U.S. pet food market and feeds about 3% of the 184 million pets in the United States.

The total U.S. pet food market is about $28 billion and the global pet food industry market is expected to be about $79 billion. Between 2007 and 2017 the U.S. food retail sales grew 57% and the continuous growth of the industry will be fueled by the “humanization” of pets – similar as it has been in the past. But not just the overall market was growing – Blue Buffalo could grow revenue as well as net income during the last years. In 2014, the company could grow its revenue 27.5%, in the following years revenue grew between 11% and 12% every year. However, not only revenue did increase – operating and net income grew also: Net income increased from $78 million in 2013 to $194 million in 2017 which equals an increase of almost 150% in only four years.

$194 million in net income is not even 10% of General Mills’ total net income of 2017 and therefore if Blue Buffalo can continue to grow 11-12% in annual net income it will only increase the net income of General Mills about 1% in the years to come. This is definitely no number that will knock my socks off, but we have to consider some other aspects. Not only will the company continue to invent new products and expand the portfolio (Blue Buffalo could have done that by itself), but General Mills will offer some capabilities to create value: It is true, that General Mills doesn’t have any experience in pet foods, but the company has its existing distribution network and the necessary contacts to customers and it has supply-chain know-how, which will make Blue Buffalo more successful to get the products into the stores and expand into new markets at a faster pace than Blue Buffalo itself would have been able to. In the end, I think that Blue Buffalo can contribute at least 2% annual net income growth for the foreseeable future.

But not only Blue Buffalo might drive the future growth of the company. According to its own earnings presentation, there are a few different product lines that are expected to grow in the low-to-mid single digits or even in the double digits (Häagen-Dazs). The company is also planning on increasing innovation to drive future sales growth. In 2017, new products contributed 3.8% of total sales, in 2018 new products contributed 4.4% and for the next years the company’s goal is for new products to contribute even more to total revenue.

(Source: Investor Presentation)

Another driver of growth could be the focus on e-commerce. General Mills is planning about $1 billion in sales via mobile platforms of Amazon, Alibaba or Walmart. Although one might say, General Mills is a little late to the party, e-commerce grew 48% in 2018, which is a high and impressive growth rate.

Valuation

Considering the fact, that revenue was almost stagnant during the last decade (below 1% annual revenue growth), we should expect that General Mills underperformed the general market. But that is not the case. If we compare the growth of the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA: SPY) and General Mills for a very long timeframe (since 1980), the broad index grew 2560% while General Mills grew 3610% (already reflecting the massive drawdown General Mills had to suffer through in the recent past).

^SPX data by YCharts

If we look at shorter timeframes and examine the development since March 2009 (the beginning of the current bull market), we can see that General Mills only grew 80% (although dividends are not included) while the S&P 500 grew almost 290% and General Mills was therefore outperformed by the broader market and a rather bad investment. As General Mills can be described as a very defensive company we should not just look at bull markets, but also include the development during drawdowns and bear markets. If we look at the development since November 2007 (when the financial crisis began to develop momentum) we can see that the S&P 500 still outperformed General Mills, but not by much. General Mills gained 78% since then and the S&P 500 gained 89%. It is important to point out that General Mills had outperformed the general market until a few months ago and only the recent drawdown made the S&P 500 win. The key to General Mills’ outperformance for many years was the moderate drawdown in the time between 2007 and 2009. In the first months of 2008, General Mills’ stock price even increased while the S&P 500 tanked.

GIS data by YCharts

Over the last 10 years, General Mills generated a free cash flow of $1,717 million on average and in the last year, the free cash flow was even $2,218 million. The capital expenditures are about $600 million to $700 million a year and have been pretty constant for the last decade. As basis for our calculation I would assume about $1,800 million in annual free cash flow. If we want to achieve a 10% annual return rate, General Mills has to grow its annual free cash flow about 4% every year and that seems like a realistic goal. General Mills probably will never become a growth company, but it can count on stable revenues from year to year as it is mostly selling recession-proof products. And growth in the low-single digits can be achieve by introducing new products and by additional acquisitions. Management’s long-term goals are low single-digit growth for revenue and high single-digit growth for EPS.

Dividend And Share Buyback Program

Aside from the stability General Mills is providing for investors, it is also rewarding its shareholders with a quarterly dividend. Currently, General Mills is paying $1.96 per year which is resulting in a dividend yield of 4.12%. With 14 years of consecutive dividend increases, General Mills is a dividend contender. General Mills has been paying a dividend for over 100 years. In the last 10 years, the dividend grew almost 10% every single year, but the growth seemed to slow down in the recent past and if the streak of 14 consecutive dividend increases should not end, General Mills has to increase the dividend soon as we are already in the fifth quarter with the same dividend.

If we compare the dividend of $1.96 to the earnings of the last business year we get a payout ratio of 54%. But last year’s earnings are probably not representative for the earnings power of General Mills – last year the company profited from the tax reform as the effective income tax rate was only 2.7% compared to about 30% in the years before. General Mills is also providing an adjusted EPS of $3.11 which is excluding certain items affecting comparability and seems much more realistic. Taking this more accurate number, we get a payout ratio of 63% that is still acceptable and no reason to worry.

Aside from the quarterly dividend, General Mills is also rewarding investors by share buybacks. The number of diluted outstanding shares has been decreased from 645 million in 2014 to 586 million in 2018.

Debt And Balance Sheet

We have also to mention the risks associated with General Mills and the problem that stands out the most are the high debt levels. Due to the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, that was bought for $8 billion, the company’s balance sheet did not really improve. A year ago, General Mills had $8.7 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet (already an extremely high amount as this corresponds to 40% of total assets) and now goodwill is a little over $14 billion (almost 46% of total assets). Not just goodwill increased, but also intangible assets: A year ago, intangible assets were $4.5 billion and increased to $7.4 billion right now.

On the assets side, we have to state that a huge part of General Mills’ assets is either goodwill or intangible assets and hence not necessarily those kinds of assets that would be helpful in case of liquidation. On the liabilities side, we have a huge part of debt – long-term as well as short-term. A year ago, long-term debt was $7.6 billion and the number increased to $12.7 billion of outstanding debt. The short-term debt is currently $1.6 billion. The outstanding debt of $14.3 billion results in a debt/equity-ratio of 2.2 and the financial leverage is currently 4.72. Both ratios are extremely high and a very close look on the financial health of the company seems necessary. After subtracting the $399 million in cash and cash equivalents from the outstanding debt of $14.3 billion and comparing it to the average operating income the company can generate, it would take about five and a half years before the company can pay back the total outstanding debt.

As these numbers seem to be dangerously high, I will provide a quick calculation to asses the current risk of General Mills to go bankrupt. As in my last article about L Brands (NYSE: LB), I will once again use the Z-score formula for predicting bankruptcy introduced by Edward I. Altman. I am aware, that the formula is half a decade old and know about the existence of better and more complex formulas, but for our purpose here the Z-score will do. Using the numbers from the last 10-K for the ending business year 2018, we get a Z-score of 2.02. Numbers above 2.9 (or sometimes 2.6) would suggest no risk of bankruptcy while numbers below 1.81 see a high 95% probability for bankruptcy. With a Z-score of 2.02 General Mills has to be seen as a rather risky company and the financial health is doubtful.

Conclusion

Summing up the pros and cons, General Mills can be called a decent investment for three different reasons:

The company offers a high yield: With over 4% dividend yield and a 14-year history of dividend raises (and 119 years of paying dividends) it is interesting for dividend investors and radiates stability regarding future dividend payments. The company is stable: But not just the dividend can be considered as very stable. Due to the defensive business and selling recession-proof products, the company itself is reflecting consistency and stability. The company is boring: The company doesn’t promise high growth rates, but is providing an investment with very low fluctuations (low beta). As we are dealing with a defensive consumer product company, the stock won’t suffer so much in economic downturns (like in 2008/2009) and offers limited downside risk. And as a recession might be upon us, maybe General Mills is the right investment at the right time and will outperform the general market in the next few years.

But in the end, the terrible balance sheet and the low Z-score should make investors very cautious. Before you invest, I would advise to analyze the financial health of the company more closely, because it seems to be a deal breaker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.