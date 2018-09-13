Up 35% YTD With Room For More Keeps Me Optimistic

Lower yield but potential for more capital gains and ongoing strong leadership and management keeps it a "buy" in my mind for the patient investor.

I have long been bullish on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT). Looking back, I have written on the company at least annually, and the consistent theme is that the REIT is well-run, consistently pays a solid dividend, making wise capital allocation and capital recycling decisions, but is drastically undervalued by Mr. Market. Much of this value discrepancy has been corrected in recent months, with HT rising 35% in recent months. That said, I remain bullish and personally DRIP my dividends. For the investor content with a 4.7% yield, remaining upside, and patient, HT deserves a look alongside other well-run hospitality REITs.

Has Anything Major Changed in 2018?

Ever since I noticed Hersha Hospitality, thanks to Seeking Alpha research into preferred stocks, I have been impressed with the management "family". The Shahs have continued to run the company as family-owners despite the long history as a publicly traded company. Over the past few years, they and other leaders made a series of well-executed but underappreciated moves to diversify the company and strengthen the firm's finances:

- Recycle capital from an exclusively Northeastern U.S. (mainly New York City) focus and expanded to key gateway markets nationwide.

- Purchase and renovate quality properties, increasing RevPAR and non-room income at each one.

- Slowly increase the dividend without over-extending. Of note, the dividend has been stable for over a year and until recently yielded over 6%.

- Alongside the mentioned capital recycling, bought back stock trading at below asset replacement values, unlike many companies that bought back stock over the past few years at above-average multiples.

Despite these prudent and well-executed management decisions, honestly, the stock has languished since a reverse split a few years ago. As I've written previously, sooner or later the market should wake up and realize Hersha is a well-run company paying an above-average yield for its category trading at a discount. The only negative I saw and that was pointed out by other analysts was a slightly high debt load. This wasn't overly concerning as there were mitigating factors in my mind. First, the stock buyback plan could be stopped. This would free up cash, but I was glad it continued. The stock representing assets at a discount (capital recycling in the common stock) yielding above cost of capital (improving float), while properties increased RevPAR and FFO year over year, made stock buybacks a good choice. And the last point was a stand-alone factor as well. With operations generating cash that covered debt service, while a high ratio was a negative, it wasn't anywhere near a crisis level.

So what caused the market to suddenly capitalize Hersha Hospitality 35% higher? I'm not completely sure, and no one "black swan" positive event occurred. I think it's more a combination of factors. Many REITs have had a good spring and summer, so a rising tide has risen all ships. Also, HT has traded at a yield above its historic rate in the 4.75-5% range for over two years. This was a "risk premium" that was likely unwarranted due to the Shahs' strong management (but gladly accepted by your author and many others). While I cannot claim any impressive track record, this is one time I have to claim that simple factors I've been tracking were finally recognized and much of the discount in the stock has been removed.

Still Some Upside and A Solid Dividend

With the stock now trading around $23.50 and yielding 4.77% as of Monday, much of the "quick money", if waiting 2-3 years could be considered quick, has been made. HT still trades at approximately book value, which is a slightly artificial metric for REITs due to property accounting rules. The company holds a well-diversified portfolio of quality hotels in gateway, desirable markets that should command a premium to carrying costs. I remain long on the stock but am not as bullish at these prices. The stock will likely continue to slowly advance, but may become range-bound as the recent run-up is "digested" and the yield is now more in-line with historical averages. While not exhaustively researched, the yield also seems to be in line with competing hospitality REITs for Hersha's risk profile and structure compared to others. A quick check showed Condor (CDOR), another of my long-time holdings, still yielding 7.37% as it completes its restructuring (side note: likely some discount and overly generous risk premium still there too. Maybe a future article?), while other more established and larger hospitality REITs yield less than HT. I see this as a neutral to slight positive for the stock, and any increase in the dividend would likely increase the stock price as well.

One other point on the yield. HT is definitely not a "dividend growth" stock currently. There have only been two increases of $.04 each per quarter since the financial crisis. This could be because most capital was being recycled into a diversified property portfolio and the aforementioned stock buybacks. However, the last dividend increase was four years ago (September 2014) with one special dividend of $.20 in January 2017. The payout ratio currently is 62.5% (from Seeking Alpha key stats tab), which could portend another increase, but this may not occur with the conservative management.

AFFO continues to rise as RevPAR improves across the portfolio. Additionally, two major properties in South Florida will contribute to earnings after both insurance-covered losses and remodeling in late 2017 and early 2018. That said, the hurricane season is in full swing, with hurricane Florence about to make landfall in the North Carolina/Virginia area (potentially impacting the Washington D.C. cluster of properties) and a few more months remaining in this year's season. This is not an unusual concern, and as seen when Miami was hit hard last year, HT has plans and insurance in place. Across the portfolio, similar peaks and valleys such as convention/conference travel are managed well and now "smoothed" by much wider geographic diversification. As AFFO continues to rise, HT's management can look to lower debt or continue capital recycling as accretive transactions are available.

Stock buybacks are still approved, but may diminish going forward. The large discount has shrunk-in both asset value and dividend spread to capital costs, so prudence would dictate re-evaluation by leadership and the Board.

I'm personally holding my stock and looking to roll out some covered calls at $25 instead of the $22.50 September 21s I recently bought to close an open position. The stock will likely move more slowly higher toward $25. If there is a pullback, I will happily pocket the covered call premiums, and continue DRIPing the stock. Current investors will continue to receive a solid dividend. New investors content with a competitive 4.77% yield at a well-run, diversified hospitality REIT would be wise to give Hersha Hospitality a close look for their dividend portfolio.

As always, best wishes for successful investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HT, CDOR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a covered call position in HT options above current price in the next 72 hours

