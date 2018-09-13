Sorting SM Energy

The company’s debt-to-asset ratio remains higher, and its oil percentage lower, than many of its competitors.

This $3.5 billion market-cap produced 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent/day in the 2nd quarter of 2018, after selling $800 million of assets in the Bakken and Powder River basins.

Despite several challenging quarters, SM Energy has continuously upgraded its production portfolio and is now focused solely in the Midland sub-basin of the Permian and South Texas Eagle Ford.

SM Energy (SM) has found new success as a Midland sub-basin oil producing company, after facing many financial challenges. While it has sold almost $800 million in assets to pay down debt, it still has substantial debt and a producing portfolio that is more natural gas than oil. Investors will want to keep tabs on SM Energy's success in the Rockstar and Sweetie Peck areas of Upton and Howard counties, two of the six prime Midland sub-basin counties. You will also want to look for a dip in the stock price or a growth in asset values not captured by the current high stock price.

Brief Company Summary

SM Energy is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs 635 people full-time. It was founded in 1908 and prior to 2010 was known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company. This exploration and production company is primarily active in the Midland sub-basin of the Permian and the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas. With SM Energy's September 12th, 2018, closing stock price of $31.33/share, its market capitalization is $3.5 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in reserves. In the second quarter of 2018, SM Energy produced 115,000 BOE/day, of which 42% was oil. The BOE measure includes lower-valued (although rich, or high-BTU) natural gas, as well as higher-valued oil.

Prices and U.S. Production

The September 12th closing oil price was $70.20 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil at Cushing, Oklahoma. The September 12th closing oil price was $79.75, or nearly $10/barrel more, for similar quality Brent. The September 12th closing natural gas price was $2.82/million British Thermal Units at Henry Hub, Louisiana.

Current and future prices of WTI in Midland, Texas are several dollars per barrel lower than WTI at Cushing for oil without firm transport or appropriately structured derivatives. This is due to growing Permian oil supply outrunning takeaway capacity.

In September, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated U.S. oil production in August was 10.9 million barrels per day (BPD), the most ever. In August, Permian (West Texas-Eastern New Mexico) crude production reached 3.4 million BPD, and natural gas was 11.3 billion cubic feet/day (BCF/D), while Eagle Ford reached oil production of 1.4 million BPD with natural gas of 6.9 BCF/D.

Speakers at last week's Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Energy and the Economy conference highlighted instability in other oil-producing countries such as Nigeria, Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela as a reason to expect U.S. production to continue to grow. In particular, the Energy Information Administration expects oil prices to remain near $70/barrel for the next year.

Another favorable indicator are the high prices - up to $95,000/an acre and averaging $14,000/acre - that the Bureau of Land Management just received for its auction of land in the western Permian basin: in Eddy, Lea, and Chaves counties of New Mexico.

Reserves and Production

In the second quarter of 2018, SM Energy's' 115,000 BOE/day of production comprised 42% oil, or 48,000 BPD with the rest natural gas, or 278 million cubic feet per day.

Third quarter production estimates are 126,000-127,000 BOE/day including 54,000-55,000 BPD of oil. The company clearly expects growth in the oil-rich Midland sub-basin.

SM energy received $61.02/barrel for its oil in the second quarter but was hedged at a lower price and so netted $55.42/barrel. Including natural gas and natural gas liquids, after derivatives settlements, SM Energy earned $34.91/BOE for the second quarter of 2018, up substantially from $26.57/BOE for the second quarter of 2017. The company's second quarter 2018 operating margin was $20.95/BOE, also up considerably from the prior year's quarterly margin of $13.10/BOE.

Competitors

SM Energy's competitors in the Midland sub-basin of the Permian include small and large private companies, juggernauts like Diamondback Energy (FANG), which is acquiring large Midland-focused Energen (EGN), and other public companies such as Apache (APA), Chevron (CVX), and Occidental (OXY). In the Midland sub-basin Rockstar area, SM Energy's operations are nearest those of Encana (ECA), Diamondback, and Occidental. Extreme competition extends throughout the Permian, from hiring executives and expert professionals, to competing for service contractors, to selling oil and gas.

Note that new oil and gas takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin is mostly unavailable until late 2019.

In the Eagle Ford basin, SM Energy competes, among others, with BP (BP), Chesapeake (CHK), ConocoPhillips (COP), and Sanchez (SN).

SM Energy's Operations, Strategy, Capital Expenditures and Growth Prospects

SM Energy has 82,500 net acres in the Midland sub-basin and is running seven rigs and three completion crews. In the Eagle Ford, it has 165,000 net acres and is running one rig with one completion crew. For the year, the company expects to complete over 100 net wells in the Permian basin and 25 net wells in the Eagle Ford.

For the second quarter of 2018, the company highlighted its 24 new RockStar wells in the Midland sub-basin with 30-day average initial production rates of 1330 BOE/D, of which 87% was oil. As quoted in the company's September 4, 2018, presentation, according to Baird Energy, SM Energy ranked highest of all operators in the Midland sub-basin in average gross revenues per well at $3.9 million during March 2017-February 2018.

It notes that for the second half of the year, it has derivatives in place for 80% of expected oil production and 70% of expected natural gas production. Importantly, it also has Midland-NYMEX WTI basis hedges in place for 70% of its expected Midland oil production through the rest of the year. The average price Midland-Cushing basis swap for the second half of 2018 is $1.07/barrel, and the average for 2019 is $3.36/barrel.

SM Energy's expected capital spending for the year is $1.31 billion. The company notes for its Midland operation it is buying local sand from US Silica (SLCA) and that most (95%) of its water is pipelined in and out, rather than trucked.

SM Energy's Financial and Stock Highlights

SM Energy's trailing twelve months' earnings per share was $1.95, giving it a -0.92% return on assets, an 8.4% return on equity and a trailing price-earnings ratio of 16. Estimated earnings per share for 2019 is lower at $1.86/share, giving a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8.

The company's second quarter net cash provided by operating activities was $171.4 million.

The company's second quarter 2018 net income was $17.2 million, or earnings per share of $0.15, compared to a loss of -$120 million in the same quarter a year ago. Its first-half net income was $334 million compared to a loss of $-45 million for the first half of 2017. However, note that SM Energy's first half 2018 results include a key gain of $425 million on divestitures, compared to a key loss of $130 million in the first half of last year, a swing of $555 million.

At June 30, 2018, the company had $4.0 billion in liabilities and $6.7 billion in assets giving SM Energy a liability-to-asset ratio of 59%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 0.9, slightly less than the desirable minimum of 1.0 and thus a negative.

Shorts are 12% of the stock float.

SM Energy's market capitalization is $3.5 billion at a September 12, 2018, stock closing price of $31.33 per share.

The company's reported cash is $616 million. Its most recently reported operating cash flow was $585 million and its levered free cash flow is -$590 million. The company expects to become free cash flow-positive in the second half of 2019. With an enterprise value (EV) of $5.58 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 11.5, above the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

SM Energy's 52-week price range is $14.62-$31.56 per share, so its September 12th, 2018 closing price of $31.33 is 99% of its one-year high. The company's one-year target price is $32.76/share putting its September 12th closing price at 96% of that level.

SM Energy pays a nominal dividend of $0.10/share or 0.3%.

Overall, the company's mean analyst rating is a 2.3, or "buy," leaning toward "hold" from the twenty analysts who follow it. This includes ten "holds," six "buys" and four "strong buys."

As of December 30, 2017, most all of SM Energy's stock was held by institutions, some of which represents index fund investments that match the overall market. The seven largest institutional holders were Vanguard (8.2%), BlackRock (7.8%), Capital Research Global (7.8%), Causeway Capital (7.7%), EnCap Energy Capital Fund VIII, LP (7.3%), Millennium Management (6.1%), and Dimensional Fund Advisors (5.9%).

SM Energy's beta is 4.49, representing considerably more volatility than the overall market, but in line with the variability of the small-to-mid-sized oil and gas sector.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks SM Energy's overall governance as a 2, with sub-scores of Audit (1), Board (2), Shareholder Rights (1), and Compensation (7). Insiders own 0.9% of the stock.

A Note on Valuation

The company's book value per share of $24.47 is near its current market price. Its market capitalization is $28,000/flowing BOE, a lower-than-peer number but representative of the company's large portfolio percentage of natural gas.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and gas price and general stock market expectations as the factors most likely to affect SM Energy.

The company's Permian operations, like those of all companies in the region, are facing big takeaway capacity bottlenecks, which reduces the price producers receive. However, SM Energy has mitigated this to some extent with basis swaps.

Ongoing issues include the company's large proportion of debt and the low price it receives for the majority of its production, which is natural gas, mostly from the Eagle Ford play.

Recommendations for SM Energy

With the company's stock price rising and at 99% of its 52-week high, I recommend that both value and momentum investors wait for additional evidence of the successful Midland oil drilling SM Energy has so far demonstrated. The company has some exciting wells and decent cash flow but needs to show it can efficiently continue to bring on higher-margin oil wells, and further pay down its considerable debt load. SM Energy is more debt-constrained on a percentage basis than many of its Midland peers.

