Oceaneering International Is Diversifying Into Non-Energy, But Subsea Is Still A Pullback

Oceaneering International: An Overview

Oceaneering International (OII) provides engineered products and support services to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries. In 2018 so far, OII’s stock price has increased by 25% and strongly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which declined by 9% during this period. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry. The subsea segment of the energy sector has not yet bounced back from the crude oil price crash in 2014-16. OII, which is considerably reliant on the subsea industry, has not been able to recover fully, either. But there have been a couple of bright spots emerging over the past few quarters that can catapult the stock in the medium-to-long term. In particular, OII’s Advanced Technologies and Asset Integrity businesses are making encouraging progress. Before we get into why OII’s stock price is rallying, let us understand the business first.

OII’s ROV segment provides submersible vehicles to support offshore energy exploration, development, and production activities. Its Subsea Products segment supplies a variety of specialty subsea hardware and related services. The Subsea Projects segment provides inspection, maintenance and repair, and installation activities for the subsea support vessels. The Asset Integrity segment provides asset integrity management and assessment services, non-destructive testing and inspection. OII’s Advanced Technologies business provides project management, engineering services, and equipment for applications in non-energy markets.

OII advances on Advanced Technologies

Oceaneering International’s Advanced Technologies (or AT) segment has made marked progress in the past three years. Its revenue share has increased from 10% by the end of 2015 to 22% in Q2 2018. While OII’s others segment performances have been closely tied to the energy market movements, the AT segment has moved on this own. If you closely look at the business structure, the AT segment caters principally to the U.S. Department of Defense and major defense contractors. Not just that, it also brings in the cutting edge and trending technologies including integrated mobile robotic system solutions to domestic and international theme parks, automotive manufacturers and retail warehousing. The segment operating margin grew to 8% in Q2 2018 from only 3% in 2015.

The U.S. Navy is the segment’s largest customer, and it substantially depends on government funding. On August 13, the U.S. government authorized a top-line budget of $717 billion for 2018-19, including the Pentagon’s base budget, overseas contingency operations funding, and the nuclear weapons programs. According to a Washington Post report, this would be an $82 billion increase from 2017.

Even a small percentage of the defense spend pie can boost OII’s top-line and bottom-line. OII primarily performs some of the major, complex overhauls for the U.S. Navy submarine rescue system. It also repairs and modernizes all submarine classes. Also, OII performs overhauls, planned maintenance, and emergency repair tasks for the Navy’s six dry deck shelters. By nature, the AT’s contracts have longer terms as opposed to the short-term contracts in most of OII’s contracts in the other segments. This lends stability to OII’s revenue base.

The AT segment not only serves the defense sector, but it also provides services to the entertainment business and the automated guided vehicles systems. In the entertainment industry, OII has developed a motion-based system capable of delivering high-energy thrills for the 3D media. According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global amusement park market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2018 to 2022. The global 3D animation market is forecast to grow by 14.5% CAGR over 2017-2022, according to Transparency Market Research. Also, the global 3D animation market is dominated by North America, which accounted for more than a third of the market in 2017.

So you see, the AT segment has a couple of strong drivers to push sales forward. OII’s management expects the commercial theme park business and improved results of the automated guided vehicle business will drive margin in the second half of 2018.

Asset Integrity is OII’s integral component now

Oceaneering International’s Asset Integrity (or AI) segment has remained steady in the past three years. Its revenue share has increased from 12% by the end of 2015 to 14% in Q2 2018. By operating margin, the segment has remained unchanged since 2015 (5% operating margin). The reason why the segment has been resilient is the nature of the service it provides. AI seeks to ensure the safety of the onshore and offshore energy facilities while reducing their unplanned maintenance and repair costs. It provides inspection services of the pipeline and uses permanently installed monitoring systems. Plus, it also provides services to the petrochemical and power generation industries.

OII’s management estimates the segment operating margin to be in the low- to mid-single digit range. Following the energy market downturn of 2014-16, the upstream producers look to produce hydrocarbon with more efficiency at the least cost. This increases the importance of maintaining integrity in production and avoidance of unplanned downtime. The AI segment, which helps achieve this objective, will continue to provide a sound revenue and margin base to OII. For FY2018, OII’s management projects Asset Integrity segment operating results to be relatively flat compared to 2017.

Subsea Project has bottomed out: Indicators suggest the Subsea Projects segment bottomed-out in Q2 2018 and is likely to recover in Q3. The segment serves deepwater projects that use OII’s ROVs and utilizes dive support vessels and saturation diving systems. It also serves the offshore renewable energy industry. The Subsea Project revenue share decreased to 16% in Q2 2018 compared to 20% in 2015. It recorded a 13% operating loss in Q2. The timing of projects moving into the second half of 2018 and a continued competitive price environment for both diving and deepwater vessel services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico led to the operating profit deterioration.

Vessel utilization is a fundamental indicator to understand which way the offshore drilling industry is moving. OII’s ROV segment vessel utilization increased to 54% in Q2 2018 compared to 44% in Q1. Higher levels of deepwater vessel activity and improved margins will likely grow Subsea Projects’ revenues and margin. In Q1 2019, OII expects to place into service its new-build multiservice subsea support vessel Ocean Evolution. This should augment Subsea Projects’ revenues in 2019.

According to a report by Westwood, offshore E&P activity between now and 2022 is forecast to be higher, as producers are ready to pump in $28 billion in North America offshore. A majority of this will go to FLNG (a floating production unit of liquefied natural gas) development. OII’s Subsea Projects works at the Gulf of Mexico should benefit, if the stalled projects come alive in this region.

Acquisition benefits: In March 2018, OII acquired Ecosse Subsea Limited. Ecosse offers offshore engineering, seabed preparation, route clearance, and trenching services to the renewable energy and oil and gas industries. The acquisition was a strategic fit to OII’s diversification towards renewable energy business. The offshore wind energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% by 2022. OII’s management expects the acquisition to be accretive to Oceaneering's 2018 cash flow and earnings.

Recent projects to catalyze growth: In the past two months, OII received some projects which can be critical to its future growth prospect. In September, it entered into a contract with Subsea 7 to supply umbilicals and flying leads for Shell's (RDS.A) deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The project is expected to begin in Q3 2018 and complete in Q2 2020. Offshore operators use umbilicals to control subsea wellhead hydrocarbon flow rates, monitor downhole and wellhead conditions and perform a chemical injection.

On August 20, OII secured a four-year contract with Petrobras (PBR) in Brazil, with a one-year optional extension period. Oceaneering will supply and operate three drill pipe riser systems, along with project management, engineering, and support services. The total contract value is expected to exceed $50 million in revenue.

Also in August, OII announced another contract with Equinor ASA for a three-year term to provide electric remotely operated vehicle (or E-ROV) system to support subsea inspection, maintenance and repair activities. Work on the project is expected to commence in December. Between these projects, OII should get its backlog and revenue moving north.

Subsea is still a concern

OII’s aggregate backlog decreased 11% between 2016 and 2017. While the Subsea Products segment bore the maximum burn (36% down), the Asset Integrity (8% up) and the Advanced Technologies (12% up) segments bucked the trend. This further brings home our point that these two segments (AI and AT) will likely do well in 2018 and beyond.

However, there is still some heavy lifting to be done before OII can catch the growth trajectory. Due to lack of recent investment, offshore as a percentage of global oil supply is declining. Underinvestment could significantly disrupt future global oil market supply-demand balance. Following the last crude oil bust, OII retired 85 ROVs, while adding only 29 new ROVs. Before the crude oil price crash, OII used to have several deepwater vessels under long-term charter. It had none as of June 30, 2018. From 2015 to 2017, OII’s ROV and Subsea Projects segments revenues slumped by 51% and 52%, respectively. In the past four quarters until Q2 2018, OII continued to report net losses.

The continued trouble in OII’s performance can best be gauged from the slump in capex. From 2015 to 2017, OII’s capex declined by 75%. So, not only has its financial performance deteriorated, its management seems uncertain to invest in further growth prospects.

Stable executive suite: OII’s top executives have been serving for a fairly long period, which typically gives management the stability to perform well over time. Roderick A. Larson has been the CEO since 2012. Clyde W. Hewlett has been the COO since 2011. Alan R. Curtis has been the CFO since 2015.

Long-term debt and cash flow: OII’s long-term debt has remained nearly unchanged in the past year until Q2 2018. In February 2018, OII refinanced a $300 million debt maturing in 2028 with a new debt that will mature in 2028. OII has another debt repayment scheduled in 2024. So, the company has no repayment until 2022, and its entire $800 million debt obligation is due after 2022.

OII’s free cash flow was a negative $71.1 million in the past four quarters until Q2 2018. OII’s cash flows from operations in the past four quarters were $49.5 million. OII’s cash & cash equivalents were $339.5 million as of June 30. OII’s 2018 capex budget is $100 million to $140 million. OII may need to dip to its cash balance or revolving credit facility to finance its capex, if it’s not able to increase cash flows from operations.

Management Guidance

In the Q2 2018 earnings conference call, OII’s management discussed that it expects operating results to improve in the second half of 2018 based on “improvements to be led by Subsea Projects and Advanced Technologies, with high results from ROV and similar results from Subsea Products and Asset Integrity.”

OII also tweaked its prior net earnings guidance – “We are raising the lower end of our pre-tax guidance range as the level of subsea activity is progressing as we expected. We are also lowering the upper end of the prior range as the higher margin service call-out work necessary for us to achieve that higher end has not materialized.”

My estimates

For Q3 of 2018, I expect OII’s revenue growth rate to remain flat compared to Q2. For that, I have taken the management guidance as a reference, as discussed in this article. I expect OII’s revenue growth rate to improve marginally in Q4. I estimate growth to slow down in Q1 of 2019, as the seasonality factor comes into play, and back to a higher growth rate in Q2 2019.

I also expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to remain steady in Q3 and Q4 of 2018, and then decline in Q1 2019 following the seasonality factor in the Subsea Projects and ROV segments. However, the higher revenue share of the Advanced Technologies and the Asset Integrity segments will partially offset the negative effects of the seasonal factors. Adjusted EBITDA excludes various non-recurring items including inventory write-downs, foreign currency gain/loss, restructuring expenses, and fixed asset write-offs.

What does OII’s relative valuation say?

Oceaneering International is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 17.6x. Based on my EBITDA estimates in the next four quarters, OII’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 16.8x. Between FY 2012 and FY 2017, OII’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.0x. So, OII is currently trading at a premium to its past six-year average.

OII’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is less steep than the industry peers’ average multiple compression, as noted in the table above. This is because I expect OII’s EBITDA to improve less steeply compared to the rise in the peers’ average in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. OII’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OIS, NOV, and BAS) average of 20.7x. So, OII is fairly valued versus its peers at this level. For OIS, NOV, and BAS, I have used sell-side analysts’ estimates provided by Reuters Thomson.

What’s the take on OII?

OII has found its way out of the deepwater mess. It’s relying more and more on providing technological solutions not just to the energy companies but also the defense sector, renewable energy, and entertainment industry. Its strategy can pay well if it can manage its new portfolio while keeping the traditional business going to take advantage of the resurgence in deepwater projects. OII’s operating margin should increase in another year, as profitability returns in all its segments. OII’s stock price rally in 2018 has put its relative valuation multiple higher than the past average, but it’s still not high compared to its peers. Buying into the stock at this level is not suggested, but it would be unwise to miss out on OII’s recovery once the price becomes a little more level-headed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.