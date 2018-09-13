Is A Showdown Looming For SolGold?

Cascabel is a great fit for both Newcrest and BHP as the former has extensive block cave experience while the latter is focusing on copper and oil and replenishing reserves.

Source: Solgold

Introduction

On 5 September, the world’s largest miner BHP (NYSE:BHP) announced that it has agreed to acquire Guyana Goldfields’ (OTCPK:OTCPK:GUYFF) 6.08% stake in Ecuador-focused copper and gold mining company SolGold (OTCPK:OTCPK:SLGGF) for $35.2 million. This represents a 20% premium to the 20-day volume-weighted average price of SolGold’s shares on the LSE.

This strategic investment sets the stage for a potential showdown with gold major Newcrest (OTCPK:OTCPK:NCMGF) which currently has a 14.54% interest in SolGold. What’s interesting is that Newcrest bought its shares in 2016 right after the Ecuador-focused company rejected an offer from BHP to buy a 10% interest in it.

BHP’s purchase comes just weeks after SolGold released very impressive drill interceptions for Cascabel, the latter’s flagship project. I have covered these assay results in my weekly series on SA about the best drill interceptions in the metals mining sector here and here.

The most impressive drill interception was at Hole 57 which had 1,860 (AuEq.)m and it almost managed to crack the top 10 of the most significant drill intersections on the ASX and TSX for 2018, as calculated by RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

2016 showdown

Back in October 2016, BHP offered to acquire 10% of SolGold for $30 million and spend a further $275 million to buy up to 70% of Cascabel. The offer seemed pretty generous but SolGold rejected it because it did not want to lose control of the project.

The company said that BHP’s proposal was less attractive and had more conditions attached than the rival offer from Newcrest. As a comparison, Newcrest and financial adviser Maxit offered $33 million for a 14.43% stake in SolGold.

Cascabel

The project is located on the northern section of the Andean Copper belt and is one of the most significant discoveries in the copper and gold sectors over the past 10 years with resources of 12.3 million ounces of gold and 5.2 million tonnes of copper across all categories:

Source: Solgold

The project area hosts mineralisation of Eocene age, which is the same period as several Tier 1 deposits along the Andean Copper Belt in Chile and Peru to the south.

I expect Cascabel’s resources to increase fast considering the great drill interceptions that SolGold has been reporting and the magnitude of its 2018 exploration campaign.

The current resource estimate was calculated using just 53,616 meters out of 63,500 meters drilled as of the middle of December 2017. SolGold currently has 12 rigs at the project and it has so far drilled around 135,000 meters with another 20,000 meters planned over the next four months. It produces about 10,000 meters of core each month.

The main target at Cascabel is the Alpala deposit and the latter has produced some of the greatest drill hole intercepts in porphyry copper-gold exploration history, with hole 12 for example returning 1,560 meters @ 0.59% copper and 0.54 g/t gold.

There is a preliminary economic assessment underway for Casbabel and SolGold is ultimately targeting a mineral resource of 10 million tonnes of copper and 25 million ounces of gold.

I think that a project of this magnitude and with this much exploration potential will turn SolGold into a compelling takeover target and that a showdown between BHP and Newcrest is likely.

Best fit

I think that SolGold might prefer partnering with Newcrest given that Alpala could be best mined by using a block cave method, in which the gold giant is one of the few experienced players in the world. Its Cadia gold mine in New South Wales uses this method and it hosts one of the largest gold-copper porphyry deposits in the world. As a whole, block caving is technically difficult and painstaking in its preparation. It involves digging underneath a block of ore and letting in cave in. The broken ore is then collected and hauled to the surface for processing. Problems may arise if the preparation isn’t done well enough or if the ore doesn't break into pieces which are small enough to be efficiently handled by underground equipment.

Since Newcrest has ample experience with using the block cave method, I think that the company might be feeling confident that it can develop Cascabel to reach its full potential without any hiccups.

Regarding BHP, the group has been boosting its exploration spending over the past few years with the aim of finding new copper and oil deposits. It’s currently the world’s second largest copper miner and companies in the industry are currently scrambling for copper reserves due to forecasts that copper demand will significantly outpace supply by 2020. And I think that Cascabel would be a fantastic fit for BHP that considering that is one of the few major copper projects that could start producing in the next several years.

As a whole, I think that the strategic investment by both BHP and Newcrest in SolGold highlights how major miners are stepping up efforts to partner with smaller sector players to restock production pipelines.

Even if a bidding war for SolGold doesn’t materialize, I think that the fact that BHP is willing to invest in the company at a $580 million valuation today compared to $300 million less than two years ago comes to show just how much potential Cascabel. I think that SolGold is undervalued and the recent drill interceptions are making its target of a mineral resource of 10 million tonnes of copper and 25 million ounces look realistic

