Tesla: Nikola Likely To Lose Its $2 Billion Suit Against Tesla

Tesla remains the sole company targeting the production of semi trucks and also the installation of charging infrastructure to power them on long distance trips.

It seems certain Nikola will lose its suit against Tesla, and Tesla's stock price should bump upward when Nikola officially drops their suit.

After Tesla learned their patent would be allowed and would issue, the Tesla semi began a cross-country trip to major customers to firm up orders.

The US Patent Examiner ruled the Tesla design is unique compared to the Nikola design.

Summary

Nikola filed a suit against Tesla (TSLA) claiming that the Tesla semi truck design infringed on their recently allowed "Design" patents. In the suit, Nikola is seeking up to $2 billion in damages. If Nikola were able to win the suit it would be damaging to Tesla.

In this article, I report that there exist 2 independent paths for Tesla to invalidate the Nikola suit. I also posit that we will soon learn that Nikola has dropped the suit as a result of Tesla being awarded 2 Design patents 4 weeks ago.

Tesla's stock price should jump on news, if and when, Nikola drops their suit. Analysts' long-term price targets should also increase.

The recent Tesla semi tour across the US, including the stop at Penske below, may have been given the green light following Tesla learning that their Design patents had been awarded by the US Patent Office.

(Source: GuntherSnaps at youtube here)

Nikola Sued Tesla for Tesla's Semi Truck Design

Setting this story in motion is that on May 1, 2018, Nikola Corporation filed a lawsuit against Tesla Inc. hoping to win up to $2 billion in damages for patent infringement.

Nikola filed for Design patents on December 30, 2015, and was awarded some Design patents by the US Patent Office between February and April 2018

The end of 2015, when Nikola filed its patents, is a point in time before Tesla had announced any of its semi truck designs. This gave Nikola patent priority. On May 9th, 2016, Nikola posted their designs on their website.

Nikola alleges in its suit that Elon Musk saw the designs and, long story short, set out to develop a Tesla semi truck using the Nikola designs.

Tesla developed a new semi truck design and it was revealed last November. Many customers placed reservations for the semi truck as a result.

Nikola apparently felt Tesla had stolen business by building a truck that looked like theirs. Tesla received a large number of orders with $20,000 deposits per truck. Nikola had only asked for $1,500 per truck deposit so that with 7,000 trucks ordered, Nikola had only raised about $10.5 million.

Companies basically reserved trucks in case Nikola turned out to be the best solution. At $1,500 per reservation, it didn't cost much to keep the door open in case Nikola turns out to be a viable truck supplier.

Fuel cells are unlikely to survive battery electrics. I suspect Nikola had a number of customers call to cancel their orders and request a refund after placing an order with Tesla.

To avoid the negative image of cancellations and refunds, I suspect Nikola decided to refund all of the orders instead. This way Nikola could leave everyone on the list to save face. Nikola can still claim they have 7,000 orders on the books. But, those orders were paper thin unless Nikola could kill the Tesla semi threat.

After Nikola received its Design patents (April 2018), Nikola felt it had sufficient grounds to sue Tesla to block the semi, so it did.

Tesla Awarded Design Patents By The US Patent Office

On August 14, 2018, Tesla Inc. was awarded a pair of Design patents of their own.

Numerous articles were written about the $2B suit filed by Nikola against Tesla for patent infringement (see for example: arstechnica, the Verge, Reuters, Bloomberg, Now You Know, Electrek...). So everyone knows Nikola has Design patents. But so far, nothing has been written about the Design patents Tesla recently was awarded.

I have not yet found a single article disclosing that 4 weeks ago, Tesla won a pair of Design patents on the Tesla Semi Truck design.

Typically, the US Patent Office lets the applicant know that their patent has been allowed about 3 months prior to a deadline date by which time fees must be paid in order to get the patent issued. But once notice is served that a patent is allowed, paying the fees immediately can get it issued within one or two weeks.

Tesla probably learned that their patents had been allowed after the first of August when they held the Q2 Earnings call. I expect they moved to immediately pay the fees and get the patents issued to help them in their defense case.

What's important about these patents is that they disclosed the Nikola semi truck design. So, the US Patent Examiner was required to consider whether the Tesla semi truck design was, or was not, "unique" and "unobvious" compared to the Nikola semi truck design as well as many others Tesla included in their list of semi truck prior art.

Below is an image from the US Patent Office showing a few of the many prior art devices cited in the Tesla patent. The "Milton" inventions are the Nikola patents. Milton is Nikola's CEO.

(Source: US Patent Office here)

Because the examiner decided the Tesla design was unique, a requirement for allowance, the Nikola patent infringement lawsuit is (in my opinion) rendered moot and dead.

For Nikola to win their suit, they would have to contend the US Patent Examiner made a mistake. This is very difficult to win (I've been told by different patent attorneys in the past).

A few weeks ago, the Tesla semi headed out on a cross-country tour of the US, going to Penske, J.B. Hunt, UPS and various other customers to show off the new semi truck performance. I expect knowledge of the patent allowance triggered the timing of that trip. In other words, it appears Tesla is no longer concerned about the Nikola suit.

The Tesla semi made a genuine cross-country trip using the existing US SuperCharger Network to charge its battery packs. This is a feat no other semi truck manufacturer has been able to muster.

Invalid Suit Due To Shell Starship Prior Art

I'm adding this section to be thorough.

This is a second, or redundant path that Tesla could use to invalidate the patent infringement claims and thus kill the $2B suit. I'm adding it to back up my expectation that the Nikola suit is about to be dismissed, since when that is announced the stock should jump upward on the news.

The existence of the Shell Starship designs in the public domain prior to the Nikola filing date means that the Nikola Design patents could potentially be attacked and invalidated.

The Nikola patents did not include a disclosure of the Shell Starship (that I could find), which was publicly disclosed prior to Nikola's Design Patent filing date. Below are two images of the Shell Starship followed by the Nikola Design.

This first design of the Shell Starship (below) was released to the public (on or before May 13, 2015) prior to the Nikola patent filing date (Dec. 30, 2015) making this prior art to the Nikola patent. The Tesla design looks closer to this design than the Nikola design. (Source: Trucking Info, May 13, 2015 here)

The Shell Starship design had already evolved into the below design about the time the Nikola patent was filed. While Silwa and Shell did not file a patent on their design, when the below shape was created, the Nikola design was not yet public. Therefore, the below design was at the time, "obvious" and therefore not patentable. The design shows the general streamlined geometry of the Tesla and Nikola semi and also the swept window feature. Any allowable patent would need to be unique in comparison to the images above and below.

(Source: Overdrive online here)

This is the Nikola Semi Truck design (image below). Pay attention to the fact that the Nikola design does NOT provide functional or aesthetic aerodynamic flaps that map to the trailer and reduce aerodynamic drag, as does the Tesla semi. There are steps on the outside as well as a grill on front, all of which are features that make the Nikola design distinguishable from the Tesla design.

(Source: Carscoops here)

Here is the Tesla design (image below). Notice that Tesla does not include a front grill and also that it has flaps that map to the trailer for improved aerodynamic efficiency that Nikola does not. The side does not have the steps that the Nikola does, and overall, the two designs are significantly different.

(source: Youtube video here)

It appears to me that the Shell Starship prior art to Nikola precludes them from winning their patent infringement suit even without the newly issued Tesla patents.

With the new patents, it seems inevitable that Nikola will lose the suit and that the $2 billion threat is about to be eliminated.

Tesla is still the leader in future semi truck design

Given that battery electric is superior to hydrogen fuel cell trucking on an energy basis, I expect Nikola will eventually die once the Tesla semi is available. Tesla or perhaps another company with a good battery semi combined with good charging infrastructure will eventually take over the trucking industry.

Today, however, Tesla is the only company with a compelling solution for a truck and also an existing charging infrastructure trucks could use. Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) has a poorly endowed test truck for short local trips and zero charging infrastructure. In contrast, the Tesla semi can already haul freight cross country by using their existing Supercharger Network.

Daimler is still pretending that the Tesla battery electric solution is impossible, recently stating incorrectly that the Tesla semi violates known physics. The Daimler manager's claim above is easily proven wrong by any mechanical engineering senior student, corroborating comments by Musk and Straubel on the matter at the last Earnings call.

I crunched the numbers myself to find Tesla only needs an 800kWh battery pack to make the claimed 500-mile range given its improved aerodynamic drag combined with the Super Singles rolling resistance reduction quoted.

That said, it is not at all clear how Tesla will get the funds to build the semi truck production facility.

So it is not clear that Tesla will be the first to begin selling a compelling semi truck due to its lack of cash on hand to build a new production facility. Suffice to say that Tesla needs to bring in more money to build a semi truck production line.

To do that, Tesla needs to win confidence. Tesla needs to demonstrate that they can in fact generate a profit. Once they do that, they should be able to raise as much money as is needed to build the next production lines for the Model Y, Pickup, Roadster 2, and the Semi.

What does seem clear to me is that Tesla no longer needs to be concerned about the potential $2 billion threat imposed by Nikola.

From my vantage point, the Nikola $2B suit is dead.

Conclusion

On August 14, 2018, Tesla was awarded a pair of Design patents for its semi truck design. The patents disclosed the Nikola designs, requiring the examiner to decide whether the Tesla design was unique compared to the Nikola prior art.

The allowance means the US Patent Office has decided that the Tesla design is unique, and this means the Nikola suit is likely dead. This in turn means Tesla can remove a $2 billion possible problem from its list of issues to deal with.

I surmise Tesla took its semi truck on a cross-country tour to visit pre-order customers after learning their patents had been allowed. This timing coincidence (the semi trip and patent award) indicates to me that Tesla is confident the suit is dead.

However, a formal suit dismissal has not yet been announced that I know of.

When the suit is formally dropped, I expect the good news will boost Tesla stock price by several percent. Long-term price projections should also increase due to elimination of the potential $2B threat.

Therefore, keep an eye out for news of the suit dismissal as a signal the stock will bump upward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.