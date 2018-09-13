Williams Companies: Expensive Price Worth The Lower Risk?

With that said, there are concerns. Permian natural gas will be dumped into the market where it can. Takeaway capacity in the Marcellus and Utica shale will outpace production growth.

Coverage on Williams Companies (WMB) has been relatively light on Seeking Alpha in recent months - somewhat unusual given all the changes related to shifts in the corporate structure and regulatory headaches related to pipeline approvals. I would think that investors, many of whom are not partial to dealing with K-1 forms, would be looking very closely at this natural gas midstream player. After gobbling up the remaining units that it did not own of Williams Partners, management sees a major jump in EBITDA next year as the Atlantic Sunrise pipeline, as well as other smaller growth projects, come online. It takes major projects to move the needle at this point. Does the growth outlook look as strong heading into the next decade?

Natural Gas Over Crude Oil - With Caveats

Today, I much prefer natural gas midstream exposure over crude. Ignoring what is, in my view, a better long-term case for sustainable natural gas demand in the United States versus crude oil, asset multiples are also currently a touch cheaper. This is likely being driven by preference for the stronger underlying commodity (natural gas pricing remains dead in the water versus crude oil), intense focus on the Permian Basin by everyone involved in the oil and gas industry, and some valid concerns on an overbuild of pipeline capacity. This is not going to be a situation where all players are winners.

Starting in Texas, most of the publicly-traded natural gas midstream firms have little to no exposure to Permian natural gas takeaway capacity. That is an issue, as byproduct production of natural gas in the nation's hottest shale play has producers in a pickle. It just has nowhere to go as natural gas pipelines are running at full capacity. Texas has now gotten to the point where already non-restrictive flaring limits could stifle oil production. Once a flaring permit expires, the producer must either pipe the gas or shut in the well. Differentials (difference between realized pricing and spot Henry hub pricing) are wide and given most producers in the Permian are extremely profitable with crude production alone, natural gas just ends up being a side product where any money received is just the cherry on top. 30-50% discounts to spot price are not unusual. For illustration, Williams Companies includes the below production forecast in its most recent Investor Presentation (Slide 6, sourced from Wood Mackenzie):

This report calls for 20% of production growth to come from Permian, a figure I still find low and one that is likely more limited by takeaway capacity in the region versus actual underlying production. Williams Companies is pitching a project that will connect Permian supply to its Transco pipeline in Texas, however, this would not be operational until 2021. It is important to remember that demand is set to grow at only half that rate over the same timeframe - and that is inclusive of North American liquefied natural gas ("LNG") exports. The pricing environment for natural gas does not look to be a favorable one, a factor which has led me to be cautious on all but some of the most discounted natural gas exploration firms.

Williams Companies Strategy

Williams Companies is a beast of a company to analyze. I think one of the unfortunate consequences of researching (and buying) one of these larger entities is the sheer volume of the asset base. The Transco Pipeline, a 10,200-mile interstate transmission system that runs from South Texas to New York City, is probably the most important holding. This key artery, which forms a core foundation on how gas is moved up and down the Eastern Seaboard, has been built off of time and again. Many of the company's projects, such as the well-known Atlantic Sunrise project, tie back into the Transco mainline. Beyond that, there is also some substantial opportunity for operating leverage driving economic returns on a relatively underutilized asset base in the Northeast. Broadly, I think corporate strategy comes down to a few core points:

Within the Northeast, continue to try to capture supply-driven pipeline demand from major exploration and production firms operating in the Marcellus and Utica shale. As an example, the company's Constitution Pipeline, a project that will connect its Susquehanna supply hub to the Iroquois and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems, is one such project example. This project has been mired in litigation due to a failure to obtain certifications from the New York State Department of Environmental Conversation. Opportunities within the Atlantic and Gulf regions. The Atlantic Sunrise project, a multi-billion dollar expansion of Transco's existing system that will bring gas from Marcellus to markets as far as south Alabama, is one such project that will expand interstate pipeline ownership. Given continued energy production tailwinds in the Gulf of Mexico, there are also plenty of opportunities for high-return underwater tie-back projects feeding into the Gulf Coast. This is something I've highlighted with other midstream companies (Shell Midstream (SHLX)) where low capital outlay can drive significant earnings improvement.

Perhaps conspicuously absent from the above is the company's Western operating region. While Williams Companies continues to dedicate a small portion of annual growth capital spending to opportunities located on the Western side of the map, all that these initiatives have done is help stave off the bleeding in realized EBITDA. Like many midstream firms, Marcellus and Utica shale production growth - and the resulting movement of that product into other markets - is where near-term focus lies. With that said, the Northeast has its own fair share of problems. Investors should consider all of the projects recently finished or set to come online in the region to handle takeaway capacity beyond the Atlantic Sunrise project:

Rover Pipeline. 3.25bcf/d of capacity, joint-owned by Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Blackstone.

Leach Xpress. 1.25bcf/d of capacity, owned by TransCanada (NYSE:TRP).

Nexus. 1.5bcf/d of capacity, an Enbridge (ENB) project.

Mountain Valley. 2bcf/d of capacity, operated by EQT Midstream (EQM) with multiple partners.

In total, there is nearly 20bcf/d of additional takeaway capacity set to come online starting from earlier this year over the next five; that level exceeds those stellar production growth expectations from that Wood Mackenzie graphic earlier. Takeaway capacity has been a problem for the Marcellus and Utica shale producers, but it is readily apparent that those problems are quickly being solved. While some routes take natural gas to varying regions, some of these pipeline routes are very similar. Atlantic Sunrise and Mountain Valley, for instance, saw many - including a FERC commissioner - argue that the routes were so similar that they should be combined into one. Investors have to be very careful on getting exposure to the right assets. Firm contract commitments, favorable routing, and a first mover advantage are important, as well as relationships with the producers themselves. Atlantic Sunrise is better positioned in this respect than most, with high expected contribution from Atlantic Sunrise in 2019 driving most of the EBITDA growth year over year within current guidance:

*Source: Williams Companies, 2018 Analyst Day Presentation, Slide 81

Williams Partners Roll-Up Impact, Valuation

Valuation cannot really be worked through until the impact of the roll-up of all the outstanding units of former daughter master limited partnership ("MLP") Williams Partners is considered. Agreed to in May through an all-stock offer, each Williams Partners unitholder would receive a fixed ratio of Williams Companies shares at a 1.494x rate, 1.513x if the transaction did not close by the payout of the third quarter dividend by the parent. In keeping the offer as all equity, Williams Companies managed to keep its investment grade credit rating intact. Like other roll-up transactions in the past, management did its best to cast a curtain over the negatives: namely the transaction being taxable, the loss of tax-deferred status (MLP to C-Corp conversion), and eventual tax impact on distributable cash flow.

Williams Companies will issue 382.5mm shares to fund the deal; unit could rise from 828mm at the end of Q2 2018 to 1,211mm by the time Q3 rolls around. Reporting will change materially. Prior to the deal, Williams Companies had no income-generating assets of its own held within its C-Corp structure (although Williams Partners was consolidated on balance sheet). Instead, its payout to its shareholders was done solely from distributions from its daughter MLP.

*Source: Author Estimates.

Coverage is, quite obviously, there. However, the distributable cash flow ("DCF") yield is only around 8.2%. That is one of the lower yields in the midstream universe, a fact that is largely indicative of the market's view on the value of Transco. As an investor that gravitates towards "deals" that generally carry a little more than average risk, the appeal is not there for me versus alternatives. For investors that want what is as close to a "blue chip" in the natural gas midstream space that is also devoid of a K-1, then I can see the appeal.

Note: Interested in MLPs? Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to our exclusive MLP Live Tracking Tool. This tool allows members to make cross-company comparisons in real-time. This is not available anywhere else and is just one example of the advantage our members have. This isn't your average investing resource. The community also receives deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.