Raking In The Cash Flow, Laredo Petroleum Style

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) is one of those dull boring stocks that the market constantly ignores. The attention of Mr. Market appears to be on vision stocks and momentum stories. But management is making good solid progress with a conservative balance sheet and decent growth. Those solid achievements should lead to some decent long-term capital gains from a management that has previous experience building oil companies.

Laredo has a stock repurchase program that has repurchased 3 million shares of stock in the second quarter alone. 60% of the authorized amount remains. Mr. Market frets about rising debt levels used for the stock repurchase program and the accelerating operations pace while ignoring some fairly conservative ratios. Cash flow from operations is growing steadily while production guidance was raised.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

As shown above, cash flows from operating activities advanced more than 50% from the previous three-month period. Mr. Market may be focused on the lower earnings also. But those lower earnings were caused by a hedging loss. The derivative program produced a $29 million gain last year but a $46 million loss this year as oil prices strengthened. The progress right now is under the radar. Mr. Market is focusing on some measures but not the whole financial picture. The result is a stock whose key value measures keep improving.

This company has an enterprise value in the $3 billion range at the current time and yet cash flow from operations will top $500 million. Cash flow annualized in the fourth quarter will be significantly above that rate absent a sustained severe oil price collapse.

Furthermore, the company just raked in more than $700 million from a midstream sale and paid down a tremendous amount of debt. While Mr. Market frets about loaning money to buy back stock and increase production, the key long-term debt-to-EBITDA ratio will probably remain well below 2. The payoff of debt enabled the company to re-borrow the money as production rose on lower cost and improving productivity results. Yet the market acts as though this is one of the most highly leveraged companies in the industry.

Source: Laredo Petroleum Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Presentation

The market fretted when management announced the cancellation of a rig contract. However, that cancellation was more than made up with the efficiency increases shown above. The result was a 15% production increase over the 2017 second quarter. This was considerably above management guidance. In fact, the company has steadily increased production for some time. Growth of production this year was never in doubt. Instead the rig cancellation was a material cost savings as production increased more than guidance.

Now management has announced the addition of a fourth rig (again). But the market yawned at this announcement. The addition of that fourth rig should lead to an acceleration of production growth during the next fiscal year as long as the improvements shown above are maintained.

The improvements shown above also have resulted in increased gas and natural gas liquids production. This has pushed the already low percentage of oil produced lower. But that extra production is "icing on the cake."

Source: Laredo Petroleum Second Quarter, 2018, Earnings Presentation

The actual results are coming in above forecast. In fact, most wells drilled for some time have produced above the company's guidance curve. That helps the company maintain some rock-bottom guided production costs. Decline rates are a little better than forecast as more products are recovered sooner. This company runs a tight financial ship because much of the production is gas and natural gas liquids. The water management system saves a lot of money and is a key driver of the very low lease operating expenses.

Despite a sales contract violation by a major purchaser of the production, management has maintained decent pricing and profits. A probable lawsuit for damages due to the contract abrogation will likely result in a cash settlement long into the future. In the meantime, despite the "Plan B" sales strategy, cash flow is comfortably increasing. Sales pricing is not what management anticipated, but the profits and cash flow still roll in comfortably ahead of last year.

Despite all the ballyhooed Permian bottlenecks, this company has a bright future and is increasing operating activity with that announced fourth rig. This is one very resilient management. The loss of a major purchase of the relatively small percentage of oil production would have sunk many competitor managements.

The water infrastructure system saves an estimated $19 million each year. Plus the company signed a new midstream contract that begins the fourth quarter of 2019. That new contract could raise the overall oil price received compared to WTI. If the company is making good money now, just think what kind of profits will be reported once the oil sales price returns to previously anticipated levels. It will take management about a year to recover from the sales contract breech.

However, the latest solution, combined with the midstream announcement, appears to be decent enough to continue the good growth prospects of this Permian producer. Oil prices are high enough to allow for decent profits even if production needs to be discounted to be sold. While Mr. Market fretted about an increasing oil discount, this management focused on profitability given the sales pricing available after the contract breech. Management also had other customers available to sell to so the damages could be minimized.

The company has about $1 billion in total unused liquidity. Management is in a fine position to make an accretive acquisition or accelerate production growth. Long-term debt could increase to more than $1 billion by year end. But cash flow also should increase to roughly three quarters of that amount (when annualized) by the fourth quarter. This company is making a fine profit with some leases that have relatively low liquids content.

Conclusion

The company currently flies under the radar. The growth rate is steady though not spectacular by market standards. Currently the momentum crowd appears to be "in vogue." But market sentiments change and value companies such as this one will again have their "day in the sun." In the meantime, increasing production and some conservative debt ratios ensure considerable resilience in the face of the next industry downturn.

Oil prices appear likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. So a well-run company such as this one could become a takeover candidate or a company that goes private if management judges that the company has become cheap enough. In the meantime, the downside risk appears to be fully priced at the current level of the stock. That makes this stock far safer for many investors than a lot of more highly leveraged competitors.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.