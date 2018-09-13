Cheniere Energy Is On Track For $650M Distributable Cash Flow In 2019

Growth in the firm's bottom line puts them on track to break $500M in profits this year.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) is hitting its stride after several years in the doldrums following the spectacular ski downward its stock took during 2015 when it slid from the $70's to the $30's.

In those days, the spinners of the story for this stock boiled down to a few main points:

The U.S.'s fracking boom has generated large amounts of natural gas Liquefied Natural Gas (acronym LNG) is a suitable fuel for everyday vehicles & even powerplants Cheniere Energy is going to be first to export LNG on a mass scale Cheniere Energy is developing a huge export operation which is costly to replicate

Well, the stock roared on the story and then took its nose dive in 2015. What was the problem? Impatience and an excess of exuberance on the part of buyers of this stock. The share price simply got ahead of itself.

There were questions as to how much money the company will actually make in the process of collecting, liquefying, and shipping LNG. There were also risks with the company starting up their new $250M "trains" (as the shipping vehicles are called) and experiencing costly malfunctions -- let alone something like a new train blowing up and destroying a billion dollar liquefaction plant. Now, from the investor's perspective, the riskiest parts of this company's new operations have passed or are substantially reduced. Several trains are operating without incidence and the operators have a lot more experience getting new trains online.

While the major operational risks have passed, the 4 big motivators for this company are still in effect. Natural gas production remains way up on account of fracking technology. Countries all over the world are increasing their use of LNG-powered transportation on account of its cost competitiveness with gasoline. And Cheniere Energy has a difficult and extremely expensive to replicate capability to liquefy and export America's natural gas. And the company can do so at scale.

A big risk outside of every good story is whether or not the numbers will add up. We tend to get a lot of verbiage and some numbers, some charts sprinkled in. And that can be enough, as long as we get the right numbers. Information which actually informs us. Like a profit margin.

On the following chart an X marks the spot where LNG began reporting annualized profits.

Cheniere Energy Net Income Chart

Source: Ycharts

As the graphic indicates, the company has entered profitability for the trailing 12 months of $177M. The profit has started being generated as their big plans have materialized into great, big LNG export terminals at Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi (each link will take you to Cheniere.com's web pages dedicated to those terminals).

The company's profits will continue to grow as revenue's increase leverages their relatively fixed interest payment and factory overhead costs.

Another LNG train, to deliver on the unused capacity at the liquefaction terminals, is on track to begin operations this year. As LNG trains go online, the company can begin executing on its $80B in contracts already signed.

That's when revenue gets recognized and payments from customers flows through the books. You can see how revenue has come into the picture as LNG trains have begun operation during the last couple of years in the chart below:

Cheniere Energy Revenue Chart

LNG data by YCharts

With another train coming online, the revenue will largely flow into profits at the bottom line. That's how the company's profit growth will step up -- through leveraging the capacity at their existing plants.

All of this was just theoretical back in the company's big run-up leading to its crash in 2015. Now as their investment is materializing and the market for LNG remains rosy, there is an opportunity to pick ride the wave of the market leader.

In my opinion, this stock is a buy on its revenue and profit growth. A little something to hold on to for many years.

On valuation, this company is valued at about 30 times management's projected distributable cash flow of $500M for 2018. Which is a pretty high price, but isn't out of line with today's market. As new trains are installed during the next years, distributable cash flow will take its leap and bound upwards along with the net profit figure we looked at in the charts above. I anticipate the growth in this firm's profit to lead the stock higher.

The company has four trains operational with two more set to come online during the first half of 2019. If these trains are each worth $500M in annual revenue we are likely to see a $100M growth in distributable cash flow, good enough for a 20% bump in valuation to my target price of $79.00 per share.

Disclaimer: This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from public sources that the author believes are reliable. However, the author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this article. It is merely the author's interpretation of the information contained in the article. The author may close his investment position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security.

Click or tap Follow Faloh Investment to get the latest reports from me

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LNG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.