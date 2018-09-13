Ladenburg - If You Have To Play

The company has not addressed the issue at all - despite its shares being taken to the wood shed.

Ladenburg's (non-executive) Chairman - and 35% direct owner - is being accused of a pump and dump scheme.

Financial firms are all about trust. Investors have to trust that management is making the right decisions, hiring the right people, financing the firm appropriately, etc. When a financial firm stumbles, investors can be quickly wiped out (timing is everything, remember that the financial crisis kicked off in earnest with Lehman filing on 9/15/08), so trust becomes incredibly important.

Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS) is a financial firm. It is a diversified financial services company engaged in independent advisory and brokerage services, asset management, investment research, investment banking, institutional sales and trading, wholesale life insurance and annuity brokerage and trust services.

This hit the tape:

Dr. Phillip Frost, the non-executive chairman and largest shareholder of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. has been charged with fraud by the Securities and Exchange Commission for his involvement in a pump-and-dump, penny stock scheme.

Phillip Frost owns 35% of Ladenburg. He also owns 15% of the Vector Group (VGR), which owns 7.4% of Ladenburg.

When the non-executive chairman and largest shareholder of a financial services firm is charged in pump and dumps, this is the result:

Shares don't respond well to accusations regarding the company's Chairman - especially shares of financial firms when a charge of securities fraud is leveled.

I thought it might be helpful to take a look at the firm and try to determine if there is an opportunity for investors.

First, a look at the financials (author compiled spreadsheet):

Note that I have recreated EBITDA instead of using adjusted EBITDA (which in the case of LTS includes contract acquisition costs and non-cash compensation - while valid, I prefer pure EBITDA).

Five things are notable:

The company has no net debt due to the amount of cash on the balance sheet (as near as I can tell from the financials, it is company cash and unrestricted). LTS is beginning to utilize repo more, but it is manageable and covered by cash. EBITDA/Interest is healthy. EBTDA (EBITDA less Interest) now covers the preferred dividend. Revenues are shifting from advisory fees to insurance commissions - the stability of which is similar.

A further breakdown of their debt (from the 6/30/18 10-q):

From the financial summary above, it is reasonable to say that the (investable) debt of LTS is potentially worth a look. The following is a summary of the outstanding debt and preferred stock.

A pricing summary:

Note the difference between the price and the stripped price - the bonds are fully loaded with accrued and go ex this week.

Yield-to-call:

From the tables and charts above, I would select the Ladenburg Thalmann 7.25% notes due 9/30/2028 for the following reasons:

It has the longest lock-out and cannot be redeemed prior to 9/30/2021. The price, at below $24 on a stripped basis, is palatable to most investors. The yield-to-call is nearly 9%.

A historical price chart of the baby bonds:

The stripped yield on the baby bonds:

As the charts above show, the baby bonds have been hit, but not to the magnitude of the common - especially as the solvency of the firm isn't being questioned, but if Frost has to sell his shares, the impact could be significant.

The preferred shares (LTS.PA) got hit pretty hard, dropping $2/sh.

Which has obviously increased their yield:

The spread between the bonds (represented by LTSL) and the preferred stock has gapped out to its highs:

Ladenburg trades at higher yields than the majority of their peers (although a peer group is difficult due to the business mix): with only Cowen (COWN) coming close.

The stripped yield, graphically:

Yield-to-call, graphically:

Bottom Line: If you are convinced that the issues with their Chairman are not life threatening (I do not believe they are), then the baby bonds are definitely worth a look. Of these, I favor the Ladenburg Thalmann 7.25% notes due 9/30/2028 (LTSK). For an investor with a higher risk tolerance and conviction the firm will continue powering forward, the 8% Series A preferred could be worth a look. I do not find the equity compelling as Frost's 35% ownership as well as Vector's 7% ownership could be a significant overhang which will depress shares until the outcome is known.

Helpful Links:

The term sheet for the recent 7.25% notes due 9/30/2028. The prospectus.

Prospectus for the 7% notes due 5/31/2028.

Prospectus for the 6.50% notes due 11/30/2027.

