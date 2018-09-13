Fred's, Inc. (FRED) CEO Joe Anto on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Joe Anto

Thank you, Sean, and good morning, everyone. Q2 is challenging from the comps store sales and gross margin perspectives. However, we continue to make progress towards our two main goals of eliminating our ABL balance, generating positive EBITDA, and free cash flow by Q4 of 2018. Although there's still more work to be done, we are executing on our plan and are confident that the changes we are making will set the business up for success as we head into Q4 in 2019.

I'd like to once again give an update on the key focus areas we have discussed during our previous two earnings calls. Strategic transactions, optimizing cost structure and capital allocation, talent acquisition, revenue and margin initiatives and assortment optimization.

On strategic transactions, we announced the news that we've reached an agreement with Walgreens to sell pharmacy prescription files associated with the 185 Fred's stores. This transaction will be transformative for the company and should allow us to almost entirely eliminate our ABL Facility balance, enabling us to focus on returning our remaining business to profitability. We expect to close this transaction enrolling closings over the course of the fourth quarter and we'll continue to evaluate strategic opportunities for the remainder of our retail pharmacy business. Additionally, we are in the later stages of various sale processes for properties within our real estate portfolio and we'll share updates as we have them in the coming months.

On the expense side, I'm encouraged by the progress we're making in continuing to right size the cost structure of the business. We are down approximately $20 million in recurring SG&A expenses for the first six months of this year versus the same period last year, and our target remains at $30 million to $40 million for operating expense reductions for fiscal year 2018.

Our corporate office headcount stands at approximately 233 people, down from 440 people at the beginning of 2017, and 274 people at the end of Q1 of 2018. We are also streamlining operations in our Memphis, D.C., which will result in a reduction of approximately 80 positions.

From a talent perspective, we are rapidly building a great team, both in the field and within all corporate functional areas. Since my last update, we have hired a new Chief Information Officer and SVP of Supply Chain, a VP of Closeouts, a VP of Analytics, a VP of Finance, and an Associate General Counsel in addition of multiple hires into our corporate development program.

Unfortunately, from a revenue and gross margin perspective, we had a challenging quarter. The decrease in pharmacy gross margins was the primary driver of our overall decline in gross margin. And the trend here will continue to be negatively impacted by reimbursement pressures from payers and increases in DIR fees to PBM's. A reduction in marketing earlier in the year impacted front store sales in Q2, which was the biggest driver of overall comp decline, and we have reinstated our print circular [ph] program across the whole chain as of August. We are also starting a test and learn with various digital marketing products, and we'll scale up the campaigns that provide a compelling ROI. Additionally, we've recently launched our Fred's Rewards Club loyalty program and expect to roll this out across the whole chain over the next 60 days.

Despite the difficulty in Q2, we are making continued progress on the revenue and gross margin initiatives we have discussed in previous calls. In private brands, we are on track to add close to 200 new items between November and January of this year with many more to come in 2019. Our dedicated closeouts group is now led by our new VP of Closeouts Brian Ramsey, and he is focused on sourcing great deals for our customers across all categories.

We are now testing closeouts in close to 40 stores, including our two new Fred's Closeout Bonanza stores that we've recently opened in two existing dark locations in the Memphis area. The early results in these test stores have been encouraging, and we will continue to test and learn as we grow the closeout concept throughout the rest of the chain over the next six to 12 months.

We are making notable progress in pricing and assortment where our analytics partnership with Nielsen is enabling us to build a more compelling shopping experience for our customers. This work has also created the opportunity to collaborate more closely with our vendors through a more focused data strategy that will yield improved results for both us and our partners. To date, we’ve seen significant growth in both revenue and margin across the test areas where Nielsen’s analytics have been deployed. We’re looking forward to broader deployment of these capabilities in the coming months and are confident they will result in better gross margins and more stable comp store sales in the front store.

Regarding new categories, our beer and wine initiative is continuing to progress with approximately 254 stores selling beer and 92 stores selling wine. We slow down the rollout of beer and wine over the last quarter to assess initial results from the first group of stores and optimized the rollout throughout the remainder of the chain. We expect to be in over 350 stores for beer and over 200 stores for wine by the end of fiscal year 2018. Beyond beer and wine, we are also introducing new product categories such as car batteries, and power, lawn and garden equipment and are expanding our assortment in food over the coming quarters.

I’ll now turn to the numbers, and will address the second quarter results and trends on a year-over-year basis. As a reminder, all current and prior year results reflect the facts that our specialty pharmacy business, which we sold earlier in the year has been classified as a discontinued operation.

For the second quarter of 2018, net sales decreased 4.3% to $419.7 million from $438.5 million for the second quarter of 2017. For the comparable 6-month period, net sales decreased 5.1% from $902.7 million to $856.8 million. Comparable store sales for the current quarter decreased 3.5% compared to a 3% decrease in comparable store sales in the second quarter of last year.

Comparable store sales decreased 3.7% in the first six months of 2018 versus a 3.6% decline in the first six months of 2017. Gross profit in the second quarter decreased 18.2% to $100.5 million from $122.7 million in the prior year period. For the first six months, gross profit decreased 15.6% from $251.3 million to $212.1 million. Gross margin decreased 405 basis points to 23.9% from 28% in the same quarter last year, and 300 basis points during the 6-month period from 27.8% to 24.8%.

Factors contributing to the decline in gross profit percentage were primarily related to continued pressures we are seeing in our retail pharmacy business, specifically related to prescription rebates in 2017 that did not recur in 2018, reimbursement pressure from payers, and an increase in DIR fees to PBM's.

In the front store, we are continuing to see a margin impact from the shift in sales mix from general merchandise to food and consumables. As outlined previously in the call, we are working on various strategies to offset the mix impact we are seeing in the front store.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, including depreciation and amortization and adjusted for non-recurring items, decreased by $13 million for the second quarter of 2018 to $119.4 million or 28.4% of sales in Q2 of 2018 compared to $131.7 million or 30% of sales in Q2 of 2017.

We have made great progress in reducing expenses across corporate headcount, store labor and indirect spend across both stores and the corporate headquarters.

Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter improved by approximately $6 million during the period to net loss of $22.9 million or $0.62 per share during the second quarter of 2018 compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $28.9 million or $0.77 per share for the second quarter of 2017.

For the first six months of 2018, net loss from continuing operations was $42.8 million or $1.17 per share compared to a loss of $66.7 million or $1.78 per share for the comparable period in 2017.

For the second quarter of 2018, adjusted EBITDA …

Joe Anto

For the second quarter of 2018 adjusted EBITDA, which further excludes items management does not consider to be indicative of our core operating performance was negative $7.8 million compared to positive $2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

For the comparable 6-month period in 2018, adjusted EBITDA was negative $11.1 million compared to positive $8.1 million in 2017. Free cash flow, which management views as net cash provided by operating activities from the cash flow statement less capital expenditures was negative $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to positive $16.9 million in the same of period of last year.

For the comparable 6-month period in 2018, free cash flow is negative $20.9 million compared to negative $8.2 million in 2017. In both 2018 periods, free cash flow does not include proceeds from the sale of specialty pharmacy business.

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $5.8 million in cash, down slightly from $6.1 million at the end of the first quarter. Inventory at the end of the first quarter was $264 million, down from $293 million at the end of the previous quarter. Total debt stood at $162.6 million at the end of the Q2 compared to $175.6 million at the end of the last quarter with our ABL Facility balance at $147.2 million at the end of Q2.

As stated earlier, we expect this balance to come down significantly as we realize sale proceeds from the transaction with Walgreens over the course of fiscal year Q4.

We continue to be extremely disciplined with regards to capital expenditures. In the second quarter, our CapEx was $2.6 million compared to $5.2 million a year ago. For the first six months of 2018, CapEx was $5 million, down from $7.3 million in the prior 2017 period. And we still expect CapEx for the year to be around $15 million, and this includes investments related to the start of our ERP implementation.

Before I end the call, I want to make one thing crystal clear. We see momentum in Fred's as we head into Q4 in 2019, and we are excited about the progress we are making every day as we work towards our two main goals of eliminating our ABL Facility balance and generating significant EBITDA and free cash flow by Q4 of this year. The transaction we announced this week should significantly transform the capital structure at Fred's and give us the financial flexibility to focus on becoming sustainably profitable as we head into 2019.

Thank you for participating today. And we look forward to addressing you when we report our third quarter results in December.

