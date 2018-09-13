China Mobile: Critical Infrastructure Asset Near 52-Week Lows

With the U.S. markets hitting new highs, I have continued my search outside North American markets for potential opportunities abroad. The Chinese markets are one such global opportunity in my opinion with indices currently sitting near two-year lows due to trade concerns and slowing growth. One such company that has caught my eye is the country's leading telecom service provider in mainland China, China Mobile (CHL). The company is a critical utility with a large asset base that generates stable and growing revenue. It is currently sitting at 11.6x P/E and sports a 4.5% dividend yield.

Introduction to the Company

The company is not only the leading service provider in mainland China, but is also claims to have the world's largest network and customer base. With total assets of $222.9B at today's exchange rates, it is easy to see how its network can support 887 million mobile customers and 113 million wireline broadband customers. The company saw customer growth of 4.5% for 2017 and over the past 5 and 10 years had average growth of 5.7% and 7.6% respectively. As is the case with most Chinese companies, the government is a majority stakeholder of this national asset with 72.7% ownership of the company.

A Profitable & Growing Company

China Mobile's dominant position in the country's oligopoly of providers, including China Unicom and China Telecom, has provided it with fruitful returns over the past decade. Needless to say, rising incomes in China have contributed to a growth in industry and in general telecommunications services. Over the past decade, the company has achieved average return on equity (ROE) and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 17.2% and 15.5% respectively.

This level of profitability is well above my rule of thumb of 15% ROE and 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that the company is able to maintain and continue to increase its intrinsic value in the future. However, it should be noted that returns have steadily decreased over the past decade and while ROIC still remains above my 9% rule of thumb, the company's competitive moat seems to have diminished. On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $USD 16.16 in 2008 to $36.8 in the latest quarter, which when combined with the dividends paid out from equity, has averaged growth of 16.5% annually.

A Couple Thoughts on Government Regulation

It is clear from the chart that returns have slowly been declining at the company and it looks as if the moat might be disappearing or at least becoming smaller. Most of this in my opinion can be linked to government regulations on telecom service providers such as the cancellation of long distance charges or the caps on data fees. This type of regulation is not unique to China however, as many other countries establish government bodies to regulate an industry which is naturally prone to monopolies due to its high fixed asset operations that produce a non-exhaustive commodity product. However, due to those same facts, it can also be a lucrative business to be in if you are an established player with a big budget. And thus regulators are needed to ensure customers are not being overcharged for what is next to an essential service these days.

Another interesting government interference over the past decade has been when they endorsed a merger of the three major providers tower assets back in 2014. At the time, China Mobile had the majority of towers in the country and in my opinion this has greatly reduced the economic moat that China Mobile would have if they still solely owned the majority of telecom towers in the country. But once again, some type of network sharing is mandated by many governments through efforts such as mandatory wholesale pricing to spur competition of the incumbent players.

With all this being said on government regulation, it would still be hard to imagine the Chinese government (as the majority shareholder) enforcing many more extensive consumer friendly regulations that might force ROIC below the company's cost of capital. Returns do look to have been stabilizing in the past couple of years in a sign that the government may have struck a balance between consumer and business needs.

Follow The Money

As previously touched upon, telecom is a very capital intensive business as equipment goes obsolete quickly meaning companies always have to be making investments in their future networks to stay competitive. To get an idea of what cash is available to shareholders after making the necessary investments, lets take a look at how cash flow from operations (CFO) is being used.

China Mobile's CFO has been more than enough to cover capital expenditures and dividend payments. With capital expenditures averaging 60.8% over the past decade and acquisitions being next to nothing averaging 0.8% in the company's budget, this has left 37.5% to be able to be returned to shareholders. While 22.3% has been given back to shareholders in the form of dividends, the remainder of CFO has continued to grow as cash balances on the balance sheet. Cash balances have grown from $CNY 44,931 million in 2013 to be $CNY 120,636 million in 2017. This ending balance is roughly $USD 17.6 billion at current exchanges rates for 9% of the companies market capitalization.

In my opinion, this allocation of CFO raises certain governance questions as shareholders should be getting paid excess CFO in dividends or share repurchases rather than having cash sitting idle and unproductive on the balance sheet. This is one of the problems you get when a company's majority shareholder is the government which might not have the same agenda as many investors. This is not an issue that any activist investor could change anytime soon, so shareholders should be happy with their steadily increasing dividend and cash cushion.

Next to No Debt... or Share Buybacks though...

As could probably have been noticed by some astute readers when I mentioned the ROE & ROIC of the company, financial leverage being employed in the capital structure is negligible, especially for a business in the telecom space. As previously mentioned, the company does not employ any share buybacks with excess cash. On the plus side though, they are not issuing shares for acquisitions or even paying management share-based bonuses to a significant amount. Their share count has only increased at an average 0.06% a year over the past decade.

Conclusion

China Mobile's valuation certainly looks attractive at 11.6x P/E and a 4.5% dividend and its huge infrastructure base provides a high barrier to entry for any new competitor. However, government regulation certainly looks to have taken a bite out of the company's profitability over the past decade with ROIC falling from mid 20% to around only 10%. It would be hard to imagine the Chinese government (as the majority shareholder) enforcing more extensive consumer friendly regulations that would force ROIC below the company's cost of capital. Returns look to have been stabilizing in the past couple of years and current valuations make China Mobile look attractive to long term value investors seeking steadily increasing dividends.

