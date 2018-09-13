Ford Motor: What To Do Now?

Ford Motor (F) has not been a winning investment this year as fears over an escalating trade war between the United States and China have weighed on investor sentiment. Further, Ford Motor reduced its 2018 earnings guidance on the back of higher expected commodity costs tied to the trade conflict between those two countries. Ford Motor's shares, however, are now priced for disaster and the entry yield has blown up to 6.4 percent. Should investors buy the drop, or stay clear of an investment in Ford Motor?

New 52-Week Low...And Poor Investor Sentiment Will Likely Weigh On Shares Over The Short Haul

Year-to-date, Ford Motor's shares have dropped a whopping 24.6 percent as the trade conflict between the United States and China heated up significantly over the summer. As a matter of fact, Ford Motor fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday @$9.22, extending a month-long streak of new lows for the auto company. In July, Ford Motor's share price dipped below $10.

The Relative Strength Index flashes a value of 34.58, suggesting that Ford Motor is close to being oversold.

Source: StockCharts

The reason for Ford Motor's disappointing performance this year has been the tariff war between the United States and China. Both countries have hit each other with billions of dollars in tariffs in an effort to shield domestic manufacturing and to retaliate in kind. Most recently, the U.S. president has threatened to impose another $267 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods, which would come in addition to $200 billion in tariffs that could be imposed over the short haul.

The problem with these tariffs is that multinational companies such as Ford Motor are hurt by rising commodity costs, which in turn eat into profit margins and hurt revenues. Higher input costs based on higher market prices for aluminum and steel, for instance, were a key reason why Ford Motor - in lockstep with other U.S.-based auto manufacturers - reduced its 2018 EPS guidance.

Ford Motor now expects to pull in $1.40/share in adjusted profits in 2018, down from $1.58/share earlier this year (midpoint guidance).

Source: Ford Motor Investor Presentation

As long as both the U.S. and China keep slapping new rounds of tariffs on each other, Ford Motor's shares are going to have a very hard time to move higher.

Ford Motor Is Dirt Cheap

Investors are very much worried about the consequences of the trade conflict for Ford Motor, and it shows in the auto company's valuation.

Ford Motor's shares today sell for less than seven times next year's estimated profits.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

And here's how Ford Motor compares its largest U.S. rival, General Motors (GM), in terms of forward P/E-ratio.

F PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

At the same time, Ford Motor's yield has exploded...the flipside of a crashing share price. As long as Ford Motor maintains its dividend, I would think that the downside is somewhat limited.

F Dividend data by YCharts

Your Investment Options

The risks for Ford Motor have objectively increased in 2018. After all, the company specifically adjusted its guidance down to account for the negative short-term effects of tariffs that the U.S. and China are currently imposing on each other.

If you already own Ford Motor, it is probably the worst moment to sell, in my opinion. Shares are at the brink of being oversold, and investor sentiment towards Ford Motor is negative.

On the other hand, a resolution of the trade conflict - however likely - would most probably be a positive catalyst for Ford Motor's shares. While it may not be the most likely scenario over the short haul, it nonetheless stands to reason that both countries lose in a trade war and that - after a period of saber rattling - the U.S. and China will ultimately want to return to the negotiating table.

If you want to bet that the trade conflict will eventually be resolved at the negotiating table, and that bad news is already sufficiently baked into Ford Motor's valuation, the drop might be a contrarian buying opportunity.

Your Takeaway

Ford Motor has been a major loser in 2018 and investor sentiment is really negative right now. The auto company's shares dropped below $10 in July, and fell to a new 52-week low @$9.22 yesterday. The trade conflict between the U.S. and China (and a potentially new, massive round of tariffs) weigh on investor sentiment, which makes it very hard for Ford Motor's share price to climb higher. Ford Motor is currently a high-risk investment, and investors with a contrarian bent thinking about buying the auto company should limit their investment to 1-2 percent of portfolio assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F, GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.