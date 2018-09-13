Alibaba: Jack Ma's Shocking Exit

Nevertheless, investors can take comfort in the fact that there are key benefits as described in this article from Jack's handover of the chairmanship to the incumbent CEO.

The surprise and haphazard announcement added to the uncertainty in the stock already hammered by the onslaught of trade tensions and harsher regulatory environment on tech companies in China.

Risk Of Investing In Eponymously-named Businesses

In one of my earliest pieces on Seeking Alpha, I wrote about my thoughts regarding the risk of investing in Michael Kors (KORS). Specifically, I wondered if Michael Kors, the company, could survive without the namesake founder. It could be him leaving the company to pursue other interests, booted out due to a clash of opinion with the other executives, or passing away due to an accident or old age.

I would have missed out on its fantastic run of 76 percent thus far had I decided not to become a shareholder in Michael Kors on some unfounded fear. The returns are still respectable in spite of the dip just a week later after the article was published following its small revenue miss in its third-quarter fiscal year 2017 and a warning on further headwinds in the rest of the calendar year 2017. Even the extended drift downwards subsequently managed to dampen the overall returns only slightly.

KORS data by YCharts

Jack Ma’s name plays no part in Alibaba’s (BABA) corporate name. Not even considering his Chinese name Ma Yun. Jack Ma said he named the company Alibaba following a crude survey on the streets of San Francisco where he realized that 'everyone, no matter where they were from, was familiar' with the name. More notably, he liked the name because "Alibaba is a kind, smart business person" who "opens sesame for small- to medium-sized companies" - essentially what he aspired for his company to achieve. Nevertheless, while Alibaba is not named after Jack Ma, he is the undisputed public face of Alibaba. When one talks about Alibaba, inevitably Jack Ma comes to mind. As such, investors accord the same risk assessment on Alibaba as they would for eponymously-named companies.

Jack Ma’s Early Retirement Is A Welcome Blessing To Shareholders

Companies need not be named after the founders for them to be deeply associated. Many examples come to mind - Microsoft (MSFT) and Bill Gates, Amazon (AMZN) and Jeff Bezos, Facebook (FB) and Mark Zuckerberg, Apple (AAPL) and Steve Jobs, etc. Particularly on Seeking Alpha, many readers would also point out Tesla (TSLA) and Elon Musk. There have already been many calls for Elon Musk to take a back seat in the electric car company which he serves as both the chairman as well as the chief executive officer.

While Jack Ma is generally known to be careful with his words and demeanor as compared to the outspoken and unscripted Elon Musk, there were reported episodes when he was less restrained. For instance, Jack Ma had purportedly flaunted a close relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, established when Xi was the governor of Zhejiang province. Xi was then based in Hangzhou, the headquarter and birthplace of Alibaba. It is possible that future occurrences could land him, and by association, Alibaba, into trouble. Numerous high-profile businessmen in China had been arrested or publicly investigated.

Furthermore, his outsized presence meant his every move is closely monitored and any mistakes would be amplified. The Chinese have a proverb (树大招风) which literally translate to ‘a big tree draws wind more readily’. Jack Ma’s larger-than-life profile makes him a juicy target for perpetrators who have an ax to grind with him personally or an agenda against Alibaba (e.g. a short seller). He might also commit an actual crime in a moment of folly. Hence, the less reliance on Jack Ma’s personal charisma, the better for Alibaba.

His planned retirement from the position of Alibaba chairman in a year's time is thus a welcome news for shareholders.

Minimize The Fallout From Any Collateral Damage Following Any Wrongdoing

As mentioned, a benefit from Jack Ma’s disassociation with Alibaba is the reduction of the risk of collateral damage to the company should he be accused of any wrongdoing. He would be able to avoid the fate of JD.com (JD) whose founder, Mr. Liu Qiangdong, was detained overnight in a Minneapolis jail. His unglamorous prison mugshots (see below) promptly made the media rounds. It was later revealed that Mr. Liu was arrested on suspicion of rape. His prompt release without the need for a bail and the lack of a travel restriction led some to speculate that the entire incident was a setup.

Source: BBC/HENNEPIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Mr. Liu’s innocence or otherwise is not the topic of discussion here but suffice to say, much damage has already been done to the embattled stock of the largest retailer in China. This is in spite of the fact that he has many ardent supporters vouching for his integrity, based on what I have read in the Chinese forums. In addition, the share price had already dropped by one-third from its peak in July before the news broke over the weekend in early September. Mr. Liu is essentially the face of JD.com, whether domestically or overseas. Similarly, Jack Ma could also find that his clean guru image might not help much in the event that he is accused of indiscretion or criminal acts.

JD data by YCharts

Time To Step Aside For Professionals

Among Alibaba's 17 other co-founders, Jack Ma was known to be one of the few who was regarded as lacking in technological expertise. It is already impressive for someone who was formerly an English teacher to found a multi-billion high-tech company. To head it for more than a decade is simply incredible. Nevertheless, Jack Ma's skills are increasingly incongruent to the company which is now involved in myriad businesses. His role as a visionary or spiritual leader does not require him to hog the position of chairman of the board of directors. He can always be designated as the chairman emeritus, a title commonly assigned to founders of companies who have passed on their executive responsibilities.

The chairman-designate, Daniel Zhang, has a strong financial background which would come in handy when evaluating the numerous deals that Alibaba would increasingly pursue as it becomes a behemoth in every industry it extends into. He is known to be high in intellect and energy, working 'most nights' to 11 pm. The incumbent Alibaba CEO whose in-house nickname is “Free and Unfettered” was reported to have been spending his weekends networking with other executives on a frequent basis. Such a hectic lifestyle is supported by the fact that he is eight years younger than Jack Ma.

Having him as Chairman-designate one year ahead of his actual appointment provides the employees as well as investors great visibility. This is in contrast to many companies big and small which either have no clear successor in place or keep any plans unknown beyond the board of directors. Furthermore, Alibaba is no longer just an e-commerce player but is involved in the whole gamut of online and offline aspects of consumer spending. In time to come, Daniel could hand over the responsibilities of the CEO to someone who is tech-savvy or has the skill set to bring Alibaba to its next phase of life and focus on the strategic role of the chairman position.

Marketing Hype In The Lead Up To Singles’ Day

We are now less than two months to November, the month when the year’s largest shopping extravaganza will be held. Historically, the share prices of e-commerce companies have responded positively in the run up to mega shopping festivals. This has been demonstrated most recently in the share price of JD.com which created the June 18 ‘618’ shopping extravaganza, though the effect was short-lived. Such a temporary boost to the share price might not matter to long-term investors. Nevertheless, it could be the opportunity for traders to profit or shareholders who have lost their faith in the Chinese counters to exit at a better price.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has turned from a comfortably positive position on a year-to-date ("YTD") basis in June to merely break even in August, with several factors suppressing the share price. The onslaught of trade tensions and harsher regulatory environment on tech companies in China have sunk Chinese internet stocks further in September. While a disassociation of Jack Ma from the company he co-founded is a positive in terms of the business, the surprise and haphazard announcement of his planned retirement added to the uncertainty in the stock.

^CSIOCNI data by YCharts

Nevertheless, investors can take comfort in the fact that there are key benefits as described in this article from Jack's handover of the chairmanship to the incumbent CEO. In addition, continuity is assured as he will stay on the Alibaba board of directors until our annual shareholders meeting in 2020. Jack Ma will also continue to serve as a lifetime partner in the Alibaba Partnership, a committee that is comprised of 36 senior managers of Alibaba Group or its affiliates.

While Jack Ma's planned retirement still seems surreal days after the announcement, investors should be grateful that his impending exit is shocking considering his relatively young age and not because of some scandal.

What's your take? Are you bullish or bearish? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. For further reading, my write up Alibaba: 4 Factors Suppressing The Share Price might be of interest to you.

